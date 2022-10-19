Read full article on original website
Weather Map Shows Where to Move in Colorado to Best Avoid Winter This Year
One thing about living in Colorado, you do get to see all four seasons. On the "plus" side, you get fall colors, the great outdoors, and fresh mountain air. On the "minus" side, you get winter. Sure, many Coloradans absolutely enjoy winters here. They get exuberant about sleeping with the...
This Rustic Colorado Hotel Lands on List of Best Places for a ‘Mini-Moon’
Have you heard the term, "minimoon?" If not, you probably have not heard of this great spot to have one in Colorado, either. Need a getaway to get back to where you started?. You won't be seeing any mini, yellow henchmen, Minions, on your getaway into the Colorado mountains, but you will find relaxation, luxury, and a cool saloon.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
Is It Legal to Drive With Earbuds In Colorado?
You just want to jam out to your favorite music while driving, but maybe the radio/stereo in your car isn't working. Should you pop in your earbuds for the trip?. Wearing headphones, earphones, earbuds, or a headset while driving can get you into a sticky situation depending on the state you are driving in. Today we will zoom in on what is ok, and what is not, here in Colorado.
What’s Up With All The Military Aircraft Flying Over Colorado?
I do not know a whole lot about military aircraft, but what I do know is that it seems as if there has been an uptick in sightings in Northern Colorado in the past few days. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday type of person by any means. So I am not worried about the aircraft, but I do feel like it is a bit out of the ordinary to see posts on numerous sightings since Saturday.
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan
What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Will Coloradans Soon Be Able To Buy Weed At This Popular Gas Station?
Buying weed from the same place you buy your "munchies" - now that's a first. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), news broke via several major outlets that Circle K - one of the most widely known convenience stores and gas station operators in the world - is teaming up with Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers, to sell marijuana at select gas stations beginning in 2023.
Colorado May See an Increase in Hemp Plastic, but What is it?
New tax credits were approved by the Colorado Economic Development Commission this week in several areas in order to create new jobs for the state. The areas include manufacturing electric planes, expanding farming operations, aiding in multi-family construction projects, and production of hemp-based bioplastics. How Would Colorado’s New Tax Incentives...
Does Colorado Allow You To Put Pizza Boxes In The Recycle Bin?
Can you actually recycle your pizza boxes in Colorado? It's a question I think about for about two seconds on Friday nights when I'm craving pizza with friends. With a visual check, you can tell if your pizza box is going to need to go in the recycle bin or the trash. Find the official tip below.
Seized Illegal Taxidermy and Animal Products end up in Colorado
The unfortunate and sad truth is that there is a pretty large black market for products made from protected animals. Endangered species are poached around the world and their hides, skins, tusks, and sometimes entire bodies are made into items that are illegal in the United States. Smuggling these items...
Here’s Why Tourists Need to Leave Colorado Elk Alone
A man is lucky to be alive after a merciful Elk spared his life. According to a report from the New York Post, a tourist visiting Estes Park in Colorado got way too close for comfort to an Elk and learned a hard lesson. Rutting Season In Colorado. Rutting season...
Are Colorado Quarters Worth More than New Quarters?
If you go to the store with, say, a rare quarter, you'll get to spend 25 cents. However, it goes without saying that some coins appreciate in value and can certainly be worth more than it says on the front of them. You probably remember the state-specific United States quarters...
Colorado Has a Crazy Computer Lab Full of Retro Electronics
If you went to school in the 1980s and 1990s, even the early 2000s, you definitely remember computers being much different than they are nowadays. My earliest memories of playing on computers were at Eagle Valley Elementary School where we had old Apple computers with black and green screens, no mice, and we'd play Oregon Trail or some kind of typing games.
Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak
Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
What Is the Tallest Man-Made Object That You’ll Find in Colorado?
This tall object puts Colorado's tallest building, the Republic Plaza building, which is in Denver, to shame. You'll have to take a drive into Adams County, to a little town known as Hoyt, to check it out. It's fun to find out about Colorado's "biggest" this, and "smallest" that, how...
See Inside a Real-Life Furry Convention in Colorado
You may or may not be familiar with the term, "furry," but if not, it has nothing to do with actual animals. You may or may not also be aware that there is an annual furry convention right here in Colorado called DenFur and, no pun intended, it's pretty wild.
Baby Formula Still Scarce in Colorado and Parents Are Worried
Any parent in Colorado knows they would do anything to provide for their children, and shortages across the state and country are making that a daily challenge. Baby formula has been scarce and finding the particular brand your baby needs has been extremely difficult, that's why CouponBirds surveyed parents across the U.S. to find out just what distance they're willing to go to get it.
Several Notable Coloradans are Buried in Cedar Hill Cemetery
Castle Rock's Cedar Hill Cemetery dates back to 1875. It was one of the original graveyards to be established along Colorado's Front Range. Several notable Coloradans were laid to rest in this Douglas County cemetery, including some of the first pioneers to settle in the state. Cedar Hill Cemetery is...
AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado
Well, you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently, there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that, or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
Farmer’s Almanac: Will Colorado Become a Hibernation Zone this Winter?
Colorado's winter predictions are ready from the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmer's Almanac for the winter of 2022 to 2023. Let's take a closer look at what these trusted guides say about the upcoming winter season. Like most years, the forecast is split between winter on the front range...
