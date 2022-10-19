Read full article on original website
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Aviation International News
VSE Signs On As Embraer Parts Distributor
VSE Aviation’s (Booth 3085) GlobalParts business has signed a two-year deal with Avian Inventory Management to distribute more than 200,000 Embraer parts and stocking units for operators of the Embraer Phenom, Praetor, Legacy, and Lineage models. The new program provides customers with immediate access to stock inventory via Avian’s...
Aviation International News
Air Elite FBO Network Welcomes Four New Members
World Fuel's (Booth 4800) Air Elite FBO Network has expanded its global footprint with the acceptance of four new locations: StanCraft Jet Center in Idaho; Gateway Aviation Windsor and Airside Flight Services in Canada; and the Catarina Executive Airport-run facility in Brazil. This brings the network to 84 locations worldwide.
Aviation International News
InSight Upgrade STC for Hawker 800 Adds Skytrac D150 SDU
Southeast Aerospace (SEA, Booth 4491) plans to offer Skytrac Systems’ DL150 satellite data unit (SDU) as an optional addition to its Universal Avionics InSight flight deck upgrade for the Hawker 800 series. The InSight upgrade will incorporate full datacom capabilities with the DL150, an Iridium Next satellite receiver with pole-to-pole coverage that will meet the requirements of future air navigation system (FANS 1/A+) and long-range FANS 1/A+ oceanic connectivity.
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Aviation International News
Heli-One To Offer AW139 Gearbox Testing
Heli-One has established in-house testing capability for the Leonardo AW139 intermediate and tail gearboxes at its Canadian MRO facility in Delta, British Columbia. The company is a Leonardo-authorized component repair and airframe service center and offers services ranging from major inspections to small component repair, including avionics and rescue equipment maintenance services, custom modifications, and repairs developed by Heli-One design engineers.
Aviation International News
Web Manuals Upgrades App
Web Manuals (Booth 1995) has upgraded its app with the same functionality of its web browser, adding a dark mode for better cockpit viewing at night, as well as zooming and background removal functionality for clearer reading of manuals. Users can see which documents are on each aircraft, in addition...
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
Aviation International News
Potted Planes Still Mean the Pokey
The FAA wants everyone to remember that when it comes to marijuana, the law in the air is different than the law on the ground. It matters not that the U.S. House of Representatives voted earlier this year to decriminalize marijuana, that President Biden is pardoning convictions for federal simple pot possession, or that recreational marijuana use is legal in 10 states and the District of Columbia, decriminalized in 13 others, and up for decriminalization consideration in 14 more. Medical marijuana is legal in 33 states. When it comes to cannabis aboard an aircraft, the official mantra is “just say no,” even if there is a popular new pot strain called “Jet Fuel.”
Aviation International News
Schwartz, Rosanvallon Join Slate of Awards, Scholarships
As tradition, NBAA-BACE is serving as a venue for a slew of awards and scholarships as the association recognizes the industry’s finest and helps pave the way for future professionals. Key honorees include Doug Schwartz, the former manager of global aviation services at ConocoPhillips, and Jean “John” Rosanvallon, the former Dassault Falcon Jet (DFJ) CEO.
Aviation International News
AINsight: Celebrating Milestones at NBAA 2022
More than 20,000 of us are resting our sore feet today, having walked countless miles in some of the dress shoes we haven’t worn since pre-Covid. But the blisters and soreness are worth it because we earned them attending yet another momentous NBAA-BACE—held this year in Orlando, Florida.
Aviation International News
Amazon to Lease 10 EFW A330-300 Converted Freighters
More evidence of an increasingly active market for passenger-to-freighter conversions surfaced Friday in the form of a firm agreement by Amazon Air to lease 10 A330-300P2F freighters from commercial aviation finance company Altavair. Hawaiian Airlines has agreed to begin operating the aircraft—now undergoing conversion by Airbus-ST Aerospace joint venture Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW)—for Amazon upon first delivery, scheduled for late 2023. Hawaiian Airlines began operating A330-200 passenger jets in 2010 and now flies 24 of the Airbus widebodies.
Aviation International News
Major OEM Selects Universal’s Aperture Visual System
A year after unveiling its Aperture, Universal Avionics said the visual management system "is now available for installation." Further, the avionics manufacturer said it has an agreement with a “large avionics OEM” for the installation of Aperture aboard a new aircraft that is under development. At last year’s...
Aviation International News
All Signature FBOs in California Now Stocking SAF
Signature Aviation has expanded its distribution of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to all 10 of its owned California FBOs, the company announced this week at NBAA-BACE. Signature began permanent supplies of Neste SAF at its San Francisco FBO through its Signature Renew program in 2020. It added several additional locations in the state—a hotbed of SAF production and use due to its favorable tax incentives—over the past two years.
Aviation International News
Hensoldt and Rafael Team for Luftwaffe Electronic Warfare Pod
Germany’s prime sensor solutions provider Hensoldt has joined forces with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel to develop an electronic warfare (EW) pod for the Eurofighter Typhoon. The agreement was signed in Tel Aviv on October 18 by Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller and Rafael’s president and CEO Yoav Har-Even.
