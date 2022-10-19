Read full article on original website
Chris Evert has high praise for Coco Gauff following the teenager's double qualification for the WTA Finals
18-year-old Coco Gauff has earned a special bit of praise from 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Chris Evert. Gauff recently sealed spots in both the singles and doubles events at the WTA Finals later this month. Evert said that Gauff was "awesome" on the court and also in her conduct...
Reilly Opelka takes aim at doubles tennis after Xavier Malisse comes out of retirement again for European Open
Reilly Opelka took aim at doubles tennis with a sarcastic comment on the news of Malisse briefly unretiring to play in Antwerp. For the second year in a row, Xavier Malisse unretired to play some doubles tennis at the only event hosted by Belgium in the calendar. The Belgian teamed up with Diego Schwartzman this year and they won their opening match.
"Today begins the hardest match of my life, a fight for the truth": Former World No.1 Simona Halep denies knowingly taking banned substance Roxadustat after positive test announced
Simona Halep has released a statement following the breaking news of her suspension from tennis due to doping. The Romanian player was provisionally suspended by the ITIA due to her positive test on a banned substance. Halep was notified of the positive test on October 7th and she knew this news was going to come and her statement came shortly after the news as well.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Ex-tennis star Ion Tiriac is worth FOUR TIMES more than Federer and has net worth more than Messi and Ronaldo combined
FORGET Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, and even Cristiano Ronaldo, it's Ion Tiriac who is the most moneyed sports star around today. The Romanian tennis legend, now 83, began his tennis singles career in the 1960s until turning to men's doubles and joining forces with Ilie Nastase. They won the French...
First public appearance since retirement confirmed for Federer, set to head to Japan
¸Roger Federer will make his first public appearance after his retirement in Japan taking part in a UNIQLO event. Federer became a global brand ambassador for UNIQLO when he switched to the company some time ago. A special event in his honour called "UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer" will be hosted in Japan within the company headquarters.
VIDEO: "Come over to my house and, I will take'em down one at a time" - Serena Williams ready to play anybody who feels they can win
Serena Williams was notified about something during a TechCrunch event and she issued a challenge after hearing it. Serena Williams recently hung up the racquet wanting to focus on other things and becoming a mother once more. She was at a TechCrunch event when Jordan Crook, Deputy Editor of Tech Crunch, notified her that 84 % of men feel like they could beat her at tennis.
"Maybe it's time to blame Patrick Mouratoglou" - Tennis fans react to Simona Halep doping ban
Simona Halep has been provisionally banned from tennis after testing positive for a banned and tennis fans were left stunned. The tennis community was turned upside down when the news about Halep's doping scandal came out. The Romanian player tested positive for a banned substance earlier this year with traces of it found after her US Open round one loss to Daria Snigur.
Frances Tiafoe completes incredible comeback win over Elias Ymer
Mikael Ymer won earlier today and Elias Ymer was pretty close to completing the brotherly sweep however Frances Tiafoe had better plans mounting a crazy comeback win 3-6 7-6(4) 7-6(2). The American player was not playing a very good match and he was facing a rather inspired opponent who was...
Ivanisevic on remaining career path for Djokovic: "He could stay at the top for three more years and fight for titles"
Novak Djokovic could stay on top for three more years according to his coach Goran Ivasenivic who shared it in a talk with Croatian Media. Djokovic's most recent results showed some of the best tennis he has played all year long. Wimbledon was his biggest event of the year and while he showed a high level there, the sheer dominance by which he catapulted himself to the trophy podium in Astana and Tel-Aviv was a clear warning sign that the Serbian is not done.
Simona Halep BANNED for failing drugs test as former Wimbledon champion and world No1 releases emotional statement
SIMONA HALEP has been provisionally suspended from professional tennis following a positive drugs test. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Friday that banned substance Roxadustat had been discovered in a doping sample provided by the Romanian at the 2022 US Open in August. The 2019 Wimbledon champion was...
"I'm happy that I could 'Buy one, get one free,' so two for one" - Gauff after sealing double qualification for WTA Finals
Coco Gauff made it official as she will play in both the singles and doubles at the Forth Worth WTA Finals in ten days' time. By reaching round three at the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara, Coco Gauff officially secured a spot in the singles of the WTA Finals while securing a spot in the doubles previously. Krejcikova did it last year and this year it will be two players because Gauff actually will join compatriot Pegula in both singles and doubles.
"I'd much rather be sweating on the court" - Bouchard on being a TV analyst during her recovery from injury
Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard, who won her first WTA 1000 level match in more than three years after beating Kayla Day 7-5 6-3 in the first round of the Guadalajara Open Akron, said she hopes to play tennis for a few more years before hanging her boots. Bouchard was...
“I was just thinking, 'Coco is the same age as my career,' so it felt pretty interesting” - Azarenka had one thought through Gauff win in Guadalajara
Victoria Azarenka produced a vintage performance to take down Coco Gauff in Guadalajara and it was a surreal moment for her. Azarenka has been in the game for a long time but this match put things into perspective for her leaving her feeling very old. The match itself was great and Azarenka left the court as the deserving winner but the most interesting thing about the match for her was the fact that Gauff is the same age as her career:
VIDEO: Hilarious exchange pre-match between Azarenka and Keys as Belarusian makes joke about umpire
A brilliant situation happened at the WTA event in Guadalajara when Victoria Azarenka teased umpire Marija Cicek before the match. While the Croatian umpire was explaining the usual rules for the players Aazarenka teased her by mentioning the error she made the day earlier. For those that did not see it, Cicek made a terrible error in the Stephens Bencic match where she awarded a point to Bencic that should have not been awarded.
Victoria Azarenka downs Coco Gauff in brutal match
It lasted almost three hours and it saw Victoria Azarenka take down Coco Gauff 7-6(2) 4-6 6-3 for the semi-final. This was a fascinating match because Victoria Azarenka was very lucky to walk away with the first set. Coco Gauff missed so many chances, far too many to count and that's certainly something she'll remember for a while.
“Without heart, without courage, without just going for it and being brave” - Sakkari on difference making characteristics after superb win over Kudermetova to make WTA Finals
Maria Sakkari clinched a final spot at the WTA Finals after beating Kudermetova in a two-hour and 35 minutes match. The Greek player was very happy about her win because it will allow her to play at the event for the second year in a row. It comes after weeks of poor results giving Sakkari a lot of doubt about her own capabilities. Speaking after the match, she underlined what made the difference:
Djokovic playing at Paris Masters uncertain according to Ivanisevic, definitely set to play ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic could skip over the Paris Masters according to his coach Goran Ivanisevic as his participation has not yet been confirmed. Djokovic played in Paris last year making his way all the way to the final and beating Daniil Medvedev in three sets. There is a chance he won't attend at all this year as his coach Ivanisevic explained in a recent interview:
