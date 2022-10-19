ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho's September Unemployment Rate Up Slightly to 2.8%, Clearwater County (6.5%) has Highest Unemployment Rate in State

BOISE - In the month of September 2022, Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped slightly from 2.7% in August to 2.8% in September. This marks the eighth consecutive month that the Gem State unemployment rate has been below 3%. Latah (2.7%) and Nez Perce (2.9%) counties accounted for the lowest...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

WSU and Alaska Airlines Celebrate Partnership

PULLMAN - Alaska Airlines executives and WSU leaders gathered Wednesday on the Pullman campus for a series of events, including a prize-filled paper airplane toss, to celebrate the relationship between the two organizations. In honor of the university’s Alaska Airlines Day, representatives from one of the nation’s largest air travel...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy