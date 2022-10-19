Read full article on original website
Warrants Issued After Abbeville Shooting Leaves Three Injured
Abbeville (KPEL News) - Abbeville police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left multiple victims injured on South St. Charles Street. According to Abbeville Police, at around 6 p.m. two men, both black males, were walking down the street when they came across three individuals near the corner of South St. Charles and 9th Streets. The two men then opened fire on the three men they came across.
Inmate Escapes from Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that a female inmate escaped custody while at Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center according to KLFY. Officials say the female inmate would be wearing an orange jumpsuit and would be handcuffed in the front. Ponseti says the female inmate has tattoos. If you...
Lafayette Mother Recalls Violent Kidnapping From Her Home, Cop Who Unknowingly Saved Her Life on ’48 Hours’
Lafayette, Louisiana was featured on a recent episode of '48 Hours' as Schanda Handley recounted events before and after a violent kidnapping for the first time since the harrowing incident unfolded back in 2017. Handley and her daughter Isabella sat with CBS Lead Correspondent David Begnaud and "48 Hours" to...
DWI Arrest: Another Fatal Crash in St. Martin Parish Claims Life of Young Woman
On Tuesday, KPEL News reported on the death of 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard of Breaux Bridge after not stopping at a stop sign on Bourque Road led to a pickup truck hitting her. That impact sent her into a shed on private property. That crash happened just before 8:00 p.m....
Suspect Being Sought after Armed Robbery at a Lafayette Gas Station
Lafayette Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 1:30 Monday morning at a gas station on Moss Street. Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit reports that an armed black male walked into the store in the 3800 block of Moss Street demanding money from the store clerk. Officials say...
Surveillance Video Shows Female Inmate Escaping Police Custody at Ochsner Lafayette General
Authorities have released a video of a female inmate that escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Monday night. LPSO Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti said a female inmate managed to escape custody earlier this week (Oct. 25) while getting medical treatment. Police are still searching for the inmate, identified as 22-year-old Dervanisha Carter.
Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes
It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167
Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
Opelousas Police Are Investigating a Homicide after Man Was Found in a Roadway
An Opelousas man is dead after being fatally shot in the 100 block of South Academy Street. Police officers were called out to the area at around 2:40 Saturday afternoon to respond to a call of shots being fired. Officers pulled up to find a man who had been shot...
Abusive Boyfriend Sentenced in Killing of Iberia Parish Woman
A man previously convicted of abusing his girlfriend will now face four decades of hard labor after a judge has sentenced him for killing her. On October 11, 2019, Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 2600 block of Phyllis Drive to find 45-year-old Antonia August dead. After deputies thought the death to be suspicious, they called investigators who determined that the extensive and serious injuries - including blunt force trauma to Antonia's head and abdomen - could have only been caused by her then-boyfriend 42-year-old Marlon Vallian. The couple lived together in the home.
Guillory Appoints First Female Chief To Lead Lafayette Police Department
After a long search, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has appointed a new permanent chief to take over the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette Consolidated Government made the announcement late Friday afternoon that Captain Judith Estorge would take the helm at LPD. She is the first female police chief in Lafayette Police Department's history.
Halloween Night Weather in Lafayette Looks Perfect for Trick-or-Treating
It's hard to plan for Halloween when weather patterns this time of year can be unpredictable. Will it be in the 80s? Will it be raining? Could we expect a late-season hurricane? Those cool, clear autumn nights sometimes don't make their way here until November. But it looks like we're...
Road Closed as Louisiana State Police, Hazmat Work Gas Line Leak Near Opelousas
Louisiana State Police are responding to a gas line leak near the intersection of Louisiana highways 182 and 3233 in the Opelousas area. Hazmat crews are on the scene and working to redirect traffic. St. Landry Parish law enforcement are working alongside state police to shut down Harry Guilbeau Road and Briscoe Road on LA 182.
Lafayette Police Investigating Homicide on Evangeline Thruway [UPDATE]
UPDATE: The LPD has arrested Robert Wayne Thomas of Lafayette and charged him with one count of second-degree murder. The deceased has been identified as Charles Thomas of Lafayette, LA. According to LLPD, the victim and suspect are not related. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide on the...
Multiple People Injured Following Shooting Near Southern University
Details are sparse at this time, but Baton Rouge Police have been investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Southern University that left multiple people injured. WAFB is reporting that nine people were shot and injured on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 am. Authorities say the injuries are not thought to...
Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Finds Grandmother Who Took Juvenile from Florida Family
A grandmother is alleged to have taken her grandchild without the family's permission in Fort Myers, Florida, and the search was on to find the juvenile. The alert came to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 21. Law enforcement along the Gulf south was notified to be on...
Bosco’s Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business shuddered its doors. According to a Facebook post over the weekend, the owners of Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard have announced that they have closed down this location. The store was located at 3101 US 90 in Broussard (basically, the old Burger King building). This...
Lafayette Bar Owner Accused of Taking Cut of Employee’s Tips
Christian Colson filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor after getting fed up with the owner of The Wurst Biergarten taking part of the tip money made by his employees, not him. According to KLFY, Colson said everything was great with the job until the owner demand all...
Is T’Frere’s Bed & Breakfast on Verot School Road in Lafayette Haunted?
T'Frere's Bed & Breakfast located at 1905 Verot School Road in Lafayette is a beautiful French Farmhouse originally built in the late 1800s on 72 acres and part of the Comeaux Plantation. The house is considered one of the most haunted places in Acadiana and has been featured in numerous publications and television shows.
Pets Rescued As Lafayette Firefighters Combat House Fire
The Lafayette Fire Department had to responded to a Friday night house fire that left two dwellings with heavy smoke and fire damage. Just before 7 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters were called to the scene by a neighbor who spotted smoke coming from the roof of one of the dwellings. According to a release, firefighters were on the scene quickly and spotted heavy smoke coming from the dwelling.
