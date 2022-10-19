It's supposed to warm up this weekend, which is good news for the many Halloween and fall-themed events on the schedule in metro Detroit. Here are five of the biggest. Families are encouraged to come in costume at this community event, which will feature hayrides, inflatables, movies, music, a children’s tattoo artist, magic, pumpkin carvers, games and food trucks. Trick-or-treating stations will be open each day from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO