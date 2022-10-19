ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis

Every NBA team needs a franchise player. Some teams don’t have one. On the other hand, some have more than one. At the same time, some teams just aren’t clear on whether one of their players is a franchise player or not. Look at the Los Angeles Lakers....
How Celtics Really Turned Off Montrezl Harrell In Free-Agent Talks

The Celtics met with Montrezl Harrell before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran forward didn’t like what Boston brought to the table. Harrell was viewed as a potential fit for reigning the Eastern Conference champions in free agency. Not only could the Celtics stand to add some interior help, but Harrell employs a hard-nosed style of play that fits the identity Boston showcased on its run to the NBA Finals this past season.
This Bucks-Rockets Trade Features Eric Gordon

Every team in the NBA wants to win the championship. The only question is whether they’re aiming to win it now, or later. Some teams are firmly in win-now mode. They have an elite player, a strong supporting cast of veterans, and a system that works. Those teams will enter every season with championship aspirations.
Celtics vs. Heat: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More

The Boston Celtics (1-0) and Miami Heat (0-1) will face off in part of Friday’s NBA action. In their season opener, the Celtics achieved a 126-117 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Brown each scored 35 points while combining to go 27-44 from the floor. It was the first game of interim head coach Joe Mazulla’s tenure.
This Lakers-Pacers Trade Features Russell Westbrook

Reality can be hard to come to terms with. Sometimes, you really want something to work. Yet, for one reason or another, it’s just not working. Eventually, you’ve got to accept the reality of the situation. Otherwise, you’ll compound your mistake. The same holds true for NBA teams.
