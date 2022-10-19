WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored on a wraparound late in regulation to help the Washington Capitals beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Saturday night, their second victory in three games when trailing going into the third period. Nic Dowd and John Carlson scored to erase a two-goal deficit before Lars Eller gave Washington the lead. Viktor Arvidsson, who assisted on the first two Kings goals, scored to tie it again before Johansson put the Capitals ahead for good with 5:25 left. Dmitry Orlov tied a career high with three assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves, including a couple important stops in the final minute. Washington has won three of four games after dropping its first two. Despite two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Jonathan Quick stopping 28 of the 32 shots he faced, Los Angeles has lost two in a row to wrap up a five-game trip after getting blown out in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Kings won the first three on the trip and now return home on a sour note after blowing a multigoal lead.

