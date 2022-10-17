Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Related
peoplenewspapers.com
Gallery: Scots Tennis vs. Southlake Carroll
The Scots fell to perennial power Southlake Carroll 10-4 in the Class 6A Region I semifinals at the Arlington Tennis Center. That marks the earliest exit from postseason play for HP since at least 1987, which was the most recent campaign that didn’t reach the state semifinals. Read more...
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County Football Roundup: Flower Mound outlasts Plano; The Colony rolls past Azle; Lake Dallas, Creekview fall
It is shaping up to be a wild finish in District 6-6A. And for Flower Mound, the Jaguars have bounced back from a 0-5 start to position themselves for a strong late regular-season run. Senior quarterback Yale Erdman threw for 236 yards on 12-of-17 passing with three touchdowns and senior...
peoplenewspapers.com
State Streak Ends for HP in Team Tennis
Highland Park’s team tennis season wrapped up on Thursday, snapping its remarkable string of 34 consecutive state tournament appearances. The Scots fell to perennial power Southlake Carroll 10-4 in the Class 6A Region I semifinals at the Arlington Tennis Center. That marks the earliest exit from postseason play for HP since at least 1987, which was the most recent campaign that didn’t reach the state semifinals.
peoplenewspapers.com
Scots Get Defensive, Fly Past Cardinals
IRVING — In an anticipated matchup of two high-powered offenses, only Highland Park provided the fireworks. Irving MacArthur never got its playmakers on track as the Scots blasted the Cardinals 52-0 on Friday at Ellis Stadium for their second shutout of the season. This one was more impressive than...
peoplenewspapers.com
WTW Tames Lions, Chases Playoff Berth
Once the points started coming for W.T. White on Thursday, they came in bunches. The Longhorns scored 39 points in the final 13 minutes of the first half and cruised to a 53-6 win over Carrollton R.L. Turner at Loos Stadium. The victory keeps WTW firmly in the playoff mix...
Denton, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Denton. The Aledo High School football team will have a game with Billy Ryan High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Aledo High School football team will have a game with Billy Ryan High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
peoplenewspapers.com
Unbeaten Scots Look to Clip Cardinals
As Highland Park inches closer to a District 7-6A football title, the Scots will first look to complete a season sweep of the Irving ISD schools. HP will travel to face Irving MacArthur on Friday at Ellis Stadium, on the same field where the Scots blasted Irving 63-0 last month.
tcu360.com
A medal replaces the crown: TCU embraces gender-neutral homecoming award
Since 1944, one man and one woman have received recognition during homecoming celebrations at TCU. However, in 2020, the university began to recognize one “Outstanding Senior” with a medal. Similar to several universities around the nation, TCU is stepping away from the traditional homecoming monarchy. Over the past...
Fort Worth Dunbar basketball coach placed on leave after student allegation, district confirms
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Dunbar High School boys basketball coach Robert Hughes Jr. has been placed on leave after the district received an allegation from a student of inappropriate behavior by the coach, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey confirmed to WFAA on Thursday. Per protocol, district...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This 1930s Spanish-Style Lakewood Home Is Steps Away from White Rock Lake
Back in 1928, Dallas architect Clifford D. Hutsell took a trip west that would ultimately dictate the way we see Lakewood today. In California, he was so inspired by the region’s Spanish-style architecture that he decided to populate Lakewood with a collection of his own creations, thus creating the series of “Spanish eclectic” East Dallas homes we now know and love.
peoplenewspapers.com
Seven Restaurants Coming to Snider Plaza
Soon, there will be a total of seven restaurants in the Park Cities hot spot from one restaurant group. Of the seven restaurants Vandelay Hospitality Group will operate in the area, two are already open. D.L. Mack’s opened in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue in the former home of the Biscuit Bar in 2021. East Hampton Sandwich Co. opened in Snider Plaza much earlier.
dmagazine.com
News Bites: The Grapevine Bar is Moving and Henry’s Majestic Will Temporarily Close
The Grapevine Bar, the well-loved Dallas dive bar on Maple Avenue, intends to move to a new location once its lease ends in 2023. The Dallas Morning News first reported the story Monday. The property was purchased by Dallas real estate company Crow Holdings, which owns industrial, residential, and office...
peoplenewspapers.com
Solender/Hall Helps Uptown Players Find a New Space for Their Next Act
Eliza Solender, Preston Hollow resident and president of Solender/Hall, helped Uptown Players find a new home. Uptown Players is the only professional LGBTQ+ focused theater in the Dallas area (now located at 1321 Motor Circle). This nonprofit organization has previously been the primary tenant of the Kalita Humphreys Theater, a historical theater located on Turtle Creek Boulevard.
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
Dude Be Nice, H-E-B And High School Campus Surprise Frisco Teacher
The Austin-based clothing company Dude Be Nice focused on promoting positivity and general niceness teamed up with H-E-B to give a special Frisco teacher a surprise. Earlier this year, Brent Camalich, CEO of Dude Be Nice got in touch with students at Lone Star High School in Frisco in an effort to highlight people who are making a positive impact in their communities. When he asked if someone on the campus was in need of recognition, both the kids and school staff thought of Matthew Cobb, a history class teacher.
dallasexpress.com
Two North Texas Universities Land Top Ten List
A recent study that looked at the best higher education institutions in the country also listed the top 10 in the Lone Star State, two of which are found in North Texas. Data used for the WalletHub findings looked for the best schools at the lowest cost for students. Thirty key measures were compared across seven categories.
papercitymag.com
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
Comments / 0