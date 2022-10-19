Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II available for pre-load starting later today, gets extended PC requirements

Read full article on original website
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players blast “garbage” perk change ahead of launch
Modern Warfare 2 players are fuming after developers Infinity Ward changed the Quick Fix perk to be an Ultimate perk ahead of launch. Modern Warfare 2 is less than a week from launch, and more and more information about the game’s mega-popular multiplayer has become public. The second in...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players frustrated by Campaign early access launch issues
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign early access opened up for players on October 20, but many have been left disappointed when the start time arrived. The MW2 Campaign soft launch was one of the most highly anticipated pre-release date moments, with thousands of people around the world waiting to jump in.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign is out now on PC and consoles
The Modern Warfare 2 campaign is live on Steam, Battle.net, Xbox, and PlayStation after some launch wobbles
Modern Warfare 2 System Requirements: Minimum, Recommended, Competitive, Ultra 4K
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II system requirements are crucial for PC players to know beforehand to ensure their gaming hardware will be capable of delivering the experience that Infinity Ward is aiming for. Here are the minimum, recommended, competitive and ultra 4K specifications for those looking to play...
techunwrapped.com
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: here are the PC requirements
As the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, Activision has finally revealed the system requirements to play the title on PC. We take stock. As you may know, players will soon be able to compete in joy and joy on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Indeed, the title is expected this October 28, 2022 on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One , PS4 and PS5 and PC.
GTA: San Andreas Unreal Engine 5 sequel picks up 30 years later
Even without acknowledging its existence, we all knew Grand Theft Auto VI was coming. It’s a no brainer for Rockstar and last month, the game was finally confirmed albeit without Rockstar’s permission. As I’m sure you’re now aware, Rockstar was subject to a major cyber attack during which over an hour of GTA VI development footage was stolen and leaked along with source code and screenshots.
PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive
Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
Digital Trends
Hurry! This ABS Legend gaming PC is $1,200 off at Newegg today only
Newegg continues to make a name for itself as a reliable source of savings on electronic devices, and that includes gaming deals such as this $1,200 discount for the ABS Legend Gaming PC that pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,200. Gamers should definitely start paying attention to Newegg deals, as offers like these are only available for a limited time. You only have several hours left to take advantage of this price cut for the ABS Legend Gaming PC, so what are you waiting for? Click that Buy Now button as fast as you can.
You can pick up one of the best Warhammer games for free next week
Flesh is weak, but the Imperium is strong
After rescuing his 6,000-hour character, Stadia's biggest Red Dead Online fan has already started a new account on PS5
An interview with ItsColourTV, who says it was "heartbreaking" to see Rockstar abandon Red Dead Online
Asus Launches GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X GPUs
Asus has revealed the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GDDR6X in both standard and overclocked versions.
PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X consoles now being tested, says rumour
Sony and Microsoft have reportedly sent devkits for new consoles to studios
notebookcheck.net
AMD set to unleash the RX 7000 GPUs next month as the company confirms the RDNA 3 launch event time and date
After months of leaks and rumors, AMD RX 7000 GPUs based on the RDNA 3 architecture are less than two weeks away. The company previously revealed the launch event date for the upcoming RDNA 3 boards. Now, in a press release, Team Red has confirmed the time at which the “together we advance_gaming” event is set to take place.
NME
Sony deal will delay ‘Call Of Duty’ on Xbox Game Pass
The Call Of Duty franchise won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass for “a number of years” due to Sony‘s ongoing deal. Earlier this year, it was announced that Microsoft had acquired Activision Blizzard, in a deal that is estimated to cost around £50billion ($68billion USD). Although the deal has not been completed at this time, Microsoft is now working to seek approval from national regulators and has already been accepted in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Brazil.
notebookcheck.net
KIOXIA demos Silicon Motion SM8366 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller with 13.6 GB/s read speeds and 3.4 million random IOPS
Thanks to 16 NAND channels with 2400 MT/s bandwidth, the SM8366 PCIe 5.0 controller from Silicon Motion can provide sequential read / write speeds of up to 14 GB/s plus an impressive 3.4 million random IOPS throughput. PCie 5.0 SSDs are slowly gaining traction for the mass consumer market, and...
CNET
The Xbox Series S Is the Best Budget Gaming Console Right Now
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. In a world where game consoles actually increase from their original price, it's nice to know there remain affordable and viable options in 2022. The Xbox Series S is Microsoft's smaller, cheaper version of its newest Xbox -- and it's fantastic.
Red Dead Redemption quietly disappears from modern PlayStation consoles, reigniting preservation debates
There's one less modern way to play Red Dead Redemption
Get Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for free and keep it forever starting today
Epic's latest giveaway gives you a week to claim Bethesda's hit
Intel Core i9 13900K
A processor that can do just about anything, just not the one I'd recommend to most PC builders.
