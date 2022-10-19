ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield, WA

nwpb.org

Some Sunnyside Hill residents frustrated by new traffic calming measures

PULLMAN, WASH – Construction wrapped up on Tuesday on the new traffic calming measures in the Sunnyside Hill neighborhood. The city added the measures as a part of the $1.25 million Accelerated Streets 2022 project, with both circles costing $44,000, said Matt Young, city of Pullman communications coordinator. The...
PULLMAN, WA
Shoshone News Press

BOCC denies appeal for road validation

WALLACE — On Thursday morning, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided not to overturn a recent decision by the board concerning the validation of the West Fork Pine Creek Road. The recent decision came after a public hearing in early September of a decision made by the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend

Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Lewiston starting emergency waterline repair today

Starting this morning, 1,200 Block of 21st street will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews perform an emergency waistline water repair. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day, Oct. 18.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains

SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains.  Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest.  Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week.  In lower...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

The switch has been flipped!

Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

East Central Neighborhood Council votes to clear Camp Hope by Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Central neighborhood voiced its support for the Sheriff’s plan to clear Camp Hope by November in a Tuesday night meeting. The East Central Neighborhood Council voted 7-2, saying they want the camp cleared by Thanksgiving. It’s been a hot topic of discussion for many local leaders. The Spokane County Sheriff, Board of Commissioners, Prosecutor’s Office,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Chemicals found in Spokane River cause concern

The Waterkeeper Alliance, released a report Tuesday showing PFAS pollution in waterways across America. In a test of 114 waterways, 83% had at least one type of PFAS, including the Spokane River.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith.  The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.  The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
LOON LAKE, WA

