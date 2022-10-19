ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky vs. Tennessee opening odds

The Kentucky Wildcats are on bye this week, but the opening odds have already been released for their next matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers. The bye week couldn't have come at a better time as the Cats get ready to take on the No. 3 ranked Volunteers in Knoxville. Will Levis has taken an absolute beating in the first half of the season, Jeremy Flax has been banged up, Jacquez Jones has missed the last two games, and Tayvion Robinson missed last week’s game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky

Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
Tennessee vs. UT Martin: Prediction and preview

Tennessee looks to keep its undefeated season alive in the final buy game of the year. The Vols face off against UT Martin this Saturday at noon Eastern time on the SEC Network. Tennessee vs. UT Martin preview. This is the perfect game for Tennessee football following its biggest win...
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium

The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million

The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents.  While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
