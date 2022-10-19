ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

WTRF- 7News

Eastern Gateway granted preliminary injunction against Department of Education

STEUBENVILLE and YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A U.S. District judge granted Eastern Gateway Community College a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Education’s cease-and-desist action, college officials said Friday. In July, the Department issued a cease-and-desist against EGCC’s Free College Benefit Program,prohibiting new enrollments and causing uncertainty for current students as to whether theycould finish […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan

Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
BOARDMAN, OH
Cleveland.com

Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Buy Ohio native shrubs from Stark County SWCD

Native shrubs. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for Ohio native shrubs. All shrubs are $30 plus sales tax (6.50%) and offered in 3-gallon containers with a height of approximately 3 feet. Shrubs available include arrowwood viburnum, black chokeberry, button bush, Carolina allspice, common elderberry, ninebark, red osier dogwood and winterberry holly.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Road closure announced for Oct. 24-26 in Mahoning Co.

The Mahoning County Engineer's Office will be replacing culverts on Messerly Road between Shields Road and US Route 62 beginning Monday, Oct. 24 through Wednesday, Oct. 26. The detour will be US Route 62 to Shields Road. Overnight closure of Messerly Road is expected.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH

