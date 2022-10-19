PennDOT has postponed a project to install signs in Indiana and Armstrong Counties for 24 hours. Due to some impending weather that would make things difficult for the project, PennDOT announced that the Dynamic Message Sign installation projects scheduled for today will start tomorrow, instead. Those projects are for State Route 22 West at Wherum Road in Wherum, Route 22 East at West Philadelphia Street in Armagh in Indiana County, and for State Route 28 South near the Slate Lick Exit in North Buffalo Township in Armstrong County. Workers will be at those sites to install sign structures and the dynamic message signs. These signs are traffic control signs that display variable traffic-related messages to the public that can be used to regulate, route and manage traffic like road closures, traffic advisories and the like.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO