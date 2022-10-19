ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Klubnik leads No. 5 Clemson to 27-21 win vs. No. 14 ‘Cuse

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley scored twice and freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-21 victory over No. 14 Syracuse. Klubnik came in for mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei with Clemson trailing 21-10. The Tigers defense held Syracuse without points in the final two quarters and quarterback Garrett Shrader was picked off by safety R.J. Mickens to seal Clemson’s win. The Tigers won their 14th straight overall and 38th in row at home to break the ACC mark they shared with Florida State.
Another Sever punt block helps St. Thomas top Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw for one score and ran for another in a 22-point third quarter as St. Thomas pulled away from Presbyterian for a 46-17 win that ran the Tommies’ winning streak to six. In between Sexauer’s scoring plays, Ryan Sever blocked a punt, chased the ball down and took it 6 yards for a score. The freshman has blocked three punts this season and all three resulted in touchdowns, although this was his first. Tyler Wesley threw for a touchdown and Delvecchio Powell II ran for one as the Blue Hose dropped their sixth straight, led 17-14 at the half.
