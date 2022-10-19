Read full article on original website
State of Decentralized Finance Remains Lackluster, Value Locked in Defi Slid 67% in 6 Months – Defi Bitcoin News
During the last 125 days or roughly four months, the total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (defi) has been range bound within the $50 billion to $65 billion region. The TVL in defi has shed significant value during the past six months as it dropped from $161 billion on April 1, down more than 67% lower to today’s $51.72 billion.
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
Tesla still holds $218M worth of Bitcoin, according to Q3 filings
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Tesla did not sell any Bitcoin during the second quarter of 2022. This is according to the financial documents released by the electric car manufacturer as it prepares to release its third-quarter investor relations call. Tesla holds...
Oanda brokerage firm partners with Paxos to offer crypto trading in the US
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Oanda, a multi-asset trading service provider based in New York, has unveiled cryptocurrency trading services within the United States. The company will do this through a partnership with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure service provider. Oanda partners...
Europe’s digital bank N26 to launch crypto trading
EU-licensed N26 will launch its N26 Crypto in the next few weeks, with the service first available to customers in Austria. N26, Europe’s first regulated mobile bank, is looking to curve off a chunk of the crypto trading market by launching its own service, amid growing demand from clients.
Binance Obtains Registration as Crypto Service Provider in Cyprus – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will be able to offer services for digital assets in Cyprus as the platform is now registered with the country’s securities regulator. The news comes after the company obtained similar approvals in several other European jurisdictions. Global Exchange Binance to Comply With Cyprus Crypto Regulations. Binance,...
Anchorage Digital brings PSTAKE to institutions via custody
Liquid staking protocol pSTAKE to offer native crypto to institutions via Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital, the regulated crypto platform offering integrated financial services and custody solutions to institutions, and the first federally-chartered crypto bank in the United States, now supports the custody of PSTAKE, the native governance token of the liquid staking protocol pSTAKE.
Analysts Predict: This is the Best Token Presale of 2022; 10x Returns Possible?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. It’s 2022 and many (if not all) of you who have heard of the concept of cryptocurrencies know that the best moment to buy a new cryptocurrency is right when its presale begins, just after it has been announced to the public. This is because the cost of a particular cryptocurrency is significantly reduced during the presale, and may even be lower at no other time.
4 Best Cryptos to Buy Now October 22: CHZ, APE, TAMA and
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The current change in the environment of some cryptocurrencies has been quite intriguing. Two of these cryptocurrencies are Chiliz and Apecoin. While CHZ is seeing a new surge in price after grabbing some sell-side liquidity, a bullish divergence can be spotted on the APE/USD daily chart.
The 7 Best Personal Capital Alternatives For 2022
This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. When it comes to personal finance software and tools, Personal Capital is undeniably an industy leader. It offers an...
DappRadar report says the metaverse is still popular amid the bear market
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. DappRadar, a decentralized application discovery and analysis platform, has issued a report focused on the current state of the metaverse. The report showed that while trade within the metaverse had slowed down this year, there was still a huge interest in the sector.
South African Financial Sector Regulator Declares Crypto Assets a Financial Product – Regulation Bitcoin News
According to a general notice published in a government gazette, crypto assets are now treated as financial products under South Africa’s Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act. Declaration of the crypto assets as financial products means crypto asset service providers (CASP), such as exchanges, must apply for a license.
MarketAcross Joins Blockchain@USC To Launch VanEck Southern California Blockchain Conference
Los Angeles, California, 20th October, 2022, Chainwire. The inaugural event will connect students and professionals in the southern California blockchain community, further cementing the region as a Web3 innovation hub. In keeping with the spirit of [email protected]’s mission to educate and connect community members with the blockchain industry, the...
LUNC’s price potential- Further upside or dump?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Cryptocurrency projects and related organizations have been facing much heat recently, due to issues within the ecosystems. Terra, one of the top projects at a point, is now way down in value, putting investors in a state of fear and uncertainty. But is LUNC’s price potential really tied to the fundamentals and working of the ecosystem entirely? Probably not.
Dogecoin Hash Rate Hits 7-Month High, But What Are Price Expectations?
The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.
5 Top Cryptos to Buy for Long Term Returns October 2022 Week 4
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Bear markets remain a good time to buy crypto assets. The best strategy for investors in a bear market is to find the right tokens in preparation for gains in the future. This article analyses some of the top cryptos to buy for long term returns this month.
3 Altcoins That defy Bitcoin Dominance And Continue To Rally
CSPR’s price remains strong despite price facing rejection from a high of $0.055 as the price holds above the key support area. TWT breaks out of a descending triangle as the price looks strong despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices down. The price of CRV respects the downtrend line...
Innovative blockchain/P2E games find a new hotspot in India; Calvaria presale
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. With the introduction of Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs, the gaming industry is going through various changes on a global scale. On the other hand, traditional games run on centralized systems and are managed by big businesses that typically have total control over the gaming environment. Additionally, the money from in-app purchases only flowed in one direction, from the players’ purses to the game developers’.
Metacask unveils blockchain-based inventory tool Trakr
Metacask’s Trakr is a blockchain-powered inventory management and asset tracking solution, the first such fully integrated system for the spirits industry. Metacask, a leading marketplace for spirits-backed NFTs, has launched Trakr, the first blockchain-based solution designed to simplify inventory management for producers and brands within the spirits industry. Trakr’s...
Acting US FDIC head cautiously optimistic about permissioned stablecoins for payments
Acting United States Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) chairman Martin Gruenberg spoke Oct. 20 about possible applications of stablecoins and the FDIC’s approach to banks considering engaging in crypto asset-related activities. Although he saw no evidence of their value, Gruenberg conceded that payment stablecoins merit further consideration. Gruenberg began...
