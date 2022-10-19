Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
Love Mexican Food? This Classic Colorado Mexican Restaurant Is A Must Try
Colorado residents are lucky because we have no shortage of places to get great Mexican food. This classic Colorado Mexican restaurant is one that many don't know about but have to try. Classic Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is A Must Try. I've been to many different states in my lifetime...
100 Years Ago, There Was a 2-Chair Barber Shop in Johnstown
It's hard to to remember what you had for lunch yesterday, let alone businesses that existed over 100 years ago. Johnstown, Colorado, was the vision of Harvey Parish, in the early 1900's. You've probably driven on Parish Avenue in Johnstown; Parish named the town after one of his sons, John. Today, about 10,000-15,000 people live in Johnstown; many, many less lived there back in the 1920's.
This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree
This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
Since 1929, this Colorado family has perfected the cherry pie | Craving Colorado
LYONS • A sweet smell drifts through the sweetest memories of Anthony Lehnert. He’s transported to an old home in the Wisconsin countryside, a converted school house where there always seemed to be a pie in his grandma’s oven. “You could smell that burnt apple when you...
Millions of synchronized lights featured at drive-thru Halloween display in Colorado
Halloween may only be one day, but spooky season lasts all month long. The drive-thru Halloween light display, Fright Lights, has returned to Colorado, and it might be a great addition to your October calendar. "Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to popular halloween music that you’ll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant pumpkins, through a spooky graveyard, arched pathways and more. Take your time enjoying this...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Sold out 'Witch Paddle' event to bring hundreds to Colorado lake this month
Everyone knows that witches fly on broom sticks, but as it turns out, some witches from Colorado use paddleboards to get around. On October 23, hundreds of "witches" will flock to Chatfield State Park in Littleton for the second annual Colorado Witch Paddle. The event, which was founded in 2021...
secretdenver.com
Colorado Wins Big At The Great American Beer Fest. Here’s All The Winners
The Great American Beer Fest, an annual beer festival in Denver by the Brewers Association, is one of the nation’s biggest beer competitions, so we’re stoked to see that Colorado won big this year. From bronze to silver to gold, there were 25 awards bestowed upon different beer from some of Colorado’s best breweries. Let’s run down the 2022 winners.
Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado
A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heart warming thanks to some pretty awesome woman in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault.
Bad Cop Loses Job As Denver Officer After Getting Wild At Party
What could have been a life of service and honor as a Colorado police officer is now the exact opposite for one man that made some costly mistakes. According to a press release from the Denver Police Department, an officer with the force, Daniel Cabellero, 27, was fired after being arrested in Aurora.
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
9News
Millions of Halloween lights are lit for a drive-through display
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Denver's biggest Christmas drive-through light display is celebrating spooky season before the holiday season. Fright Lights has opened in the parking lot of Water World with millions of lights synchronized to Halloween music. From the creators of Christmas in Color, the drive-through display will be...
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of most spooky places in US
If you are looking to get into the Halloween mood or experience the supernatural, Colorado is home to one of the spookiest towns in the country.
Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
How Did a Wrecked Vehicle Wind Up On This Colorado Hiking Trail?
Hikers can come across some pretty awesome sights on the trails throughout Colorado. From wildlife and beautiful scenery to former dams and other historic remnants of the Centennial State's past, all make for an interesting encounter on any adventure. Sometimes it's the things we see along the trail that cause...
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
Enter to Win Elton John Tickets
Elton John is coming to Denver for a late-added show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour and we have your chance to win tickets to the Nov. 4 show at Ball Arena. Enter NOW for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Elton John’s Final Concert in Denver from RETRO 102.5 by entering below.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Westword
Cannabis Cuisine at the Marijuana Mansion
Chef Manny Mendoza whipped up a five-course meal at Denver's Marijuana Mansion on October 19, but it was on the guests to dose themselves. Taking advantage of infused oil, eaters simply added the THC to each course, so their goat cheese galette, lamb chops and mole verde papas could fit their preferred potency.
