We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Suzannah Stanley (@suzannahstanley) of the blog Create/Enjoy had lived with an unfinished basement long enough — or, perhaps more accurately, she had felt a certain way about it for long enough. “We had an 1,100-square-foot basement that we hated going into, even to do laundry or retrieve storage,” she says.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO