FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lions
Southeastern Defeats Nicholls on the Road
THIBODAUX, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's soccer team defeated Nicholls 2-0 Friday night on the road. Southeastern was able to score a pair of goals against the Lady Colonels and bring home the victory after losing 2-0 to HCU on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Lions (6-5-3, 4-3-3...
Hammond, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NOLA.com
Slidell-Covington provided one of the season's more dominant defensive performances
Slidell’s defense held Covington to 50 yards as the Tigers clinched at least a share of the District 6-5A title with a 36-7 victory at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday. While the Tigers’ defense forced three turnovers, the offense racked up 398 yards led by senior quarterback Luke Guidry, who finished 17-of-27 passing for 225 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He completed passes to eight receivers. On the ground, Trevel Watts had 80 yards on 13 carries while Kendall Carter added 111 yards and a score on eight carries.
NOLA.com
Edna Karr puts up huge numbers vs. Holy Cross as it continues to dominate the Catholic League
Karr’s first season as a member of the Catholic League is proving memorable. The Cougars, buoyed by the passing of quarterback A.J. Samuel, rolled to their fourth District 9-5A victory on Friday night with a 54-7 rout of Holy Cross at Tad Gormley Stadium. Samuel passed for 344 yards...
NOLA.com
A touchdown in the final seconds decided a thrilling McDonogh 35-Carver battle
The annual Wayne Reese Classic provided fireworks and a dramatic finish that pitted District 11-4A rivals Carver and McDonogh 35 against one other at Pan American Stadium on Thursday evening. Roneagles’ quarterback Santana Price found wide receiver Dameon McCloud on a long touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to...
NOLA.com
Purple casket owned by slain LSU superfan is transformed into a portable bar
Four years ago, former LSU football player “Big Bob” Wynne bought a shiny purple coffin at an estate sale. The previous owner of the coffin, “Big Lee” Martin, who was known across New Orleans for his fanatical devotion to the Tigers, had been shot to death a few weeks earlier.
brproud.com
Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
bogalusadailynews.com
All roads lead to the fair!
The Washington Parish Free Fair kicked off with beautiful weather Wednesday in Franklinton, including a concert by Poplarville, Miss., natives Chapel Hart (ABOVE) in the evening and the annual parade in the morning. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.”. The event will continue through...
Sole Collector
Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1
Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
BRPD responds after multiple people shot near Southern’s campus
UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested two suspects involved in the shooting that happened near the campus of Southern University on Friday morning. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. According to BRPD, nine individuals sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two more additional victims have come forward, bringing the total to 11. The suspects […]
KTBS
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
theadvocate.com
Southern students describe 'utter mayhem' at packed fraternity house where shots rang out
Southern University students say the fraternity house where shots rang out overnight was so packed with partygoers that the scene was "utter mayhem." Nine people were injured by gunfire at the Kappa Alpha Psi house just off-campus. Seven people were taken to hospitals, and all are expected to survive. As...
NOLA.com
Mandeville-area candidates for St. Tammany School Board races highlight biggest issues
Twelve candidates are actively seeking three Mandeville-based St. Tammany Parish School Board seats Nov. 8, including two incumbents who have drawn challenges. The Times-Picayune will cover races for eastern St. Tammany and central St. Tammany School Board seats in subsequent stories. Early voting is Oct. 25-Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.
NOLA.com
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
NOLA.com
Mary J. Blige touched on more than 30 songs during 90-minute New Orleans show
Mary J. Blige essentially cued up a Mary J. Blige mixtape at a full Smoothie King Center on Saturday. During her 90-minute show, Blige and her band touched on approximately 30 songs. Most weren’t performed in their entirety. Instead, she’d hit up one or two verses and choruses, enough for everyone to sing along with the main, most memorable lines, then move on. Songs of a similar tempo rolled right into one another without interruption, as if a deejay was mixing the live performances like vinyl records.
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
