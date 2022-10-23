Padres vs Phillies live streams 2022: How to watch NLCS Game 5 online, start time

It's time for the Padres vs Phillies live streams to possibly see Philly go to the World Series. Yes, the NLCS could end today, as Philadelphia's up 3-1 at home, and its offense was truly alive in Game 4's MLB Playoffs live stream .

Padres vs Phillies live stream time, channel and more

Start time: Game 5 begins at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. BST / 5:30 a.m. AEDT

Date: Today (Sunday, Oct. 23)

U.S. channel: FS1 (on Sling TV or Fubo TV )

U.K. channel: BT Sport

Game 4 was practically played on a see saw. With Philadelphia down by four runs after Bailey Falter was battered in the first inning, the hits kept coming — from the other dugout. Kyle Schwarber broke out of his slump with a single, and Rhys Hoskins' knocked him home with a home run (the first of two).

Later in the game, after Juan Soto's 2R HR gave the Padres the lead, the Phillies bounced back: Schwarber walked, and Hoskins homered (again). The Yankees wish they could respond like that right now.

For Game 5, Yu Darvish takes the mound for San Diego, and Zack Wheeler looks to close the Padres out.

Here's the lineups:

Padres: 1 Profar, Jurickson LF, 2 Soto, Juan RF, 3 Machado, Manny 3B, 4 Cronenworth. Jake 2B, 5 Bell, Josh DH, 6 Drury, Brandon 1B, 7 Kim, Ha-Seong SS, 8 Grisham, Trent CF, 9 Nola, Austin C

Phillies: 1 Schwarber, Kyle LF, 2 Hoskins, Rhys 1B, 3 Realmuto. J.T. C, 4 Harper, Bryce DH, 5 Castellanos, Nick RF, 6 Bohm, Alec 3B, 7 Stott, Bryson SSl, 8 Segura, Jean 2B, 9 Marsh, Brandon CF

So, here's everything you need to watch the Phillies vs Padres live streams — including full series details. And here's how to watch the next Yankees vs Astros live streams . Want a little more international flavor? Check out our guide on how to watch T20 World Cup live streams for the biggest cricket tournament.

FREE Padres vs Phillies live streams

How to watch select Padres vs Phillies live streams for FREE

The Phillies vs Padres series includes some of the MLB Playoffs games that air on free-to-watch broadcast TV. That's because select NLCS games will air on FOX channels (see below). You can watch these games for free with one of the best TV antennas .

The entire World Series will also air on FOX.

Padres vs Phillies live streams around the world

How to watch Padres vs Phillies live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from easy access to FOX and FS1, you're not out of luck when it comes to following your team through the playoffs. Phillies vs Padres live streams are still possible in your current neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN , which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

How to watch Padres vs Phillies live streams in the US

Finding Phillies vs Padres live streams online is much easier online than regular season games that are locked behind regional sports networks. Our top pick for how to watch MLB Playoffs games online is with Sling TV 's Blue and Orange pack. Orange gets you ESPN, while Blue gets you and Fox (provided you have a local affiliate), FS1 and TBS. This is part of why Sling is the best cable TV alternative .

All of those channels, save for TBS, are on fubo TV .

The $70 per month YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream all have the above channels as well, but Sling Orange + Blue is only $50. That affordability ensured its spot on our best streaming service list.

One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which costs $50 as getting only one half ($35 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included. View Deal

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and many channels that have MLB live streams, Fubo is one of the top streaming services overall. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

How to watch Padres vs Phillies live streams in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch the Phillies vs Padres live streams and all the MLB playoff games online in the United Kingdom. Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass .

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

How to watch Phillies vs Padres live streams in Canada

Looking to watch Phillies vs Padres in the great white north? Well, Canadian sports fans will find games split across Sportsnet.

SN will have Phillies vs Padres live streams for game 4.

How to watch Phillies vs Padres live streams in Australia

As was the case with the regular season, MLB playoff live streams will be on both Kayo Sports and Foxtel . The services in the past have had select MLB games from ESPN.

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter. The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Phillies vs Padres live stream schedule and channels

All times below in Eastern Time

* denotes that games that may not be necessary

NLCS: Phillies (3) vs Padres (1)