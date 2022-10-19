Read full article on original website
Alcoa Changes Course; Rises After Q3 Report
Shares of Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) were up in morning trading on Thursday even as the aluminum producer reported disappointing Q3 results. The company’s revenues declined 8.3% year-over-year to $2.85 billion and missed estimates by $120 million. Alcoa, surprisingly posted an adjusted loss of $0.33 per share in Q3...
Hookipa Pharma Rises on Roche Deal
Shares of biopharmaceutical company Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) are soaring today on the back of its licensing deal with Roche for HB-700 and a novel immunotherapy (undisclosed). With this move, Hookipa gains an upfront payment of $25 million, a potential optional payment of $15 million for another candidate as well as...
Why Did Immunic Stock (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drop Over 70%?
Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) collapsed over 70% in Thursday’s after-hours session. This can be attributed to its psoriasis treatment’s inability to separate from the placebo in a phase 1b trial. However, this is an interim analysis that revealed limited information. The company does not have access to unblinded...
Veris (NYSE:VRE) Shares Rise Following Kushner’s Attractive Buyout Offer
Kushner has reportedly offered to buy REIT Veris for about $4.3 billion. Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) has been offered to be taken over by its rival, Kushner Cos. Shares of Veris, a well-known real estate investment trust, surged 18.8% in the extended trading hours of Thursday after people familiar with the matter reported the developments to The Wall Street Journal.
Telos climbs on Approval for PreCheck System
Shares of cyber security solutions provider Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are moving upward today after the company gained approval for its PreCheck System from the Transportation Security Administration. The company is currently engaged in enrolments on a trial basis for the solution and plans a wider public launch this year itself. Shares...
Should You Follow Warren Buffet and Invest in OXY Stock (NYSE:OXY)?
Occidental Petroleum will continue to benefit from the conducive climate for fossil fuels and return truckloads of cash to its shareholders. Based on its upside potential, it is still undervalued. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is one of the most profitable oil companies with an asset base that has been growing for...
Should You Buy ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock (NYSE: ZIM) for Its Dividend?
Investors may want to pile up on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock ahead of its Q4 dividend, which could be as high as 50% of its net income. Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) are trading higher so far today. However, the stock has lost more than 17% of its market capitalization over the past month due to weak demand and a drop in pricing. Investors may want to take a position in the stock, especially to make the most of the potentially higher Q4 dividend payout.
Waste Connections Stock (TSE:WCN) Earns “Strong Buy” Rating; Should You Buy?
Waste Connections stock has recently earned a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating on TipRanks as well as a Strong Buy rating from analysts. However, there are a few things to consider before rushing to make a move on WCN stock. Waste Connections (TSE: WCN) (NYSE: WCN), a “waste...
Stock Market Today – Stocks See a Strong Finish to the Week
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 2.47%, 2.37%, and 2.39%, respectively. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.66%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.46%.
Biohaven Surges After Pricing of Public Offering
Shares of Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) surged in morning trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of the public offering of 25 million of its common stock, at a price of $10.50 per share. Biohaven has granted the underwriters of the public offering a 30-day option to...
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
Super Micro Computer Surges After Upbeat Q1 Outlook
Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) surged in pre-market trading on Thursday as the information technology company gave an upbeat fiscal Q1 business update. The company raised its net sales forecast for Q1 and now expects it to range between $1.78 billion and $1.82 billion from its prior guidance of $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion.
The Reason Why Hain Celestial Stock (NASDAQ:HAIN) Fell Today
Shares of organic and natural food manufacturer Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) fell today after Piper Sandler downgraded the company to neutral. This can be attributed to Piper Sandler’s belief that pressure on European consumers will negatively impact HAIN’s financial results. Inflation has been much worse in Europe, especially in...
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock: Should Investors Buy the Pullback?
SoFi’s solid revenue growth and attractive future prospects make it a good pick for the long haul. However, there are concerns about the company’s profitability, especially given the growing possibility of an economic downturn. Shares of fintech company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) have plunged this year due to bearish...
This Insider Bought Dice Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Worth $60M
One major owner at Dice Therapeutics, with more than a 10% holding, bought DICE stock worth $60 million yesterday. One of the major owners at Dice Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. Ra Capital Management, Llc bought 1,640,000 shares of DICE stock at an average price of $36.50 per share, worth $59.86 million.
Nestle (NSRGY) Is Navigating Challenges Well; Will the Momentum Sustain?
Nestle has performed exceptionally well amid a tough economic environment. However, concerns over consumer spending pose a challenge. Nestle SA (NSRGY)(GB:0QR4) has impressed investors with its financial performance so far in 2022. Its ability to increase prices to counter inflationary headwinds and strong demand has helped it to navigate the current challenges well. However, the prolonged high inflation and its impact on consumer spending could pose challenges for the company.
Volatility in Amprius Continues Even After Delivery of Production Machine And a $50 Million Grant
Shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) continued to be volatile in pre-market trading on Thursday and were in decline after surging 77% on Wednesday. The manufacturer of high-energy density lithium-ion batteries stated that it had received its “first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm, which it plans to install at its current Fremont location.”
EQIX, DLR: Are the 2 Largest Data Center REITs Worth Buying?
Data center REITs offer unique qualities that come in handy in the current environment. EQIX and DLR have grown their FFOs and dividends at rather satisfactory rates. However, with their growth rates set to slow down moving forward, both stocks may not be that attractive at current levels. Equinix (NASDAQ:...
Does Wall Street Expect AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock to Rebound Amid Multiple Headwinds?
AMD shares have tanked amid a broader tech sell-off and growing concerns about the demand for semiconductors amid a tough macro backdrop. Wall Street analysts are cautious due to near-term headwinds, but many continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. Shares of chip giant Advanced Micro Devices...
