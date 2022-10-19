ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Canucks’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to the Wild – 10/20/22

The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their season-opening five-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. The loss drops the Canucks to 0-3-2 on the season and makes them the last winless team in the NHL. While the team didn’t necessarily play badly, they once again gave...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Blues, Jordan Binnington blank Oilers

Jordan Binnington made 22 saves for his 11th career shutout as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-0 on Saturday. Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues, who have won their first three games to open the season. Jack Campbell stopped 20 of 21 shots...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Winnipeg visits Vegas after shootout victory

Winnipeg Jets (2-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-1-0, second in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -176, Jets +145; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets after the Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime. Vegas...
NEVADA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/22/22

The St. Louis Blues continued their winning ways on Wednesday, Oct. 19, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime. Leading the way was Justin Faulk (two goals), Vladimir Tarasenko (three assists), Robert Thomas (two assists), and Jordan Binnington (stopping 32 of 35 shots). The Blues led 3-1 after the first period, but gave up two fluky goals in the second period that tied the game at 3-3. Fast forward to overtime and Faulk scored on the team’s lone shot in the period for the game-winner. The Blues’ record now stands at 2-0-0 while the Kraken fall to 1-2-2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks

Is there a scenario where the Rangers don’t really need someone like Patrick Kane?. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: 10 months ago brought up the idea of the New York Rangers trading for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane to get two playoff runs with him. Kane has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Weekly: Detroit’s Hot Start to the Season

Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Detroit Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

Slafkovsky scores first NHL goal, Canadiens beat Coyotes 6-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and the Montreal Canadiens had a three-goal first period in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal the early cushion. Nick Suzuki scored on...
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Kirill Marchenko Deserves NHL Opportunity

The start of the season has been difficult for the Columbus Blue Jackets but it is starting to rebound. Following three straight regulation losses, they’ve bounced back with two straight comeback wins. Meanwhile, just a couple hours up the road in Cleveland, the Monsters are off to a solid start with a record of 2-1-0. A big part of the reason is Russian forward Kirill Marchenko. He had a very good training camp and played well in preseason, but cuts needed to be made. With his waiver exemption and logjam of NHL-caliber forwards, management and the coaching staff made the difficult decision to send him to Cleveland.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Minnesota Wild loan Vladislav Firstov to KHL, recall Mason Shaw

Jordan Greenway’s return to the Minnesota Wild lineup lasted just six shifts. The bruising forward managed to land four hits during that time, but after leaving with an upper-body injury he was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Head coach Dean Evason told reporters including Michael Russo of The Athletic after the game that Greenway would be evaluated today and won’t play tomorrow afternoon in Boston.
