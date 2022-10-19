Read full article on original website
Related
WNEP-TV 16
PA Governor race breakdown with Jon Meyer
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Republican candidate for Governor in Pennsylvania has started running TV ads after his opponent has been running them nearly every day for months. Doug Mastriano's campaign has avoided television advertising up until now. Democrat Josh Shapiro's campaign has flooded the airwaves, and that is evident in the spending amounts reported recently by both campaigns.
WNEP-TV 16
Images of autumn in the PhotoLink Library
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A little of this, some of that, and soon you have a season. Mike Stevens is in the PhotoLink Library kitchen stirring things up. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head on over to YouTube to see...
WNEP-TV 16
No, Texas schools aren’t distributing DNA kits to identify kids in school shootings
In May, a gunman killed 21 people — 19 students and two teachers, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. That tragedy intensified debates about gun laws and how to prevent school shootings, particularly in Texas. When the next school year began in the fall, many people thought an...
Comments / 0