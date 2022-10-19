Read full article on original website
Mercy Health hosting hiring events at three hospitals
It's from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at MYCAP on 5th Avenue.
Eastern Gateway granted preliminary injunction against Department of Education
STEUBENVILLE and YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A U.S. District judge granted Eastern Gateway Community College a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Education’s cease-and-desist action, college officials said Friday. In July, the Department issued a cease-and-desist against EGCC’s Free College Benefit Program,prohibiting new enrollments and causing uncertainty for current students as to whether theycould finish […]
2 Ohio Turnpike ramps closed this weekend in Portage County
Attention drivers -- The Ohio Turnpike announced two ramp closures in Portage County starting this weekend.
Ribbon cut on new sidewalk in Warren Twp.
A special ribbon cutting took place Friday in Warren Township.
Valley to get $500 million ‘quality of life’ grant
The Valley is set to receive $500 million to improve the quality of life for residents.
Major Trumbull County road to close for over a month
A heads up for Trumbull County drivers.
Traffic slowdowns expected during project between 224 and Canfield High School
Drivers who use Cardinal Drive in Canfield could encounter some traffic delays between U.S. Route 224 and Canfield High School for about a month. Beginning Monday, October 24, crews from Columbia gas are scheduled to begin a project to replace 1,300 feet of pipe in the area. The project, which...
Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan
Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
Traffic slow on I-76 W in Portage County after crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a commercial vehicle caught fire.
Victim shot at bar on Youngstown’s North Side
There was a shooting on the Northside of Youngstown Saturday morning.
Activity happening around new Meijer in Trumbull Co.
Some flying activity is happening around the new Meijer at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
Buy Ohio native shrubs from Stark County SWCD
Native shrubs. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for Ohio native shrubs. All shrubs are $30 plus sales tax (6.50%) and offered in 3-gallon containers with a height of approximately 3 feet. Shrubs available include arrowwood viburnum, black chokeberry, button bush, Carolina allspice, common elderberry, ninebark, red osier dogwood and winterberry holly.
Humane agents seek owner of dog found with fever, dehydrated in Youngstown
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is asking members of the public to help them find the owner of a dog found abandoned and sick on Youngstown’s West Side. A post on the agency’s Facebook page says the dog, recovered on Dogwood Drive, was suffering from a fever, dehydration, and was soaked in urine.
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
1 taken to hospital after late-night crash on I-680
It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on I-680 between South Avenue and Market Street.
JobsNOW: Dearing Compressor hiring for several positions
Dearing Compressor builds compressors that shoot natural gas and other gases through pipelines.
Road closure announced for Oct. 24-26 in Mahoning Co.
The Mahoning County Engineer's Office will be replacing culverts on Messerly Road between Shields Road and US Route 62 beginning Monday, Oct. 24 through Wednesday, Oct. 26. The detour will be US Route 62 to Shields Road. Overnight closure of Messerly Road is expected.
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
