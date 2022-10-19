ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Warrants Issued After Abbeville Shooting Leaves Three Injured

Abbeville (KPEL News) - Abbeville police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left multiple victims injured on South St. Charles Street. According to Abbeville Police, at around 6 p.m. two men, both black males, were walking down the street when they came across three individuals near the corner of South St. Charles and 9th Streets. The two men then opened fire on the three men they came across.
Inmate Escapes from Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that a female inmate escaped custody while at Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center according to KLFY. Officials say the female inmate would be wearing an orange jumpsuit and would be handcuffed in the front. Ponseti says the female inmate has tattoos. If you...
Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes

It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167

Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
Abusive Boyfriend Sentenced in Killing of Iberia Parish Woman

A man previously convicted of abusing his girlfriend will now face four decades of hard labor after a judge has sentenced him for killing her. On October 11, 2019, Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 2600 block of Phyllis Drive to find 45-year-old Antonia August dead. After deputies thought the death to be suspicious, they called investigators who determined that the extensive and serious injuries - including blunt force trauma to Antonia's head and abdomen - could have only been caused by her then-boyfriend 42-year-old Marlon Vallian. The couple lived together in the home.
Guillory Appoints First Female Chief To Lead Lafayette Police Department

After a long search, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has appointed a new permanent chief to take over the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette Consolidated Government made the announcement late Friday afternoon that Captain Judith Estorge would take the helm at LPD. She is the first female police chief in Lafayette Police Department's history.
Pets Rescued As Lafayette Firefighters Combat House Fire

The Lafayette Fire Department had to responded to a Friday night house fire that left two dwellings with heavy smoke and fire damage. Just before 7 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters were called to the scene by a neighbor who spotted smoke coming from the roof of one of the dwellings. According to a release, firefighters were on the scene quickly and spotted heavy smoke coming from the dwelling.
