ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Taiwo Awoniyi goal moves Steve Cooper's side off the bottom of the Premier League table with shock win

Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal early in the second half. Amid a frenzied atmosphere at the City Ground, Steve Cooper's side competed throughout to earn their first win since August as Liverpool's recent revival was dramatically halted. Jurgen Klopp's wait for a first away win of the Premier League season continues.
SkySports

Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over whether Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Man United. Neville feels the situation surrounding the Portuguese needs to come to an end whilst Keane feels the forward can still play a role for the club.
SkySports

Is Tottenham's 'high-wire' style catching up with them after deserved defeat at Manchester United?

Wednesday night's deserved defeat at Manchester United was another underwhelming performance from Tottenham this season - and this time they did not get away with it. Spurs have played 15 games in all competitions this season and only a handful have been truly convincing displays. Even the 6-2 home win against Leicester had moments where the Premier League's bottom side were well on top, with the game in the balance before Heung-Min Son's remarkable 13-minute hat-trick blew the Foxes away.
SkySports

Blackburn 2-1 Birmingham: Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton steer Rovers to victory

Teenager Adam Wharton's first senior goal helped high-flying Blackburn to a battling 2-1 win over Birmingham. The Rovers academy graduate fired in a fine low strike just before the break to give Jon Dahl Tomasson's side breathing space after a half in which the scoreline could have been much different had the Blues taken their opportunities.
SkySports

Manchester United: False dawn or are Erik ten Hag's side the real deal?

Manchester United fans have been here before. There have been countless moments and special performances, just like Wednesday's defeat of Tottenham, which hinted at an imminent return of the glory days to Old Trafford. But like clockwork, after each peak came an even deeper furrow. Sobering reality check after reality...
SkySports

Sheffield United 2-2 Norwich: Late Teemu Pukki penalty miss costs Canaries

Teemu Pukki spurned the chance to earn Norwich victory and complete his hat-trick as a poor penalty ensured Sheffield United took a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane. Goalkeeper Adam Davies made a comfortable save as goals from Ben Osborn and Ollie McBurnie earned the...
SkySports

Diwali: Tottenham legend Ledley King on trailblazer Dilan Markanday as Blackburn host celebrations

Spurs legend Ledley King says history-making Hindu-Punjabi youngster Dilan Markanday is a "standout" talent who is destined to have a bright future in the game. Almost a year ago to the day, Markanday smashed a glass ceiling when he featured in a Europa Conference League tie away at Vitesse, becoming the first British South Asian to play for Tottenham Hotspur in almost 140 years of club history.
SkySports

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard after 11 months in charge

Steven Gerrard has been sacked as manager of Aston Villa after just 11 months in charge. Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel have been linked with the role, but whether either man could be enticed to Villa Park remains to be seen. Gerrard's sacking was announced...
SkySports

Rangers 1-1 Livingston: John Lundstram scores late leveller but pressure piles on Gers' Giovanni van Bronckhorst

John Lundstram's late leveller could not stop the Rangers boo boys as the pressure piled on Giovanni van Bronckhorst following the Gers' 1-1 draw at home to Livingston. The Ibrox side went into the game five points behind champions and rivals Celtic following their dramatic 4-3 win over Hearts, but Rangers responded by going behind to Joel Nouble's fourth-minute strike.
SkySports

Man City 3-1 Brighton: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on target as City survive Seagulls scare

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League, although they were given a scare by the Seagulls. Haaland scored his 16th and 17th league goals of the season in a fiery first half that saw Man City have three penalty appeals - one fewer than the shots they registered in the opening period - in a busy 45 minutes for VAR.

Comments / 0

Community Policy