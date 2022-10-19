The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, voted unanimously to advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the addition of COVID-19 vaccines to the CDC’s lists of recommended regular vaccinations, the Wall Street Journal’s Dominique Mosbergen reports. The panel supports including COVID-19 shots on the lists of measles, tetanus, and other inoculations that adults and children six months and older should receive in the U.S., the author says, noting that the CDC must sign off on this recommendation before any changes occur. Companies with approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. include Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Moderna (MRNA), and Novavax (NVAX). Reference Link.

