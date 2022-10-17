ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, TX

Gallery: Scots Tennis vs. Southlake Carroll

The Scots fell to perennial power Southlake Carroll 10-4 in the Class 6A Region I semifinals at the Arlington Tennis Center. That marks the earliest exit from postseason play for HP since at least 1987, which was the most recent campaign that didn’t reach the state semifinals. Read more...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
State Streak Ends for HP in Team Tennis

Highland Park’s team tennis season wrapped up on Thursday, snapping its remarkable string of 34 consecutive state tournament appearances. The Scots fell to perennial power Southlake Carroll 10-4 in the Class 6A Region I semifinals at the Arlington Tennis Center. That marks the earliest exit from postseason play for HP since at least 1987, which was the most recent campaign that didn’t reach the state semifinals.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
Scots Get Defensive, Fly Past Cardinals

IRVING — In an anticipated matchup of two high-powered offenses, only Highland Park provided the fireworks. Irving MacArthur never got its playmakers on track as the Scots blasted the Cardinals 52-0 on Friday at Ellis Stadium for their second shutout of the season. This one was more impressive than...
IRVING, TX
WTW Tames Lions, Chases Playoff Berth

Once the points started coming for W.T. White on Thursday, they came in bunches. The Longhorns scored 39 points in the final 13 minutes of the first half and cruised to a 53-6 win over Carrollton R.L. Turner at Loos Stadium. The victory keeps WTW firmly in the playoff mix...
DALLAS, TX
Unbeaten Scots Look to Clip Cardinals

As Highland Park inches closer to a District 7-6A football title, the Scots will first look to complete a season sweep of the Irving ISD schools. HP will travel to face Irving MacArthur on Friday at Ellis Stadium, on the same field where the Scots blasted Irving 63-0 last month.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
A medal replaces the crown: TCU embraces gender-neutral homecoming award

Since 1944, one man and one woman have received recognition during homecoming celebrations at TCU. However, in 2020, the university began to recognize one “Outstanding Senior” with a medal. Similar to several universities around the nation, TCU is stepping away from the traditional homecoming monarchy. Over the past...
Hot Property: This 1930s Spanish-Style Lakewood Home Is Steps Away from White Rock Lake

Back in 1928, Dallas architect Clifford D. Hutsell took a trip west that would ultimately dictate the way we see Lakewood today. In California, he was so inspired by the region’s Spanish-style architecture that he decided to populate Lakewood with a collection of his own creations, thus creating the series of “Spanish eclectic” East Dallas homes we now know and love.
DALLAS, TX
Seven Restaurants Coming to Snider Plaza

Soon, there will be a total of seven restaurants in the Park Cities hot spot from one restaurant group. Of the seven restaurants Vandelay Hospitality Group will operate in the area, two are already open. D.L. Mack’s opened in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue in the former home of the Biscuit Bar in 2021. East Hampton Sandwich Co. opened in Snider Plaza much earlier.
FORT WORTH, TX
Solender/Hall Helps Uptown Players Find a New Space for Their Next Act

Eliza Solender, Preston Hollow resident and president of Solender/Hall, helped Uptown Players find a new home. Uptown Players is the only professional LGBTQ+ focused theater in the Dallas area (now located at 1321 Motor Circle). This nonprofit organization has previously been the primary tenant of the Kalita Humphreys Theater, a historical theater located on Turtle Creek Boulevard.
DALLAS, TX
Dude Be Nice, H-E-B And High School Campus Surprise Frisco Teacher

The Austin-based clothing company Dude Be Nice focused on promoting positivity and general niceness teamed up with H-E-B to give a special Frisco teacher a surprise. Earlier this year, Brent Camalich, CEO of Dude Be Nice got in touch with students at Lone Star High School in Frisco in an effort to highlight people who are making a positive impact in their communities. When he asked if someone on the campus was in need of recognition, both the kids and school staff thought of Matthew Cobb, a history class teacher.
FRISCO, TX
Two North Texas Universities Land Top Ten List

A recent study that looked at the best higher education institutions in the country also listed the top 10 in the Lone Star State, two of which are found in North Texas. Data used for the WalletHub findings looked for the best schools at the lowest cost for students. Thirty key measures were compared across seven categories.
IRVING, TX
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
PLANO, TX
What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
DALLAS, TX

