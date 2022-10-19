Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Taiwo Awoniyi goal moves Steve Cooper's side off the bottom of the Premier League table with shock win
Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal early in the second half. Amid a frenzied atmosphere at the City Ground, Steve Cooper's side competed throughout to earn their first win since August as Liverpool's recent revival was dramatically halted. Jurgen Klopp's wait for a first away win of the Premier League season continues.
SkySports
Tottenham Women 0-3 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp power Gareth Taylor's side to second WSL victory
Khadija Shaw's ruthless double and a signature Lauren Hemp strike earned Manchester City a convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham as they continued to get their Women's Super League campaign back on course after a disappointing start. Having begun the season with back-to-back defeats, Gareth Taylor's side have recovered impressively to...
SkySports
Kepa Arrizabalaga: Why the most expensive goalkeeper of all time is once again Chelsea's No 1
"I am playing with confidence. I feel good and I am helping the team." Chelsea may have just dropped points to several of their top-four rivals after a goalless draw at Brentford on Wednesday night, but it's no surprise that Kepa Arrizabalaga was so cheerful when speaking to Amazon Prime after the game.
SkySports
Arsenal: Do Mikel Arteta's Gunners have enough strength in depth to challenge for the Premier League title?
It was one of the games that cost Arsenal a spot in the top four. When the Gunners went to Southampton in the middle of April Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints were without a win in five and had just been humbled 6-0 at home by Chelsea. Arsenal had lost their last two, but this was seemingly the perfect opponent to get their top-four bid back on track.
SkySports
Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future
Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over whether Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Man United. Neville feels the situation surrounding the Portuguese needs to come to an end whilst Keane feels the forward can still play a role for the club.
SkySports
Is Tottenham's 'high-wire' style catching up with them after deserved defeat at Manchester United?
Wednesday night's deserved defeat at Manchester United was another underwhelming performance from Tottenham this season - and this time they did not get away with it. Spurs have played 15 games in all competitions this season and only a handful have been truly convincing displays. Even the 6-2 home win against Leicester had moments where the Premier League's bottom side were well on top, with the game in the balance before Heung-Min Son's remarkable 13-minute hat-trick blew the Foxes away.
SkySports
What Chelsea and Man Utd lacked in quality, they made up for in reflecting best of Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag
Chelsea and Man Utd embodied the best of their managers in spite of a lack of quality at both ends in a tactical chess match at Stamford Bridge. In the end, it was a game neither side deserved to win, but Manchester United looked like they had done enough to lose.
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows sees Manchester United handing Chelsea a reality check on Saturday
Our predictions guru Jones Knows thinks the price is right to put faith in Manchester United to beat "overrated" Chelsea on Saturday as he takes aim at all 10 Premier League encounters this weekend. Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Saturday 12.30pm. We perhaps got a little insight during midweek into how...
SkySports
Rehanne Skinner interview: Tottenham Women's head coach discusses her blueprint for Women's Super League success
Walking through the carefully constructed halls at their Enfield training base, it's easy to see why Tottenham Women, led by Rehanne Skinner, have gone from strength to strength in recent seasons. Nothing is left to chance. Every detail, decision and determination is geared towards providing Spurs with the quickest, most...
SkySports
Blackburn 2-1 Birmingham: Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton steer Rovers to victory
Teenager Adam Wharton's first senior goal helped high-flying Blackburn to a battling 2-1 win over Birmingham. The Rovers academy graduate fired in a fine low strike just before the break to give Jon Dahl Tomasson's side breathing space after a half in which the scoreline could have been much different had the Blues taken their opportunities.
SkySports
Manchester United: False dawn or are Erik ten Hag's side the real deal?
Manchester United fans have been here before. There have been countless moments and special performances, just like Wednesday's defeat of Tottenham, which hinted at an imminent return of the glory days to Old Trafford. But like clockwork, after each peak came an even deeper furrow. Sobering reality check after reality...
SkySports
Sheffield United 2-2 Norwich: Late Teemu Pukki penalty miss costs Canaries
Teemu Pukki spurned the chance to earn Norwich victory and complete his hat-trick as a poor penalty ensured Sheffield United took a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane. Goalkeeper Adam Davies made a comfortable save as goals from Ben Osborn and Ollie McBurnie earned the...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp has no idea how Liverpool did not score against Nottingham Forest as his side wait for first away win
Jurgen Klopp was in disbelief that his Liverpool failed to score in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest as he bemoaned his team’s poor finishing. Taiwo Awoniyi's goal early in the second half was enough to secure Forest's first win since August as Liverpool's wait for a Premier League victory away from Anfield continues.
SkySports
Diwali: Tottenham legend Ledley King on trailblazer Dilan Markanday as Blackburn host celebrations
Spurs legend Ledley King says history-making Hindu-Punjabi youngster Dilan Markanday is a "standout" talent who is destined to have a bright future in the game. Almost a year ago to the day, Markanday smashed a glass ceiling when he featured in a Europa Conference League tie away at Vitesse, becoming the first British South Asian to play for Tottenham Hotspur in almost 140 years of club history.
SkySports
VAR: Hibs vs St Johnstone first Scottish Premiership match to use the technology | What does every manager think?
VAR was used for the first time in the Scottish Premiership on Friday when Hibernian took on St Johnstone at Easter Road. The technology was due to be introduced after the break for the World Cup, but the Scottish FA and SPFL have moved fast to implement it ahead of schedule.
SkySports
Graham Potter, Erik ten Hag and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans at Stamford Bridge
Graham Potter, Erik ten Hag and the FA have condemned homophobic chanting heard from Manchester United fans during their side's draw at Chelsea. Chelsea boss Potter said "it's clear we've still got a lot of work to do" following reports of the chants coming from the away end at Stamford Bridge.
SkySports
Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard after 11 months in charge
Steven Gerrard has been sacked as manager of Aston Villa after just 11 months in charge. Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel have been linked with the role, but whether either man could be enticed to Villa Park remains to be seen. Gerrard's sacking was announced...
SkySports
Rangers 1-1 Livingston: John Lundstram scores late leveller but pressure piles on Gers' Giovanni van Bronckhorst
John Lundstram's late leveller could not stop the Rangers boo boys as the pressure piled on Giovanni van Bronckhorst following the Gers' 1-1 draw at home to Livingston. The Ibrox side went into the game five points behind champions and rivals Celtic following their dramatic 4-3 win over Hearts, but Rangers responded by going behind to Joel Nouble's fourth-minute strike.
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Mohamed Salah struggles to lift listless Liverpool, Luke Shaw stakes England claim
It was a privilege to be inside the City Ground to witness the scenes of unbridled joy that greeted Nottingham Forest's shock win over Liverpool. As Steve Cooper pointed out in his press conference after the game, this was the fixture that the fans had been waiting for. Forest's real...
SkySports
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on target as City survive Seagulls scare
Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League, although they were given a scare by the Seagulls. Haaland scored his 16th and 17th league goals of the season in a fiery first half that saw Man City have three penalty appeals - one fewer than the shots they registered in the opening period - in a busy 45 minutes for VAR.
Comments / 0