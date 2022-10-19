ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Pack of dogs escapes through window, attacks toddler and two teenagers

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Dogs escapes through window, attacks toddler and two teenagers A toddler and two teenagers were taken to a hospital after they were attacked by a pack of dogs that escaped through a home's window.

NEW YORK — A toddler and two teenagers were taken to a hospital after they were attacked by a pack of dogs that escaped through a home’s window.

Police told WABC that eight dogs jumped through a window of the Staten Island home and bit a 2-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, and a 19-year-old woman.

In a news release, police said that the two older victims had bites to their legs, while the toddler suffered bite wounds to her arms and torso. All three victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

“I was scared because I seen them attack the lady, one of them reached for her ankles, grabbed her ankles then dragged her,” Heaven Smith, who witnessed the attack, told WABC. “She gets on the floor. Then they all start pounding on the lady and it was over.”

A neighbor told WNBC that the dogs had escaped a house through a back window that had been left open. Police said that as of Tuesday evening, there were at least 15 dogs in the house, many of which appeared to be puppies.

While police could not confirm what breed the dogs were, neighbors described them to SILive.com as pit bulls.

Police told WPIX that the animals that escaped and attacked people were captured and transferred to animal control.

Shontay Holland, 29, and Rodney Jones, 48, were arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated animal cruelty, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Jacksonville, FL
