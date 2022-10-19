ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Export Markets ‘Destabilized’ as Carriers ‘Undersell’ Capacity

Ocean carriers are endeavouring to top up their ships from China with heavily discounted spot cargo as their contracted shippers underperform on minimum quantities. However, it appears that if bookings still fall below around 60% vessel utilisation levels, carriers are cancelling voyages at the eleventh hour, declaring a blank sailing to the trade.
Port of Rotterdam Throughput Flat This Year as Coal and LNG Offset Container Drop

AMSTERDAM, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Throughput volumes for Europe’s largest port of Rotterdam have risen 0.3% to 351 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022, officials said on Friday, as strong rises in coal and LNG offset the loss of container traffic with Russia. Such traffic,...
German Chancellor Tries to Quell Dispute Over Port Deal with China’s COSCO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denied reports that he has already reached a decision over the disputed sale of a stake in a Hamburg container terminal to China’s state-owned shipping conglomerate Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. “Nothing has been decided yet, and many questions still need to be addressed,” Scholz told...
Saipem Awarded Largest Offshore Contract in Company History in Qatar

Italian contractor Saipem has been awarded its “largest single offshore contract by total value” for two offshore gas complexes in Qatar. The $4.5 billion contract was awarded by Qatargas for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Complexes Project located off the north-east coast of Qatar. The scope...
Flexport Receives $200 Million to Grow Trade Financing

Flexport Inc.’s trade financing arm received $200 million from KKR & Co. to expand the digital freight company’s reach into the growing market for supply chain lending. The credit facility from the New York-based investment firm is Flexport Capital’s first outside funding since its inception in 2017. The unit has financed more than $1 billion in invoices for hundreds of companies across more than 20 countries, with a portfolio that’s up almost 150% year over year, Flexport said in a statement Thursday.
Ukraine Grain Deal Renewal Is In Jeopardy

By Cecile Mantovani (Reuters) – Talks on extending a July deal that resumed Ukraine Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports are not making much progress because Russian concerns are not being taken into proper account, Russia’s U.N. ambassador in Geneva said on Thursday. Senior United Nations officials are...
Bridging the Ship-to-Shore Gap with Software

Bridging the gap between ship and shore requires investment and bigger and better software solutions, says maritime software provider Dualog. The industry is more so than ever being faced with the challenge of bringing the ship and shore closer together, and shipping companies are looking at investing into innovative software to bridge this gap.
OrbitMI translates transparency talk into action with Nautilus Labs tie-up

Data-sharing is the shape of things to come and the shipping industry cannot reach its net zero decarbonization goal without greater transparency and collaboration among software suppliers, according to a panel discussion at the recent SHIPPINGInsight conference in the US. But it was OrbitMI, a New York-based supplier of SaaS...
Port Panama City USA Sets All-Time High Cargo Records Sees Record Breaking Nine Percent Revenue Increase

Port Panama City continues to see strong growth in cargo and revenue, and for the just-completed fiscal year, set an all-time record high of 2.03 million tons of cargo handled at this regional seaport. That’s a four percent year-over-year growth rate, surpassing the 1.95 million tons of cargo handled in 2021. Port Panama City also set a revenue record of $19.04 million for FY 2022 – which is a nine percent increase over 2021.
Building Green Corridors for Shipping Will Take Teamwork

Green Corridors, conceived a year ago through the Clydebank Declaration at COP26 taking place along the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow, are set to move rapidly beyond the talking stage towards real implementations and demonstration projects. One definition of a corridor, taken from a just-released American Bureau of...
