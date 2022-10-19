The Celtics met with Montrezl Harrell before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran forward didn’t like what Boston brought to the table. Harrell was viewed as a potential fit for reigning the Eastern Conference champions in free agency. Not only could the Celtics stand to add some interior help, but Harrell employs a hard-nosed style of play that fits the identity Boston showcased on its run to the NBA Finals this past season.

