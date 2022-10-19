ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endorsement: For Congress, send Moskowitz to join three incumbents

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
The paramount issue on Nov. 8 transcends the familiar policy differences: Which party is committed to democracy and which is not? The comparison overwhelmingly favors Democrats.

Nationwide, under the malign influence of Donald Trump, more than 370 Republican nominees for Congress and major state offices have denied or questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, as counted by the New York Times. That includes all but three GOP House incumbents and candidates in Florida. The GOP is sowing a baseless distrust of our system of government and fomenting another coup in 2024.

If Republicans win the House, they intend to impeach President Joe Biden — for what, they don’t say — and abolish the Jan. 6 committee. Some threaten to shut down everything to have their way in cutting Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Senate Republicans’ campaign chairman, Rick Scott, is raising money by promising to sunset those programs, setting them up to be crippled or repealed. A Republican Congress would inevitably try to prohibit abortion nationwide.

America must be in wiser and safer hands. We strongly recommend the election of Democratic candidates in the four congressional districts that lie wholly within Broward and Palm Beach counties.

District 23

The District 23 race is a rare open seat. Rep. Ted Deutch, a 12-year incumbent, resigned to chair the American Jewish Committee. Jared Moskowitz , 41, is uniquely qualified by experience and insight to succeed him.

Serving by appointment on the Broward County Commission, he also has been a Parkland city commissioner, state representative and director of the state Division of Emergency Management. He is uniquely prepared to make the case, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, for a national catastrophic insurance fund. A 1999 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Moskowitz capped his six years in the Florida House with the gun reform legislation inspired by the 2018 mass shooting at the school, an issue he intends to pursue in Washington.

He correctly identifies threats against our democracy as the most important national issue.

This is the one local congressional district where outnumbered Republicans think they have the best chance. But their nominee, Joe Budd, 59, a financial planner, is distinguished primarily by his adoration of Trump. He runs Club 45 USA, a pro-Trump fan club. Another devotee of the ex-president is the last thing Florida and America need.

Two no-party candidates, Mark Napier and Christine Scott, are also on the ballot, but a vote for either would be wasted.

District 20

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick , 43, won the January special election to replace the late Alcee Hastings and has been attentive to the needs of this majority-minority district in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Having run a successful home health care company, she’s who district voters need to defend and improve Medicare and Medicaid and uphold their progressive values. Her opponent, Drew Montez Clark, is conspicuously right-wing, stridently anti-abortion and touts an endorsement from Michael Flynn, the Trump conspirator who pleaded the Fifth Amendment to the Jan. 6 committee.

District 22

Rep. Lois Frankel , 74, served in the Florida House and was mayor of West Palm Beach before her election 10 years ago to Congress, where she holds one of the prized seats on the House Appropriations Committee. She has advanced protection of the Everglades and improvement of Florida seaports. Her voting record solidly reflects the values of most of the district’s voters, and she posts it on her website: frankel.house.gov/voterecord .

She is a tireless advocate for family leave and child care benefits, for protecting abortion rights and for preserving Medicare and Social Security. Currently, she promises the House will pass a much-needed bipartisan Senate bill to prohibit employees from having to sign nondisclosure agreements that cover up sexual harassment and other workplace abuses.

Frankel’s opponent, businessman Dan Franzese, is out of step with district voters on such core issues as completing Trump’s border wall and extolling the Second Amendment. His agenda makes no mention of Florida’s vulnerability to climate change, an especially important topic in a district that includes the coastline from Delray Beach to West Palm Beach. He did not return our candidate questionnaire. The bulk of his campaign money comes from a $600,000 loan to himself.

District 25

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz , 56, of Weston, the senior Democrat in the Florida delegation, was a legislative aide and then a state legislator for 10 years before her election to Congress in 2004. She holds another of the prized and influential seats on the House Appropriations Committee.

In her Sun-Sentinel questionnaire , she emphasizes her commitment to fighting climate change, expanding health care access, preventing gun violence and protecting democracy and women’s rights.

Her Republican opponent, Carla Spalding, a military veteran and registered nurse, did not return our questionnaire. Her campaign web site is conventionally right-wing. She previously ran against Wasserman Schultz in 2020 and 2018, when she paid herself a salary out of donors’ money.

Broward and Palm Beach voters need to elect these four Democrats if they are to retain constructive representation in Washington.

Editorials are the opinion of the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and written by one of its staff members or a designee. The Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.

