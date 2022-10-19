Read full article on original website
Export Markets ‘Destabilized’ as Carriers ‘Undersell’ Capacity
Ocean carriers are endeavouring to top up their ships from China with heavily discounted spot cargo as their contracted shippers underperform on minimum quantities. However, it appears that if bookings still fall below around 60% vessel utilisation levels, carriers are cancelling voyages at the eleventh hour, declaring a blank sailing to the trade.
Port of Rotterdam Throughput Flat This Year as Coal and LNG Offset Container Drop
AMSTERDAM, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Throughput volumes for Europe’s largest port of Rotterdam have risen 0.3% to 351 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022, officials said on Friday, as strong rises in coal and LNG offset the loss of container traffic with Russia. Such traffic,...
German Chancellor Tries to Quell Dispute Over Port Deal with China’s COSCO
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denied reports that he has already reached a decision over the disputed sale of a stake in a Hamburg container terminal to China’s state-owned shipping conglomerate Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. “Nothing has been decided yet, and many questions still need to be addressed,” Scholz told...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Biden Administration Announces Next Steps for Offshore Oil and Gas Lease Sales
The Biden Administration has announced the next steps towards holding two offshore oil and gas lease sales—one in the Gulf of Mexico and one in Cook Inlet, Alaska—to comply with provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management...
Saipem Awarded Largest Offshore Contract in Company History in Qatar
Italian contractor Saipem has been awarded its “largest single offshore contract by total value” for two offshore gas complexes in Qatar. The $4.5 billion contract was awarded by Qatargas for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Complexes Project located off the north-east coast of Qatar. The scope...
Flexport Receives $200 Million to Grow Trade Financing
Flexport Inc.’s trade financing arm received $200 million from KKR & Co. to expand the digital freight company’s reach into the growing market for supply chain lending. The credit facility from the New York-based investment firm is Flexport Capital’s first outside funding since its inception in 2017. The unit has financed more than $1 billion in invoices for hundreds of companies across more than 20 countries, with a portfolio that’s up almost 150% year over year, Flexport said in a statement Thursday.
Ukraine Grain Deal Renewal Is In Jeopardy
By Cecile Mantovani (Reuters) – Talks on extending a July deal that resumed Ukraine Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports are not making much progress because Russian concerns are not being taken into proper account, Russia’s U.N. ambassador in Geneva said on Thursday. Senior United Nations officials are...
Bridging the Ship-to-Shore Gap with Software
Bridging the gap between ship and shore requires investment and bigger and better software solutions, says maritime software provider Dualog. The industry is more so than ever being faced with the challenge of bringing the ship and shore closer together, and shipping companies are looking at investing into innovative software to bridge this gap.
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
OrbitMI translates transparency talk into action with Nautilus Labs tie-up
Data-sharing is the shape of things to come and the shipping industry cannot reach its net zero decarbonization goal without greater transparency and collaboration among software suppliers, according to a panel discussion at the recent SHIPPINGInsight conference in the US. But it was OrbitMI, a New York-based supplier of SaaS...
ABS Consulting Teams With Gliderol To Develop And Test First Ever Blast Mitigating Roller Shutter Door
ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a leading global operational risk management company, has collaborated with GDS Global Ltd. (Gliderol), a leading provider of commercial and industrial door and shutter solutions in Singapore and the South East Asia region, to develop and test the first ever blast mitigating roller shutter door.
McCown Report: Falling Imports, Widening East-West Gap, Congestion Improvements, and Pricing Transparency (or Lack Thereof)
Imports into the top 10 U.S. container ports fell 5.5% in September driven by a steep drop on the West Coast, industry veteran John McCown said in his latest monthly report. September saw the biggest decline in inbound container volume in 27 months, marking an acceleration of the 0.6% decline in August and the 0.3% decline in July.
Port Panama City USA Sets All-Time High Cargo Records Sees Record Breaking Nine Percent Revenue Increase
Port Panama City continues to see strong growth in cargo and revenue, and for the just-completed fiscal year, set an all-time record high of 2.03 million tons of cargo handled at this regional seaport. That’s a four percent year-over-year growth rate, surpassing the 1.95 million tons of cargo handled in 2021. Port Panama City also set a revenue record of $19.04 million for FY 2022 – which is a nine percent increase over 2021.
Building Green Corridors for Shipping Will Take Teamwork
Green Corridors, conceived a year ago through the Clydebank Declaration at COP26 taking place along the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow, are set to move rapidly beyond the talking stage towards real implementations and demonstration projects. One definition of a corridor, taken from a just-released American Bureau of...
