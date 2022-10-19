Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Jeff Van Gundy calls suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka ‘a terrific man’ on ESPN
What few details have emerged about the reasons for Ime Udoka’s unprecedented punishment haven’t painted the suspended Celtics coach in a good light. That didn’t stop Jeff Van Gundy from calling him a “terrific man” on Friday’s ESPN broadcast of Boston’s win over the Miami Heat.
This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Georges Niang
Shooting, if you haven’t heard, is an important component of NBA basketball. It always has been. At the same time, it’s more important than ever in the modern era. For a long time, the objective was typically to get the ball to a big man under the basket and let him look for a dunk.
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis
Every NBA team needs a franchise player. Some teams don’t have one. On the other hand, some have more than one. At the same time, some teams just aren’t clear on whether one of their players is a franchise player or not. Look at the Los Angeles Lakers....
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120
Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night
McDermott, Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss, 114-105
Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season
How Celtics Really Turned Off Montrezl Harrell In Free-Agent Talks
The Celtics met with Montrezl Harrell before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran forward didn’t like what Boston brought to the table. Harrell was viewed as a potential fit for reigning the Eastern Conference champions in free agency. Not only could the Celtics stand to add some interior help, but Harrell employs a hard-nosed style of play that fits the identity Boston showcased on its run to the NBA Finals this past season.
This Bucks-Rockets Trade Features Eric Gordon
Every team in the NBA wants to win the championship. The only question is whether they’re aiming to win it now, or later. Some teams are firmly in win-now mode. They have an elite player, a strong supporting cast of veterans, and a system that works. Those teams will enter every season with championship aspirations.
Celtics vs. Heat: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Boston Celtics (1-0) and Miami Heat (0-1) will face off in part of Friday’s NBA action. In their season opener, the Celtics achieved a 126-117 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Brown each scored 35 points while combining to go 27-44 from the floor. It was the first game of interim head coach Joe Mazulla’s tenure.
This Lakers-Pacers Trade Features Russell Westbrook
Reality can be hard to come to terms with. Sometimes, you really want something to work. Yet, for one reason or another, it’s just not working. Eventually, you’ve got to accept the reality of the situation. Otherwise, you’ll compound your mistake. The same holds true for NBA teams.
Tavares scores 2 power-play goals, Toronto tops Winnipeg 4-1
John Tavares scored two power-play goals and Auston Matthews finished with three assists, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0