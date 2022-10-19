ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Qatar manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Felix Sanchez

By Alasdair Mackenzie
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNlzw_0ifCRcND00

Felix Sanchez is the Qatar manager for World Cup 2022, the Spaniard entrusted with overseeing the biggest moment in the history of Qatar’s national team – a first World Cup appearance, on home soil.

Sanchez doesn’t boast any club experience, but he's deeply familiar with the host nation, having worked his way through the youth ranks to the top job and impressively led them to Asian Cup glory in 2019.

Now 46, he got his first job in 2013 when he took the reins of the Qatar Under-19 side. He quickly made an impact, leading the Gulf nation to their first and only title at the Under-20 Asian Cup the following year before qualifying for the U20 FIFA Youth World Cup for the first time in 34 years in 2015.

The boss was then promoted to the Under-23s and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2016 Olympics, before eventually taking the top job by succeeding Uruguayan coach Jorge Fossati in July 2017.

Felix Sanchez couldn’t guide Qatar to World Cup qualification for Russia 2018, losing his two qualifiers in charge to finish bottom of their group, but he soon showed what he was capable of.

Qatar clinched the Asian Cup in 2019 for the first time ever in impressive fashion, winning all three group games against Lebanon, North Korea and Saudi Arabia before defeating Iraq, South Korea and UAE to set up a final against much-fancied Japan.

The Qataris were 2-0 up by half time and a penalty from Akrim Afif with seven minutes to go sealed the win, after Takumi Minamino had pulled one back in what was the only goal conceded by Sanchez’s men at the tournament.

Qatar were subsequently invited to two major tournaments overseas; they were eliminated at the group stage in the 2019 Copa America in Brazil, picking up one point from three games, but made it to the semi-finals at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup before losing to eventual winners the United States.

At their most recent tournament outing, Sanchez led Qatar to third place on home soil at the Arab Cup in December 2021, following a semi-final exit to Algeria, who went on to win the title.

The Barcelona native therefore has no shortage of major tournament experience, although the World Cup will be an altogether new challenge, with home expectations high.

He has a commendable 53 per cent win rate in charge of the senior national team, with 43 wins from 81 games, and likes to use a 3-5-2 or 5-3-2 formation.

The hosts are up against the Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal in a tough Group A.

They kick off against Ecuador on 20 November at Al Bayt Stadium in the tournament’s curtain-raising fixture.

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Russia finds 40% of its Chinese chip imports are defective

TL;DR: Sanctions against Russia mean the country now looks to the Chinese gray market for its semiconductor imports, but there's a problem: 40% of them are defective. That marks a 1,900% increase in their failure rate over the last few months. As reported by The Register, pro-Putin newspaper Kommersant writes...
The Intercept

Saudis Sought Oil Production Cut So Deep It Surprised Even Russia

The Saudi-led oil cartel OPEC+’s announcement earlier this month that it was cutting 2 million barrels of oil per day — a move that would drive up the price of oil just a month before midterm elections — rankled Democrats in Washington. They accused Riyadh of aligning itself with Russia, another powerful member of OPEC+, which would indeed profit off the move. “What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Daily Mail

Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with a 'worsening shortage of capable officers' and four of the five commanding generals fired since war began, MoD reveals

Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with the war in Ukraine being spearheaded by rookie officers as Putin's forces are beaten back on the battlefield. Four out of five of Russia's top generals have been sacked since the start of the war, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today, with...
energyintel.com

Saudis Move to Reassure Asian Oil Customers

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has been talking to officials from top oil importing countries to stress the importance of reliable long-term crude oil supplies to the global market, in an apparent effort to reassure them after the recent Opec-plus decision to cut targeted output by 2 million barrels per day.
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

153
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy