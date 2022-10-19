ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Power 102.9 NoCo

100 Years Ago, There Was a 2-Chair Barber Shop in Johnstown

It's hard to to remember what you had for lunch yesterday, let alone businesses that existed over 100 years ago. Johnstown, Colorado, was the vision of Harvey Parish, in the early 1900's. You've probably driven on Parish Avenue in Johnstown; Parish named the town after one of his sons, John. Today, about 10,000-15,000 people live in Johnstown; many, many less lived there back in the 1920's.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree

This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Millions of synchronized lights featured at drive-thru Halloween display in Colorado

Halloween may only be one day, but spooky season lasts all month long. The drive-thru Halloween light display, Fright Lights, has returned to Colorado, and it might be a great addition to your October calendar. "Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to popular halloween music that you’ll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant pumpkins, through a spooky graveyard, arched pathways and more. Take your time enjoying this...
COLORADO STATE
secretdenver.com

Colorado Wins Big At The Great American Beer Fest. Here’s All The Winners

The Great American Beer Fest, an annual beer festival in Denver by the Brewers Association, is one of the nation’s biggest beer competitions, so we’re stoked to see that Colorado won big this year. From bronze to silver to gold, there were 25 awards bestowed upon different beer from some of Colorado’s best breweries. Let’s run down the 2022 winners.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heart warming thanks to some pretty awesome woman in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9News

Millions of Halloween lights are lit for a drive-through display

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Denver's biggest Christmas drive-through light display is celebrating spooky season before the holiday season. Fright Lights has opened in the parking lot of Water World with millions of lights synchronized to Halloween music. From the creators of Christmas in Color, the drive-through display will be...
DENVER, CO
K99

6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir

Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K2 Radio

Enter to Win Elton John Tickets

Elton John is coming to Denver for a late-added show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour and we have your chance to win tickets to the Nov. 4 show at Ball Arena. Enter NOW for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Elton John’s Final Concert in Denver from RETRO 102.5 by entering below.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Cannabis Cuisine at the Marijuana Mansion

Chef Manny Mendoza whipped up a five-course meal at Denver's Marijuana Mansion on October 19, but it was on the guests to dose themselves. Taking advantage of infused oil, eaters simply added the THC to each course, so their goat cheese galette, lamb chops and mole verde papas could fit their preferred potency.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

