Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings ‘Got what they deserved’ against Blackhawks
It looked like Derek Lalonde and his Detroit Red Wings were going to move to 3-0-1 on the season on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks until it didn’t. The Red Wings jumped out to a 2-0 lead and eventually led 3-1 heading into the third period, but the Blackhawks were not about to go quietly into the night during their home opener.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Canucks’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to the Wild – 10/20/22
The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their season-opening five-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. The loss drops the Canucks to 0-3-2 on the season and makes them the last winless team in the NHL. While the team didn’t necessarily play badly, they once again gave...
5 things we learned: Jeff Petry, Jason Zucker shine in Penguins' 6-1 win over Kings
Any member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, player or coach, would agree that they win or lose as a team. But undoubtedly, individual deeds have the potential to propel or sink the club. In a 3-2 overtime loss Monday at Montreal, defenseman Jeff Petry was guilty of the latter, taking three...
Yardbarker
Blues, Jordan Binnington blank Oilers
Jordan Binnington made 22 saves for his 11th career shutout as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-0 on Saturday. Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues, who have won their first three games to open the season. Jack Campbell stopped 20 of 21 shots...
FOX Sports
Winnipeg visits Vegas after shootout victory
Winnipeg Jets (2-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-1-0, second in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -176, Jets +145; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets after the Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime. Vegas...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/22/22
The St. Louis Blues continued their winning ways on Wednesday, Oct. 19, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime. Leading the way was Justin Faulk (two goals), Vladimir Tarasenko (three assists), Robert Thomas (two assists), and Jordan Binnington (stopping 32 of 35 shots). The Blues led 3-1 after the first period, but gave up two fluky goals in the second period that tied the game at 3-3. Fast forward to overtime and Faulk scored on the team’s lone shot in the period for the game-winner. The Blues’ record now stands at 2-0-0 while the Kraken fall to 1-2-2.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks
Is there a scenario where the Rangers don’t really need someone like Patrick Kane?. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: 10 months ago brought up the idea of the New York Rangers trading for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane to get two playoff runs with him. Kane has been...
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings News and Notes
The Sacramento Kings kicked off the season with a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, and then immediately had a lull in the schedule with a couple days to dwell on that result. I'm sure the team is thankful for a little practice time to address mistakes from Wednesday before playing the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Detroit’s Hot Start to the Season
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Detroit Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
WVNews
Slafkovsky scores first NHL goal, Canadiens beat Coyotes 6-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and the Montreal Canadiens had a three-goal first period in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal the early cushion. Nick Suzuki scored on...
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Oilers prediction, odds and pick – 10/21/2022
The St. Louis Blues will head to Alberta, Canada, to take on the Edmonton Oilers in a boisterous Western Conference showdown. It’s time to check out our NHL odds series and make a Blues-Oilers prediction and pick. The Blues are coming off a 4-3 win in overtime against the...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Kirill Marchenko Deserves NHL Opportunity
The start of the season has been difficult for the Columbus Blue Jackets but it is starting to rebound. Following three straight regulation losses, they’ve bounced back with two straight comeback wins. Meanwhile, just a couple hours up the road in Cleveland, the Monsters are off to a solid start with a record of 2-1-0. A big part of the reason is Russian forward Kirill Marchenko. He had a very good training camp and played well in preseason, but cuts needed to be made. With his waiver exemption and logjam of NHL-caliber forwards, management and the coaching staff made the difficult decision to send him to Cleveland.
Minnesota Wild loan Vladislav Firstov to KHL, recall Mason Shaw
Jordan Greenway’s return to the Minnesota Wild lineup lasted just six shifts. The bruising forward managed to land four hits during that time, but after leaving with an upper-body injury he was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Head coach Dean Evason told reporters including Michael Russo of The Athletic after the game that Greenway would be evaluated today and won’t play tomorrow afternoon in Boston.
Comments / 0