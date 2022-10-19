ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Lions

Southeastern Defeats Nicholls on the Road

THIBODAUX, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's soccer team defeated Nicholls 2-0 Friday night on the road. Southeastern was able to score a pair of goals against the Lady Colonels and bring home the victory after losing 2-0 to HCU on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Lions (6-5-3, 4-3-3...
THIBODAUX, LA
High School Football PRO

Hammond, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell-Covington provided one of the season's more dominant defensive performances

Slidell’s defense held Covington to 50 yards as the Tigers clinched at least a share of the District 6-5A title with a 36-7 victory at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday. While the Tigers’ defense forced three turnovers, the offense racked up 398 yards led by senior quarterback Luke Guidry, who finished 17-of-27 passing for 225 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He completed passes to eight receivers. On the ground, Trevel Watts had 80 yards on 13 carries while Kendall Carter added 111 yards and a score on eight carries.
SLIDELL, LA
brproud.com

Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
BATON ROUGE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

All roads lead to the fair!

The Washington Parish Free Fair kicked off with beautiful weather Wednesday in Franklinton, including a concert by Poplarville, Miss., natives Chapel Hart (ABOVE) in the evening and the annual parade in the morning. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.”. The event will continue through...
FRANKLINTON, LA
Sole Collector

Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1

Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

BRPD responds after multiple people shot near Southern’s campus

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested two suspects involved in the shooting that happened near the campus of Southern University on Friday morning. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. According to BRPD, nine individuals sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two more additional victims have come forward, bringing the total to 11. The suspects […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Mary J. Blige touched on more than 30 songs during 90-minute New Orleans show

Mary J. Blige essentially cued up a Mary J. Blige mixtape at a full Smoothie King Center on Saturday. During her 90-minute show, Blige and her band touched on approximately 30 songs. Most weren’t performed in their entirety. Instead, she’d hit up one or two verses and choruses, enough for everyone to sing along with the main, most memorable lines, then move on. Songs of a similar tempo rolled right into one another without interruption, as if a deejay was mixing the live performances like vinyl records.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

