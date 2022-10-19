Read full article on original website
Fonda-Fultonville football rolls past Broadalbin-Perth in regular-season finale
BROADALBIN — In a matchup of the top two teams in the Class C South Division, Friday’s game between Fonda-Fultonville and Broadalbin-Perth was no contest. The Braves scored 21 points in each of the first three quarters on their way to a dominant 63-13 victory over the Patriots at Patriot Field.
CBA football tops Pittsford, finishes unbeaten regular season
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having locked up their respective league championships, the Christian Brothers Academy and Fayetteville-Manlius football teams had nothing at stake in their respective regular-season finales. Still, both wanted to go into the Section III playoffs undefeated, but only the Brothers were able to do so, dominating...
Sports scores, stats for Friday: Bilodeau scores 3 TDs in D-R shutout of Plainfield
RECORD: 4-12-1 (1-7-0 Mayflower League) HIGHLIGHTS: Aiden Steele led the way for the Craftsmen with a hat trick while Ryan James added the other goal. Football: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Plainfield (Conn.) SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 27, Plainfield 0. LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. DATE: Oct. 21. RECORD: 2-5 (0-3 South Coast Conference) HIGHLIGHTS:...
Wellsville High School inducts 4 into Athletic Hall of Fame
Four new members have joined the Wellsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Inductees Ethan Lamphier, Valerie "Babe" Meyers, Alyssa (Smith) Wixson and Rayanna Anderson were honored by Athletic Director Erica Aftuck and the Hall of Fame Committee during halftime ceremonies of the Oct. 14 Wellsville Lions Homecoming football game against Mynderse Academy.
Riding a 12-game win streak, West Bridgewater girls volleyball is writing new team history
WEST BRIDGEWATER — Almost one year ago to the date, the West Bridgewater High girls volleyball team was content with sealing up the No. 21 seed in the Division 5 state tournament. It was the first postseason appearance in the program's four-year existence so, yes, the 9-10 Wildcats were simply excited to receive the invite. But...
BHS Boys Varsity Soccer Continues Strong Season
KIPP Academy (Lynn), October 11. The Bucs played a non-league match at home against KIPP Academy from Lynn and dominated the game winning 4-0. Spencer Goss started the scoring early, giving Bedford a 1-0 lead a few minutes into the match. Bedford controlled the ball for most of the half, maintaining possession and generating many scoring opportunities. At the 35 minute mark, Goss found Vivek Joseph who knocked it in for his first varsity goal, putting Bedford up 2-0 just before halftime. The second half was similar to the first, with Bedford pressing the action. In the 45th minute, Luca Melfi’s beautiful free kick found a leaping Sawyer Elliott, who headed it in for a 3-0 Bedford lead. Anirudh Kumar finished the scoring in the 72nd minute, resulting in the final 4-0 margin. It was a complete performance by the Bucs who received contributions from the entire roster. Brian Hwang and Connor Lewis applied pressure up top, Colin Viera, Wynn Sheridan, and Mihir Vaze generated Bedford scoring opportunities, and Ronan Melfi, Owen Savage, and Leo Natalizio made numerous hustle plays throughout the game. Devan Kaushik was awarded the Vince for his work in the midfield and aggressive attacks.
