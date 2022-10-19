ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

secretdenver.com

This Winter In Colorado Will Be Snowy But Pleasantly Mild

Denver, winter is on the horizon, and according to the Old Farmers Almanac, they’ve predicted that winter would be milder than normal with cold fronts in mid-to-late November and mid-to-late January. As far as snow goes, it looks like there will be an early front of snow in mid-to-late...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colorado State Alum Represents Ram Country While Up in Space

Colorado State University alum, Dr. Kjell Lindgren gave a shout-out to his alma mater while on a mission in outer space last week. The 49-year-old NASA astronaut was selected back in April to be a part of a four-person SpaceX crew that journeyed to the ISS on the SpaceX Dragon. He was also chosen to be the commander of the mission. The team spent nearly six months in orbit after launching from the Kennedy Space Center on April 27, 2022. Crew-4 landed safely back on Earth in mid-October.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado braces for its first major snow system of the season

DENVER — The first significant snow event of the season will arrive in Colorado this weekend. The strong storm will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and higher elevations starting Saturday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday night into Monday morning, with gusts up to 50...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

ACRE Closes on $52.7M Loan for ‘Johnstown Plaza’ Development in Johnstown, Colo.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has finalized a $52.7 million loan with a joint venture between Graycliff Capital Partners (“Graycliff”) and Buligo Capital Partners (“Buligo”), to support the newly-built Class A multifamily community ‘Johnstown Plaza,’ in Johnstown, Colorado. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005013/en/ Johnstown Plaza, a 252-unit multifamily community in Johnstown, Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)
JOHNSTOWN, CO
K99

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park says goodbye to a legend

On Saturday, October 22, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for longtime Estes Park resident, Patricia “Pat” Ann Washburn at St. Bartholomew’s Church. With Washburn’s passing on September 18, the local community not only lost a dedicated resident involved with many organizations but a piece of Estes Park’s history.
ESTES PARK, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

