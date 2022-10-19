KIPP Academy (Lynn), October 11. The Bucs played a non-league match at home against KIPP Academy from Lynn and dominated the game winning 4-0. Spencer Goss started the scoring early, giving Bedford a 1-0 lead a few minutes into the match. Bedford controlled the ball for most of the half, maintaining possession and generating many scoring opportunities. At the 35 minute mark, Goss found Vivek Joseph who knocked it in for his first varsity goal, putting Bedford up 2-0 just before halftime. The second half was similar to the first, with Bedford pressing the action. In the 45th minute, Luca Melfi’s beautiful free kick found a leaping Sawyer Elliott, who headed it in for a 3-0 Bedford lead. Anirudh Kumar finished the scoring in the 72nd minute, resulting in the final 4-0 margin. It was a complete performance by the Bucs who received contributions from the entire roster. Brian Hwang and Connor Lewis applied pressure up top, Colin Viera, Wynn Sheridan, and Mihir Vaze generated Bedford scoring opportunities, and Ronan Melfi, Owen Savage, and Leo Natalizio made numerous hustle plays throughout the game. Devan Kaushik was awarded the Vince for his work in the midfield and aggressive attacks.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO