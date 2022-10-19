Read full article on original website
Related
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
McDermott, Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss, 114-105
Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season.
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120
Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Capitals erase another third-period deficit, beat Kings 4-3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored on a wraparound late in regulation to help the Washington Capitals beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Saturday night, their second victory in three games when trailing going into the third period. Nic Dowd and John Carlson scored to erase a two-goal deficit before Lars Eller gave Washington the lead. Viktor Arvidsson, who assisted on the first two Kings goals, scored to tie it again before Johansson put the Capitals ahead for good with 5:25 left. Dmitry Orlov tied a career high with three assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves, including a couple important stops in the final minute. Washington has won three of four games after dropping its first two. Despite two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Jonathan Quick stopping 28 of the 32 shots he faced, Los Angeles has lost two in a row to wrap up a five-game trip after getting blown out in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Kings won the first three on the trip and now return home on a sour note after blowing a multigoal lead.
Gerrit Cole tips cap to Astros lineup: 'These are pitcher's pitches, and they're putting good swings on them'
Gerrit Cole had to tip his cap to the Astros lineup after they got to the Yankee ace despite the righty making “two and a half mistakes” all night.
