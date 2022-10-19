Read full article on original website
Some Sunnyside Hill residents frustrated by new traffic calming measures
PULLMAN, WASH – Construction wrapped up on Tuesday on the new traffic calming measures in the Sunnyside Hill neighborhood. The city added the measures as a part of the $1.25 million Accelerated Streets 2022 project, with both circles costing $44,000, said Matt Young, city of Pullman communications coordinator. The...
Do you think the traffic of Spokane is getting worse?
Rising traffic congestion is an inescapable condition in large and growing metropolitan areas across the world. Everyone hates traffic congestion, and it keeps getting worse, in spite of attempted remedies. How do you think about the traffic of Spokane?
BOCC denies appeal for road validation
WALLACE — On Thursday morning, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided not to overturn a recent decision by the board concerning the validation of the West Fork Pine Creek Road. The recent decision came after a public hearing in early September of a decision made by the...
Spokane Valley runs into roadblock on police vehicle replacement plan
Spokane Valley has been unable to purchase replacement vehicles for its police fleet in 2022 due to supply chain disruptions, and prices have gone up nearly $10,000 for each model under 2023 pricing. However, the city council has decided to spend the extra money to reorder vehicles in order to...
VIDEO: Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
Lewiston starting emergency waterline repair today
Starting this morning, 1,200 Block of 21st street will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews perform an emergency waistline water repair. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day, Oct. 18.
$150 million expansion project underway at Spokane International Airport
Airport officials were joined by local elected leaders to break ground on the Concourse C Expansion Project on Thursday.
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident in Spokane Valley on Tuesday. According to the officials , the crash happened while speeding through a roundabout at Sprague Avenue and Barker Road at around 4:30 a.m. The Sheriff’s office reported that the crash happened when the driver...
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
The switch has been flipped!
Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
East Central Neighborhood Council votes to clear Camp Hope by Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Central neighborhood voiced its support for the Sheriff’s plan to clear Camp Hope by November in a Tuesday night meeting. The East Central Neighborhood Council voted 7-2, saying they want the camp cleared by Thanksgiving. It’s been a hot topic of discussion for many local leaders. The Spokane County Sheriff, Board of Commissioners, Prosecutor’s Office,...
WSP asking for witnesses of possible road-rage shooting on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is asking for information about a potential road rage shooting that happened earlier this month. WSP says the shooting happened on westbound I-90 near the Division Street exit on October 9 just past 9 a.m. They did not have information on a possible suspect, but said the victim was driving a white Honda...
Chemicals found in Spokane River cause concern
The Waterkeeper Alliance, released a report Tuesday showing PFAS pollution in waterways across America. In a test of 114 waterways, 83% had at least one type of PFAS, including the Spokane River.
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
Suspect injured in shootout with Spokane officers remains hospitalized
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who reportedly exchanged gunfire with and was shot by police in downtown Spokane remains hospitalized. The shooting happened Sunday, October 16 near W. 1st Ave and S. Cedar St. The Spokane Independent Investigation Response Team says officers and SWAT were attempting to arrest the man in a narcotics investigation. They said he began shooting at...
Man riding stolen motorcycle dies in crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycl…
Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith. The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds. The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
