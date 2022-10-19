Read full article on original website
Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
Shoshone News Press
Tracking big game season with Idaho Fish and Game
Considered by many in North Idaho to be a holiday worthy of taking time off from school or work, hunting season for deer and elk has arrived. With the season just kicking off Oct. 10, it’s difficult to gauge yet whether hunters are having success, said Regional Wildlife Manager Micah Ellstrom.
Closed burning season ends for most of Idaho
“Closed fire season” which is otherwise known as the five months of the year that burn permits are legally required in Idaho ends Thursday, October 20, for most of the state. Burn The post Closed burning season ends for most of Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Douglas Budget
Record fish caught in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wyoming from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Idaho Should Have Special Road Rules for Early-Morning Commuters
Back in April 2022, I confessed my desperate bout with the drive-around blues. What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs is a playful dramedy of sorts. It's a woe-is-me rant spiked with sarcasm and truth only local road warriors can understand. Since then...
Idaho’s Most Humid Town is Still a Dry Place
I know, you’re shocked, shocked to find out Idaho isn’t very humid. That’s true of most of the mountain west. A website called Matador Network does claim Kamiah is the most humid place in the state, but compared to some other places around the continent, it’s pretty dry. Often what we call humidity is actually a reference to the dew point, the volume of water vapor in the air. Heavy vapor is what gives us what my mom used to call muggy.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Fish And Game Expecting Plenty Of Elk For Hunters This Fall
Idaho’s elk season is expected to be another good one this fall. Idaho Fish and Game is predicting that this fall’s season should be similar to last year when over 20,000 elk were taken. On average Idaho hunters have harvested over 20,000 elk for the past 8 years. That’s the best stretch of elk hunting in Idaho since the 1930s. Last year Idaho hunters reported an overall success rate of 23%.
In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent
Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to […] The post In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
eastidahonews.com
Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter
HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.
Winter storm warnings declared for East Idaho as first snowstorm of season approaches
The National Weather Service has escalated its winter storm watches to winter storm warnings for East Idaho in anticipation of the first snowfall of the season expected this weekend. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring rain and snow to East Idaho Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, creating very difficult driving conditions in the region’s highlands due to the expected 40 mph winds causing blowing and drifting snow. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Landowner Kills Wolves After Rare Attack On Horses
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A landowner recently killed some wolves in the Gros Ventre mountains after they killed two foals and injured three other horses, a Wyoming Game and Fish agent said. Wolf attacks on horses are rare, Dan Thompson told Cowboy State Daily in...
Idahoans Are Flocking To Local Gas Stations For Popular Game
Here in Idaho, the lottery is a very important thing. Of course, the lottery serves several purposes--and all of them are valid. First, the lottery is fun and Idahoans love to play--you could argue there is potential for being a little addictive for some, but who doesn't love money? The Idaho lottery PAYS as we have seen, time and time again--real Idahoans are winning money from the many popular games. Of course, with all of the money that it rakes in, it's important to note as well that the Idaho Lottery cashes out local schools. In fact, since 1989, the Idaho Lottery claims that it has given away over $961 million--funding public schools!
Visit ‘The Devil’s Boat’ in Idaho
The gem state is perfect for road trips, and staycations. There is so much to see and explore from awe inspiring natural views to vast lakes and rivers, deep canyons, vast farmlands, strange and interesting museums and all the extra wow factor that Idaho shells out. Arco Idaho is home...
Woman Who Named Mickey Mouse Was Born And Raised In Idaho
I've watched a tremendous amount of Disney movies and cartoons over the course of my life. One thing I never knew about the face of Disney is that the woman who gave Mickey Mouse his name was born 400 miles north of Twin Falls, Idaho. I was born eight miles...
Idaho Poaching Ring Receives More Than 50 Charges for Wildlife-Related Crime Spree
Five men face dozens of charges after a lengthy investigation tied them to a poaching spree in central Idaho’s Pahsimeroi Valley. The charges were announced in a press release issued by the Idaho Department Fish and Game (IDFG) on October 11. Alleged crimes include trespassing, spearfishing violations, hunting turkeys with electronic calls, and shooting pronghorn antelope and deer from a moving vehicle with both a crossbow and a rifle.
Look: Mystery alligator found wandering loose in Idaho
Wildlife officials in Idaho said they are investigating the origins of a non-native animal found wandering loose: an alligator.
Why Idaho is Dropping the Ball in Politics Compared to Other States
It may still be a few weeks away until voting day, but early voting is now open and politics, as they usually are, are a hot topic around this time of year. Many are doing their due diligence to learn more about candidates, while others complain about whichever is not a part of their party or complain about every single one and that they are all bad. As the voting season is fast approaching and campaign ads are taking over our radios, televisions, and Facebook, it is fair to wonder how engaged all of us are in politics this time of year, and how many of us don't care. How does Idaho compare to the rest of the United States?
Rare Images of Idaho Grizzly Bear Leave Internet in Awe [Photos]
In Idaho, we're able to have access to animals, places, and activities that a lot of states across the country couldn't even fathom. All across our state are things that folks from across the globe envy-- serene mountain scapes, a darkness preserve, world-class fishing, ski slopes that compete with the best on the planet and even world-renowned white water rapids.
Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds
Wolves in Utah? It could happen, and happen soon, one leading sportsman warned, posing extreme threats to big game populations and livestock herds. States in the West are grappling with the problem posed by the apex predator.
