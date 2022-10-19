ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

25 Best Towns to Shop Local in Michigan This Holiday Season

The holiday season is a time to enjoy being with family and friends, attend magical winter festivals and shows, see Christmas light displays, send a letter to Santa Claus, and visit Michigan Christmas towns. Of course, it’s also a time for gift-giving. To help you find the perfect Michigan...
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America

Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
October Adoptable Pets in Metro Detroit

These adorable dogs are waiting for their furrever homes. If you or someone you know is ready and able to adopt a dog, read their full bios and fill out an application at humanesocietyofmacomb.org. If you are not in a position to adopt one of these furry friends, please consider...
See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
Tunnel of Terror, fall-themed festivals: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend

It's supposed to warm up this weekend, which is good news for the many Halloween and fall-themed events on the schedule in metro Detroit. Here are five of the biggest. Families are encouraged to come in costume at this community event, which will feature hayrides, inflatables, movies, music, a children’s tattoo artist, magic, pumpkin carvers, games and food trucks. Trick-or-treating stations will be open each day from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m.
The Soul of Filipino Food Thrives Across Metro Detroit

A quartet of Filipino staff buzzes around a tight kitchen one early morning in mid-September, waiting for the day’s culinary symphony to begin. Sonia Sutter stands behind the cash register and takes phone orders. The owner of Filipinas Oriental Foods in Warren always wanted to control her destiny by being her own boss.
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

It's going to be a beautiful weekend. Spend it outside at fall events across Southeast Michigan!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Jack o'lanterns, lights, and characters will greet you as you walk through Canterbury Village. Tickets are $14.99. Children younger than 2 and...
Fix the Roads? Get Ready on I-696 – Screamin’ Scott

Be careful what you wish for, as a major rebuild planned by M-DOT is set for I-696. If you think getting home from work is a challenge now, get Tylenol ready for this headache. This job will not be a simple patch job either. M-DOT got some Washington big bucks...
New state data shows updated childhood blood lead levels in Michigan

The state has released new data on blood lead levels in Michigan children. Thousands of children in the state show elevated blood lead levels. In May 2022, the Centers for Disease Control updated their blood lead reference value, or BLRV. BLRV is used to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood than 97.5% of children ages 1-5 across the U.S.
