The Sierra: Part 1
Departing from Echo Lake on the late morning of September 17th my stomach turned with a rush of emotions. Excitement for the section every PCT hiker looks forward to. Hints of anxious thoughts for the high altitudes and strenuous passes. A tad bit of exhaustion from the miles it took to arrive here and an unbreakable determination to finish this section. A solid recipe to kick The Sierra’s ass.
Dawn to Dusk
A very powerful thunderstorm rolled through and a massive lightning strike hit nearby. Heavy rain fell and drenched the outer edges of the covered shelter. Finally around 3AM the rain subsided and we were thankfully mostly dry. We got up happy to see a clear starry sky then set off for McAfee Knob under headlamp.
Summit Day
It’s 3am. Jack and I have the shelter to ourselves, where we’re both fully wrapped in our sleeping bags. I feel my phone vibrate, and as my alarm starts playing, I open my eyes to see the nearly full moon glowing in the forest around us. Any other...
Trying to Be Like Sawgrass: Why I’m Thru-Hiking the (Unpopular) Florida Trail
In the past few years, I’ve fallen in love with Florida. I know that’s a controversial statement given our state’s status as a haven of weirdos and dysfunction. If you’re also from Miami, you know that many of us grow up not thinking of ourselves as “from Florida.” We’re from Miami, a very different (and allegedly superior) place than the rest of the state. Having now driven and explored countless miles up and down the peninsula, however, I firmly claim my identity as a Floridian. Why the hell would I do that, you ask? Well, among other things, I’ve grown to love its wild and unforgiving natural beauty.
Do You Really Need Rain Pants for Backpacking?
When I set out to hike the Colorado Trail in July of 2020, I was mentally prepared for big climbs and stunning views. But I wasn’t ready for monsoon season. Trust me, you do not want to find yourself soaked through and freezing up at 10,000 feet. My rain...
Daleville and Tinker Cliffs
We were excited for town so we got up and out in darkness…which at this point is easy to do as sunrise isn’t until 7:22AM. We hiked less than a mile into Daleville under headlight and settled in at a coffee shop. We enjoyed some excellent coffee, caught up on our blog and planned our next week of hiking. Eric walked down to the post office to collect some additional items we purchased online (thicker socks, warmer gloves). We also ran over to the Supercuts in the shopping plaza and sheered off some unnecessary inches of hair.
Final Adventures in Washington – Part 3/3
“So let me get this straight. You want to get to Canada…by paddling all the way across Ross Lake?” Judging by the tone of their voice, I didn’t think the employee at the front desk of Ross Lake Resort had gotten this question before. In fact, later they went on to say they hadn’t.
Cold and grey
The wind never died down making for a brutally cold morning. Our morning chores, like taking down tent with numb fingers, was much harder. We had to constantly put on warm gloves to get some sensation in our fingers. This caused a later start than expected. Shorty after setting off...
PCT Week 19: Autumn has arrived in Oregon
It’s getting wet and cold while we are hiking the section between Government Camp and Bend. Autumn finally arrived. It’s definitely more unpleasant to be outside now but outstanding views of Mount Jefferson, other volcanoes, and the endless black lava fields are a great reward. PCT Day 108:...
