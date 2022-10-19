Read full article on original website
Related
awesomemitten.com
25 Best Towns to Shop Local in Michigan This Holiday Season
The holiday season is a time to enjoy being with family and friends, attend magical winter festivals and shows, see Christmas light displays, send a letter to Santa Claus, and visit Michigan Christmas towns. Of course, it’s also a time for gift-giving. To help you find the perfect Michigan...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Michigan peak fall color: Where it will be outstanding this weekend
The zone of peak fall color continues to expand south and please the eyes more than expected. The area of peak fall color as of Thursday, October 20, covered the eastern Upper Peninsula and all of the northern half of Lower Michigan. The southern half of Lower Michigan has rapidly...
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
Does My Auto Insurance Cover Hitting a Deer in Michigan?
It is the time of year when the deer are moving and unfortunately there are also a lot of car-deer crashes on the roadways. If you hit a deer, will your auto insurance cover the costs of repairing your vehicle?. How Many Car Deer Crashes Are There Each Year?. According...
Two Michigan Restaurant Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
It doesn't matter where you go in Michigan from down south in to up north in Hancock you will find some good food to eat. Two Michigan restaurants have just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. To enjoy these restaurants you're going to head...
seenthemagazine.com
October Adoptable Pets in Metro Detroit
These adorable dogs are waiting for their furrever homes. If you or someone you know is ready and able to adopt a dog, read their full bios and fill out an application at humanesocietyofmacomb.org. If you are not in a position to adopt one of these furry friends, please consider...
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Best ‘Secret Places’ in the U.S. to View Fall Foliage
Fall is definitely upon us in Michigan, and that means it’s time to start planning out your fall foliage travels. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of incredible spots to take in the colorful fall leaves. We’re really lucky, in that sense, so have such a beautiful autumn landscape.
See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan
SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
Tunnel of Terror, fall-themed festivals: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
It's supposed to warm up this weekend, which is good news for the many Halloween and fall-themed events on the schedule in metro Detroit. Here are five of the biggest. Families are encouraged to come in costume at this community event, which will feature hayrides, inflatables, movies, music, a children’s tattoo artist, magic, pumpkin carvers, games and food trucks. Trick-or-treating stations will be open each day from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m.
DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know
Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend, Oct. 21 through Oct. 24. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Saturday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. I-94: Eastbound I-94 closed from US-12 (Michigan Ave) to Cecil Street, from Friday at...
Eater
The Soul of Filipino Food Thrives Across Metro Detroit
A quartet of Filipino staff buzzes around a tight kitchen one early morning in mid-September, waiting for the day’s culinary symphony to begin. Sonia Sutter stands behind the cash register and takes phone orders. The owner of Filipinas Oriental Foods in Warren always wanted to control her destiny by being her own boss.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
It's going to be a beautiful weekend. Spend it outside at fall events across Southeast Michigan!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Jack o'lanterns, lights, and characters will greet you as you walk through Canterbury Village. Tickets are $14.99. Children younger than 2 and...
Toys R Us returns! Here's where to find the 14 locations now open in Michigan
Attention Toys R Us kids! Four years after the company shut the doors on all of its U.S. stores, the retailer is back on a smaller scale with 14 locations open now inside Macy’s stores in Michigan.
wrif.com
Fix the Roads? Get Ready on I-696 – Screamin’ Scott
Be careful what you wish for, as a major rebuild planned by M-DOT is set for I-696. If you think getting home from work is a challenge now, get Tylenol ready for this headache. This job will not be a simple patch job either. M-DOT got some Washington big bucks...
'There was no choice.' Understaffing forces state to close 70+ psychiatric beds
A perfect storm fueled by understaffing and aging buildings has forced the state of Michigan to temporarily close more than 70 long-term psychiatric beds at three of its behavioral hospitals.
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
wkar.org
New state data shows updated childhood blood lead levels in Michigan
The state has released new data on blood lead levels in Michigan children. Thousands of children in the state show elevated blood lead levels. In May 2022, the Centers for Disease Control updated their blood lead reference value, or BLRV. BLRV is used to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood than 97.5% of children ages 1-5 across the U.S.
Comments / 0