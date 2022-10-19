Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]Melissa Frost
Related
Manheim Township beats Penn Manor in Week 9
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township earned a 36-22 victory over Penn Manor on Friday, Oct. 21, to conclude week nine of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
Central Dauphin East blows out Central Dauphin in Week 9
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin East defeated Central Dauphin 35-0 in week nine on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
Dallastown wins high-scoring Week 9 game against Spring Grove
DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dallastown beat Spring Grove in a high-scoring 60-40 week nine matchup on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
York High cruises past South Western in Week 9
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York High won their week nine matchup against South Western by a score of 52-14 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
Hempfield sweeps Cedar Crest in Week 9
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Hempfield blew out Cedar Crest 24-0 in week nine of the season on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
Garden Spot smacks Elizabethtown in Week 9
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Garden Spot tallied a commanding 66-21 week-nine win over Elizabethtown on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
Cedar Cliff flattens Red Land in Week 9
LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff dominated Red Land in their week nine matchup, winning 42-0 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
Carlisle takes down Altoona in Week 9
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle overcame Altoona in week nine, winning by a score of 24-14 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
FOX43.com
Frenzy Five: This week's top high school football matchups
YORK, Pa. — It's Week 9 of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania, so there's no shortage of big games on the docket this week. The FOX 43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is the YAIAA Division 1 clash between South Western and York High -- a game that will have an impact on both the division title race and the district playoffs.
FOX43.com
Hershey vs. Lower Dauphin | Central Pa. High School Football
Hershey takes on Lower Dauphin in Central Pa. High School Football action on Oct. 21, 2022.
Undefeated West Perry cruises past Camp Hill
ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Perry is one win away from a perfect regular season record after the Mustangs took down Camp Hill 42-20 on Thursday night to move to 9-0 on the year. Senior Night for West Perry was dominated by senior running back Trent Herrera who had three rushing touchdowns in the first […]
thesportspage.blog
Blue Devils’ rally falls short vs. Wildcats
GREENCASTLE — Another very competitive Mid Penn Colonial football game. Another game that Greencastle-Antrim had a legitimate shot to win. But for the fifth straight game, the Blue Devils could not come up with the winning formula at the end and fell 20-14 to Mechanicsburg at Kaley Field on Friday night.
thesportspage.blog
Harrisburg makes Trojans pay for 5 turnovers
CHAMBERSBURG — With as much firepower as Harrisburg has on offense, the last thing you want to do is turn the ball over. So the fact that Chambersburg had five turnovers — and four of them led directly to Cougar touchdowns — was a bad omen. Harrisburg...
Harrisburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central Dauphin East High School football team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on October 21, 2022, 16:05:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Steel-High survives overtime thriller over Trinity
Camp Hill, P.A. (WHTM) — Thursday night football in the high school ranks featured a few marquee matchups, with none bigger than top 2A team Trinity hosting the top team in 1A Steel-High. The Rollers looked to be in control early, with a 64 yard touchdown run from Ronald Burnette and a blocked field goal […]
Second half comeback fuels Trinity win over Harrisburg
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is in the midst of their best season in a long time. After a 6-6-1 finish in 2021, the Cougars were 11-1-1 heading into Wednesday’s senior night celebration against Trinity. They took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Shamrocks stormed back in the second half to steal a 2-1 […]
Cheerleader showcase: Steel-High Rollers
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Steel-High Roller squad, directed by Ryan House. School: Steelton-Highspire High School. Nickname: Steel-High. Number on cheer team: 21 varsity. Events...
abc27.com
Missing girl reported in Dauphin County
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing girl. On October 21 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police Troop H – Harrisburg Station was notified of a missing juvenile female. The juvenile was identified as Emercyn Hope Winfindale who was last seen at her residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
Harrisburg shooting injures one
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg on Friday. Officers responded to the area of North 17th and Carnation Streets for a report of shots fired on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. They found one adult male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/21/2022
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - This crash occurred on Friday, October 14th, 2022, around 6:40am on Route 443/Deturksville Road. Troopers say Aidan Geist, 19, of Pine Grove, was driving westbound in Chevrolet Impala when he lost control, crossed both lanes, and struck a utility pole, and overturning in the air before coming to a rest in the middle of the road.
Comments / 0