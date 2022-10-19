ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Is It Legal to Drive With Earbuds In Colorado?

You just want to jam out to your favorite music while driving, but maybe the radio/stereo in your car isn't working. Should you pop in your earbuds for the trip?. Wearing headphones, earphones, earbuds, or a headset while driving can get you into a sticky situation depending on the state you are driving in. Today we will zoom in on what is ok, and what is not, here in Colorado.
What’s Up With All The Military Aircraft Flying Over Colorado?

I do not know a whole lot about military aircraft, but what I do know is that it seems as if there has been an uptick in sightings in Northern Colorado in the past few days. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday type of person by any means. So I am not worried about the aircraft, but I do feel like it is a bit out of the ordinary to see posts on numerous sightings since Saturday.
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Will Coloradans Soon Be Able To Buy Weed At This Popular Gas Station?

Buying weed from the same place you buy your "munchies" - now that's a first. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), news broke via several major outlets that Circle K - one of the most widely known convenience stores and gas station operators in the world - is teaming up with Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers, to sell marijuana at select gas stations beginning in 2023.
Colorado May See an Increase in Hemp Plastic, but What is it?

New tax credits were approved by the Colorado Economic Development Commission this week in several areas in order to create new jobs for the state. The areas include manufacturing electric planes, expanding farming operations, aiding in multi-family construction projects, and production of hemp-based bioplastics. How Would Colorado’s New Tax Incentives...
Colorado Has a Crazy Computer Lab Full of Retro Electronics

If you went to school in the 1980s and 1990s, even the early 2000s, you definitely remember computers being much different than they are nowadays. My earliest memories of playing on computers were at Eagle Valley Elementary School where we had old Apple computers with black and green screens, no mice, and we'd play Oregon Trail or some kind of typing games.
Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak

Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
Baby Formula Still Scarce in Colorado and Parents Are Worried

Any parent in Colorado knows they would do anything to provide for their children, and shortages across the state and country are making that a daily challenge. Baby formula has been scarce and finding the particular brand your baby needs has been extremely difficult, that's why CouponBirds surveyed parents across the U.S. to find out just what distance they're willing to go to get it.
AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado

Well, you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently, there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that, or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
