Related
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
Idaho's September Unemployment Rate Up Slightly to 2.8%, Clearwater County (6.5%) has Highest Unemployment Rate in State
BOISE - In the month of September 2022, Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped slightly from 2.7% in August to 2.8% in September. This marks the eighth consecutive month that the Gem State unemployment rate has been below 3%. Latah (2.7%) and Nez Perce (2.9%) counties accounted for the lowest...
Idaho Fish & Game Seeking Information After Elk Carcass is Left to Waste Near St. Maries Dumpster
ST. MARIES, ID - The Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk carcass that was left to waste in St. Maries, ID. According to the IDFG, the skinned elk was discarded near the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road sometime on October 19 before 3:00 p.m.
WSU and Alaska Airlines Celebrate Partnership
PULLMAN - Alaska Airlines executives and WSU leaders gathered Wednesday on the Pullman campus for a series of events, including a prize-filled paper airplane toss, to celebrate the relationship between the two organizations. In honor of the university’s Alaska Airlines Day, representatives from one of the nation’s largest air travel...
