sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
sfstandard.com
The Q&A: Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy CEO Celebrates the 50th Birthday of SF’s Outdoor Wonderland
More than 6-in-10 San Franciscans were not yet born when President Richard Nixon signed a bill to add the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) to the National Park System on Oct. 27, 1972. The GGNRA broke new ground from Day One because there had never been a national park...
sfstandard.com
This High-End San Francisco Grocery Store Will Open Its Third Location on Polk Street
Bi-Rite Market, the high-end specialty grocer that has anchored the Mission’s ritziest food corridor for decades, will open a new store at 2140 Polk St. between Vallejo and Broadway streets in early 2023. That Russian Hill address, currently the last remaining location of Real Food Company, will be the...
sfstandard.com
SF To Honor the Woman Who Saved the City’s Cable Cars From Extinction 75 Years Ago
Back in 1947, San Francisco almost lost its trademark mode of public transportation when then-Mayor Roger Lapham called on the city to junk its cable car system. That’s when Friedel Klussmann stepped in, establishing the Citizens’ Committee to Save the Cable Cars, drumming up support from the media and local celebrities and convincing her fellow San Franciscans that the sentimental value of their world-famous streetcar line was worth the high cost of maintaining it.
sfstandard.com
City Officials, Chinatown Leaders Show Off Station Ahead of Long-Awaited Subway Opening
A sneak peek of Chinatown’s new subway station revealed towering art installations—and a whole lot of stairs. But the trains didn’t move an inch on Thursday at a joint event between the San Francisco Arts Commission and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) celebrating the station and its artwork. The soft opening of the station—officially named Chinatown-Rose Pak station after the famed political power broker—is scheduled for Nov. 19, when trains will carry passengers for the first time on weekends only. The full routes are expected to open on Jan. 22, 2023.
sfstandard.com
‘Bobarista’ Unrest Leads to Temporary Closure of Popular Bubble Tea Shop
Popular bubble tea shop Boba Guys closed its Mission District location Thursday as discontent over reduced work hours and discussions about unionization arose among employees. Workers, known as “bobaristas,” were upset that work hours were severely cut in August due to low cashflow at the homegrown chain’s 19th and Valencia Street cafe, according to employee Ashley Osorio Paredes. “How am I supposed to pay my bills with a wage of $16.99, and we only work 5 and a half hours per week?” she said.
sfstandard.com
What to Know as SF’s School Enrollment Season Begins
In much of the country, students get assigned to school based on proximity. In places like San Francisco, the process is more complicated—enough so that parents have to start figuring it out a year ahead of time. To that end, the San Francisco Unified School District this weekend is...
sfstandard.com
This SF District Has Been Electing Chinese American Supervisors for 2 Decades. Will That Change?
Terry Hong had long been passionate about Chinese American representation in San Francisco’s politics—until recent years. “I was always instructed, ‘Hey, vote for the Asian guy,’” said Hong, who’s lived in the city’s Sunset District for over 20 years. But now, racial and...
sfstandard.com
‘A Major Shock’: Mayor Breed, SF Budget Analysts Acknowledge Remote Work Is Here To Stay
Mayor London Breed publicly acknowledged this week what many in San Francisco already suspected: the work-from-home trend is here to stay. “Life as we knew it before the pandemic is not going to go back,” Breed said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “We thought people would miss working around other people, but they do not.”
sfstandard.com
This is Not My Beautiful House: 3 New Plays Showing in SF and Berkeley
It’s uncomfortable to question the nature of your reality. Three new local theater productions, playing now through mid-November in San Francisco and Berkeley, challenge established beliefs—with some unnerving, and even violent, consequences. Though their respective plots diverge, all three find their characters questioning whether “normal” is an empirical...
sfstandard.com
5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in SF: Malaysian Noodlery Damansara, Boozy Brunch at Hazie’s and More
Noodles are making news this week, and we’re not mad about it! After years of experimenting with dinner parties and pop-ups across the city, chef Tracy Goh has found a soft place for her Malaysian laksa noodle bar to land in Noe Valley. More noodles abound over in Union...
sfstandard.com
How Serious Is the Tenderloin’s Drug Problem? Here’s What City Data Says
San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is infamous for drugs, homelessness and crime. Almost anyone who visits the area would not dispute its reputation: Substance abuse, poverty and human misery are out in the open. But has the Tenderloin really gotten worse? And how does it compare to other “rough neighborhoods”...
sfstandard.com
Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death
A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
sfstandard.com
What Will It Take to Keep SF Students in School Amid the Spike in Absenteeism?
In middle school, Jimmy Orellana Castillo felt like no one expected much of him—and his grades came to reflect that. So when the pandemic struck during his freshman year at Independence High School, it disrupted his already tenuous academic career. He went from hardly focusing in the classroom to hardly logging on at home. With school becoming less and less engaging, he began spending more time making a buck by working construction gigs like installing flooring.
sfstandard.com
Hop On Over: SF Animal Shelter Filled to Brim With Bunnies, Dogs
Dog adoptions fees are waived and bunnies cost just $20. This is the current adoption model at San Francisco Animal Care & Control (SFACC), which says it’s overrun with animals in need of homes. A recent influx of rabbits from a hoarder situation hasn’t helped, said SFACC spokesperson Deb...
sfstandard.com
SF High School Football Week 9 Preview: Washington’s Biggest Test Yet
Two clear powers have stood above the rest in the Academic Athletic Association (AAA) since 2018. While the likes of Galileo, Lowell and Mission have offered challenges at various points, the league has unquestionably belonged to the Balboa Buccaneers and the Lincoln Mustangs. As luck would have it, Washington, the...
sfstandard.com
SF Public Health Official Resigns From Unauthorized Nonprofit Gig
Lisa Pratt, SF’s director of jail health services, has resigned from her unauthorized side job with a city-funded nonprofit after her dual employment was revealed earlier this week. Pratt’s side job with Baker Places, a financially troubled drug rehab nonprofit, was first reported by The Standard after the organization...
sfstandard.com
Who’s Spending Money: Donors Pile Into District 6 Race
The money race for District 6 Supervisor has shifted into high gear as both campaigns move past the $400,000 mark, and third-party spending is very much in play. Honey Mahogany—a former aide to former supervisor and current Assemblymember Matt Haney—has received nearly $474,000 to date in her race to represent SoMa, Mission Bay and neighboring areas, putting her campaign war chest in the lead. Her campaign has spent almost $234,000 so far.
sfstandard.com
Chief Scott Hits Roadblock in Push To Revise Independent Oversight for San Francisco Police Shootings
In the lead-up to the recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott added fuel to the fire with a sudden announcement. He said he’d pull out of a key oversight pact that put prosecutors in charge of leading the criminal investigations into San Francisco police shootings and other serious cases.
sfstandard.com
DA Jenkins Revives Boudin’s Fight Against Firm Behind ‘Fraudulent’ ADA Lawsuits
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins plans to continue litigation against a Southern California law firm that’s accused of filing fraudulent cases against small businesses under the Americans with Disabilities Act. In April, then-DA Chesa Boudin initiated the lawsuit against Potter Handy, LLP, a San Diego law firm that...
