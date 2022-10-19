ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MISSOURI STATE
wrestlingworld.co

Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown

The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
The Independent

Son of legendary wrestler Kevin Nash dies at the age of 26

The son of legendary professional wrestler Kevin Nash has died at the age of 26.Nash and his wife, Tamara, announced that their son, Tristen, had died in a statement released on Thursday. The statement on behalf of the Nash family was posted on Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.“On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” he posted. “Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please...
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut

"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery

The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Roman Reigns Reacts to Photos of Logan Paul Training with Shawn Michaels

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says Logan Paul is going to need all the help he can get when they do battle at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia. We noted earlier how WWE published new photos of Paul working out in the ring this...
stillrealtous.com

WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable

Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
wrestletalk.com

Shawn Michaels Believes Top NXT Star Is Ready For WWE Main Roster

Shawn Michaels believes that a top NXT star is ready for the WWE main roster. Since taking over creative for WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels has gotten extremely close with various stars on the developmental roster. Carmelo Hayes has been among the top stars who has received consistent praise from the...
tjrwrestling.net

Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
411mania.com

Note On WWE’s Reaction To Chris Jericho Signing New Deal With AEW

As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him in the company through 2025. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were some in WWE who were expecting Jericho to return to the company once his AEW deal expired to get one last run and a Hall of Fame induction. Jericho still has a good relationship with Vince McMahon, but McMahon is no longer in charge at the company.
PWMania

New Bray Wyatt Video Appears to Reveal Uncle Howdy, New QR Code

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, in addition to Bray Wyatt making another appearance on the show, a video was shown later on in the show. Although Wyatt is referenced in the video, the individual portrayed in it is not him, which suggests that this is a new character.
wrestlinginc.com

Wendi Richter Claims WWE Hall Of Famer Tried To Break Her Back

In the 1980s, Wendi Richter soared to WWF stardom with her charisma and impressive athletic ability amidst the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" era. Mixing it up with the likes of Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, Richter became a two-time WWF Women's Champion, but perhaps her most high-profile bouts — including 1984's The Brawl To End It All, whose ratings success paved the way for the first WrestleMania, and the infamous Original Screwjob in 1985 — came against her fellow WWE Hall of Famer, The Fabulous Moolah.
PWMania

Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE

After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.

