Telos climbs on Approval for PreCheck System
Shares of cyber security solutions provider Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are moving upward today after the company gained approval for its PreCheck System from the Transportation Security Administration. The company is currently engaged in enrolments on a trial basis for the solution and plans a wider public launch this year itself. Shares...
Why Did Immunic Stock (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drop Over 70%?
Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) collapsed over 70% in Thursday’s after-hours session. This can be attributed to its psoriasis treatment’s inability to separate from the placebo in a phase 1b trial. However, this is an interim analysis that revealed limited information. The company does not have access to unblinded...
K, MDLZ: Are These 2 Household-Name Dividend Stocks Worth Buying?
Kellogg and Mondelez should keep generating robust cash flows despite the ongoing market challenges. That said, investors should expect uninspiring dividend growth moving forward, especially with the U.S. Dollar remaining at such elevated levels. Both stocks are likely overvalued in the context of a rising-rates environment as well. Lately, I...
This Insider Bought Dice Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Worth $60M
One major owner at Dice Therapeutics, with more than a 10% holding, bought DICE stock worth $60 million yesterday. One of the major owners at Dice Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. Ra Capital Management, Llc bought 1,640,000 shares of DICE stock at an average price of $36.50 per share, worth $59.86 million.
Volatility in Amprius Continues Even After Delivery of Production Machine And a $50 Million Grant
Shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) continued to be volatile in pre-market trading on Thursday and were in decline after surging 77% on Wednesday. The manufacturer of high-energy density lithium-ion batteries stated that it had received its “first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm, which it plans to install at its current Fremont location.”
Waste Connections Stock (TSE:WCN) Earns “Strong Buy” Rating; Should You Buy?
Waste Connections stock has recently earned a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating on TipRanks as well as a Strong Buy rating from analysts. However, there are a few things to consider before rushing to make a move on WCN stock. Waste Connections (TSE: WCN) (NYSE: WCN), a “waste...
Should You Follow Warren Buffet and Invest in OXY Stock (NYSE:OXY)?
Occidental Petroleum will continue to benefit from the conducive climate for fossil fuels and return truckloads of cash to its shareholders. Based on its upside potential, it is still undervalued. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is one of the most profitable oil companies with an asset base that has been growing for...
Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
Vertiv Rises on Starboard Stake Chatter
Shares of digital technology and services provider Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) are rising in the pre-market session today on talk of activist Starboard Value having picked up a significant position in the stock. Earlier this week, the activist revealed a position in Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). Vertiv shares have dropped about 53% year-to-date.
Should You Buy ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock (NYSE: ZIM) for Its Dividend?
Investors may want to pile up on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock ahead of its Q4 dividend, which could be as high as 50% of its net income. Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) are trading higher so far today. However, the stock has lost more than 17% of its market capitalization over the past month due to weak demand and a drop in pricing. Investors may want to take a position in the stock, especially to make the most of the potentially higher Q4 dividend payout.
Despite the Correction, Should You Bet on Semiconductor Stocks?
Semiconductor stocks have underperformed the broader market this year. Despite the correction, macro headwinds, a slowdown in demand, and new export restrictions could pose challenges. Semiconductor stocks have underperformed so far this year. For instance, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are...
WBD vs. DIS: Which Stock to Buy for a Streaming Recovery
Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney shares are beaten down and prime candidates to recover once the market is ready to bottom out. Let’s see which streamer Wall Street analysts favor at this juncture. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) are two media companies that turned to...
The Reason Why Hain Celestial Stock (NASDAQ:HAIN) Fell Today
Shares of organic and natural food manufacturer Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) fell today after Piper Sandler downgraded the company to neutral. This can be attributed to Piper Sandler’s belief that pressure on European consumers will negatively impact HAIN’s financial results. Inflation has been much worse in Europe, especially in...
EQIX, DLR: Are the 2 Largest Data Center REITs Worth Buying?
Data center REITs offer unique qualities that come in handy in the current environment. EQIX and DLR have grown their FFOs and dividends at rather satisfactory rates. However, with their growth rates set to slow down moving forward, both stocks may not be that attractive at current levels. Equinix (NASDAQ:...
‘We Are Seeing Very Attractive Valuations’: Billionaire Dan Loeb Likes These 2 Stocks in Particular
Dan Loeb, founder and CEO of the New York-based asset management firm Third Point, has built a reputation for active investing and staking out aggressive market stances – and it’s a strategy that has worked for him. Since founding his fund in 1995, Loeb has built it into a Wall Street giant, with some $16 billion in total assets under management.
Nestle (NSRGY) Is Navigating Challenges Well; Will the Momentum Sustain?
Nestle has performed exceptionally well amid a tough economic environment. However, concerns over consumer spending pose a challenge. Nestle SA (NSRGY)(GB:0QR4) has impressed investors with its financial performance so far in 2022. Its ability to increase prices to counter inflationary headwinds and strong demand has helped it to navigate the current challenges well. However, the prolonged high inflation and its impact on consumer spending could pose challenges for the company.
CDC panel says COVID shots to be added to regular vaccinations, WSJ says
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, voted unanimously to advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the addition of COVID-19 vaccines to the CDC’s lists of recommended regular vaccinations, the Wall Street Journal’s Dominique Mosbergen reports. The panel supports including COVID-19 shots on the lists of measles, tetanus, and other inoculations that adults and children six months and older should receive in the U.S., the author says, noting that the CDC must sign off on this recommendation before any changes occur. Companies with approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. include Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Moderna (MRNA), and Novavax (NVAX). Reference Link.
Air Travel Rebounds; Should You Bet on Airline Stocks?
Airline stocks have recovered some of their losses on the back of solid demand recovery. The airline companies expect the demand to be sustained despite fears of an economic slowdown. Despite macro uncertainty and higher fares, air travel demand remains strong, leading airline companies to post stellar financials for the...
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
Will Gig Economy Stocks Rise from the Ashes?
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pivot involving work from home dominated the equities sector. Now, it’s all about returning to the office. Still, resistance to this narrative may bolster four gig economy stocks: INTU, UPWK, FVRR, and ROVR. While few, if any, investors appreciate watching their...
