In the past few years, I’ve fallen in love with Florida. I know that’s a controversial statement given our state’s status as a haven of weirdos and dysfunction. If you’re also from Miami, you know that many of us grow up not thinking of ourselves as “from Florida.” We’re from Miami, a very different (and allegedly superior) place than the rest of the state. Having now driven and explored countless miles up and down the peninsula, however, I firmly claim my identity as a Floridian. Why the hell would I do that, you ask? Well, among other things, I’ve grown to love its wild and unforgiving natural beauty.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO