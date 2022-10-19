Read full article on original website
Kentucky vs. Tennessee opening odds
The Kentucky Wildcats are on bye this week, but the opening odds have already been released for their next matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers. The bye week couldn't have come at a better time as the Cats get ready to take on the No. 3 ranked Volunteers in Knoxville. Will Levis has taken an absolute beating in the first half of the season, Jeremy Flax has been banged up, Jacquez Jones has missed the last two games, and Tayvion Robinson missed last week’s game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
How Tennessee Vols fans showed once again they’re the best in the country
I don’t think there’s much debate that Tennessee Vols fans are some of the best in the nation. But if there’s any doubt, that was erased this week. After beating Alabama, the Vols are taking on UT-Martin in a game that obviously doesn’t carry the same level of excitement.
Kentucky RB Commit Khalifa Keith Talks Vols Offer, Recent Visits
Khalifa Keith has been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has been to Knoxville two times in the last month. On Friday afternoon, Tennesseee running backs Coach Jerry Mack extended an offer to the coveted back. Keith discussed what the offer meant with Volunteer ...
Watch: Former Alabama star has to wear Vols gear on national television
Numerous former Alabama players have been spotted in Tennessee Vols gear this week as a result of UT’s big win over the Crismon Tide last weekend. The latest former Alabama star to have to wear Vols gear is Roman Harper, a former Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL Pro-Bowler.
2024 five-star recruit posts photo that will make Tennessee Vols fans smile
2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and he was in attendance for the Tennessee Vols‘ big win against Alabama this past weekend in Knoxville. And Davis seemed to enjoy himself. The talented 2024 recruit posted a photo of himself with...
Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky
Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
Tennessee vs. UT Martin: Prediction and preview
Tennessee looks to keep its undefeated season alive in the final buy game of the year. The Vols face off against UT Martin this Saturday at noon Eastern time on the SEC Network. Tennessee vs. UT Martin preview. This is the perfect game for Tennessee football following its biggest win...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million
The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents. While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
Death investigation after body found in Nashville
Police have roped off areas of a parking lot near the Cambrea Hotel in downtown Nashville, after a body was found.
Biden: $74 million investment to create union jobs in Ky.
The Biden administration has announced a $74, 252,680 investment to create "good-paying" union jobs and reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML) in Kentucky.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
Kentucky man wanted in connection with daughter’s death arrested in Nashville
A man wanted for his connection with the murder of his daughter has been arrested in Nashville.
