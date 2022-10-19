Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II available for pre-load starting later today, gets extended PC requirements

Newegg continues to make a name for itself as a reliable source of savings on electronic devices, and that includes gaming deals such as this $1,200 discount for the ABS Legend Gaming PC that pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,200. Gamers should definitely start paying attention to Newegg deals, as offers like these are only available for a limited time. You only have several hours left to take advantage of this price cut for the ABS Legend Gaming PC, so what are you waiting for? Click that Buy Now button as fast as you can.

3 DAYS AGO