Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
"Wheel Life Experiences" Coming to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport
AVOCA, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A new event is headed to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport tomorrow. "Wheel Life Experiences" aims to give kids of all ages the opportunity to check out different aircraft and other vehicles up close and personal. This family friendly event will be held from...
WOLF
Pennsylvania reports record low unemployment rates
Harrisburg, Dauphin County — The Pennsylvania employment report reported a 4.1% unemployment rate in September. This is the lowest rate on record and was last seen in April of 2000. Across the country, other states are seeing lows as well. “Nationally, the unemployment rate is back at 3.5%, matching...
WOLF
Mastriano holds hearing on Pennsylvania 'Parental Bill of Rights'
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — 15 states across the country have statutes protecting what supporters call parental rights, according to parentalrights.org. “The pandemic opened a big window into what’s going on in their kids’ classrooms,” CBS 21 News Political Insider (R) Matt Brouilette said. “Parents across...
WOLF
Fall foliage update: peak color is here!
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources's Bureau of Forestry released its updated fall foliage report for the state. Except for southeast Pennsylvania near Philadelphia and areas south of Harrisburg, the majority of the state is either at peak color or is starting to fade. Two counties in northwest Pennsylvania, Elk & Cameron, are past peak.
WOLF
Staying fire-safe during Halloween season
PA (WOLF) — Halloween, while full of fun and spooky celebrations, presents a few scary fire safety hazards. As the holiday approaches, the NFPA, (National Fire Protection Association), is encouraging people to take precautions to ensure the holiday remains 'festively fun.'. “As more people plan to celebrate the holiday...
WOLF
Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame Coming to Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Downtown Wilkes-Barre will soon be home to a Hall of Fame. During a news conference today in the lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, members of the community announced the creation of the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame.
WOLF
Inflation is high, but so is the current Powerball lottery ticket
WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — Do you feel lucky enough to win the big Powerball jackpot tonight?. The Powerball has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark and has grown to $508 million, with a cash option of $256.3 million, according to powerball.com. A downtown Wilkes-Barre local newsstand has had several people hit big...
WOLF
One man taken into custody for armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody in Luzerne County following an armed robbery early Friday morning. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the 600 block of Hazle Street around 3:30 AM after a 'hold up' alarm was activated from inside the store.
WOLF
Police search for suspect involved in fraud, theft of two iPhones from Verizon store
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man is wanted by the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department after investigators say he used a fake ID and stole two iPhones from a Verizon store on Monday. According to police, the suspect used fraudulent identification in an attempt to buy two iPhone...
WOLF
Giants get first victory
It hasn’t been easy for the players on the Keystone College football team to come to practice each and every week without winning a game. 16 straight losses since the program went to varsity play in 2021. Justin Higgins, Keystone College Football Coach says, “ The mindset that they...
Comments / 4