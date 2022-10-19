Read full article on original website
SIGN INSTALLATION PROJECT POSTPONED INDEFINITELY
For the second time this week, a sign installation project on Route 22 in Indiana County and Route 28 in Armstrong County has been postponed, but this time, it’s postponed until further notice. PennDOT officials announced this morning that the project to install dynamic sign structures and the signs...
Structural Concerns Force PennDOT to Close Petroleum Center Truss Bridge
OIL CITY, Pa. – In the interest of public safety, the truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township, Venango County was closed today due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection. The bridge is located within Oil...
Detour planned for week-long roadwork in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a week-long closure which will bring detours to Route 3021 (Henrys Road). The roadwork will begin on Monday, Oct. 31st along Henrys Road in Jordan Township, Clearfield County. PennDOT crews will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/trimming between Route 729 and Route 53 […]
SIGN PROJECT POSTPONED
PennDOT has postponed a project to install signs in Indiana and Armstrong Counties for 24 hours. Due to some impending weather that would make things difficult for the project, PennDOT announced that the Dynamic Message Sign installation projects scheduled for today will start tomorrow, instead. Those projects are for State Route 22 West at Wherum Road in Wherum, Route 22 East at West Philadelphia Street in Armagh in Indiana County, and for State Route 28 South near the Slate Lick Exit in North Buffalo Township in Armstrong County. Workers will be at those sites to install sign structures and the dynamic message signs. These signs are traffic control signs that display variable traffic-related messages to the public that can be used to regulate, route and manage traffic like road closures, traffic advisories and the like.
Crews at the scene of house fire in Allegheny County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews from several boroughs are at the scene of a house fire on the 1100 block of Toman Avenue in the City of Clairton. Fire crews along with EMS crews are trying to bring the fire under control. Crews have also requested the Allegheny County Fire Marshall respond to the scene.
Tractor trailer rollover on I-80 ramp in Mercer County
PSP was called to the area around 4:30 a.m.
Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
Street Sweeper And Box Truck Collide On Rt. 228
One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash Friday morning on Route 228 in Adams Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center at 10 a.m. for an accident involving a street sweeper and a box truck at the intersection of Route 228 and Adams Ridge.
Man dead after house fire in Allegheny County, fire crews say
CLAIRTON — A Clairton Volunteer Fire Department member says a 26-year-old man is dead after a house fire. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm first responders were sent to the 1100 block of Toman Avenue at around 8:15 Saturday morning. Firefighters say the man was found dead at the scene along...
1 injured after crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP — One person was injured and taken to UPMC Passavant Cranberry after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Robinhood Drive and Rochester Road in Cranberry Township around 9:45 Saturday morning. Traffic was limited to one lane along Rochester Road, while a tow truck removed the two...
PENNDOT Announces Country Club Bridge Replacement Project
PennDot Engineering District 11-0 will be replacing the bridge over the Connoquenessing Creek on S.R. 0065 (Mercer Road) in a project set to commence in the summer of 2025. The project is currently in the preliminary engineering phase with the expectation of starting the final design phase in early 2023.
Car nearly crashes into Butler County home
One person was hurt after a car nearly crashed into a home in Callery Borough, Butler County. This happened on Mars Evan City road just after 2 a.m. The car missed going into the home by just inches. It stopped on the front porch of the home. There is no...
Kennedy Township home destroyed by fire overnight
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials say an Allegheny County home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to Brentwood Drive in Kennedy Township near McKees Rocks after midnight. A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 a woman was able to get out safely, but...
Governor Wolf Announces $2.6MM Investment in Cranberry Mall Water Treatment Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Venango County will receive a $2,636,675 loan to construct a new 350 gallons-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant. This loan is part of a $236 million investment for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County
A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
Slippery road, speed cause of rollover crash in Mercer County
An 18-year-old man walked away from a rollover crash in Mercer County on Wednesday.
Body of missing Castle Shannon woman found in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of a Castle Shannon woman who was reported missing over a week ago has been found. Pennsylvania State Police report that the body of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. […]
Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance
SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Thursday night on U.S. 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, on Route 322, in Canal Township, Venango County.
Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
