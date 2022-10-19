The son of legendary professional wrestler Kevin Nash has died at the age of 26.Nash and his wife, Tamara, announced that their son, Tristen, had died in a statement released on Thursday. The statement on behalf of the Nash family was posted on Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.“On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” he posted. “Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please...

2 DAYS AGO