The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same by $0.00, or 0.00%, to $16.07. The Cerence Inc. has recorded 12,077 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Renault and Cerence sign multi-year agreement to create next-gen, humanized co-pilot for an enhanced electric vehicle experience.

2 DAYS AGO