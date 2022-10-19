Oppo Find Flip: Specifications leak online for upcoming Galaxy Z Flip4, Moto Razr 2022 and P50 Pocket competitor

Read full article on original website
iQOO Neo7 is the world's latest Dimensity 9000 Plus-, Android 13- and 5,000mAh battery-powered smartphone
IQOO has used most of the Neo7's upgrades over its 6-series predecessor up for the new smartphone's teasers already; nevertheless, the brand has of course not mssed the opportunity of its official launch to re-hype its combination of a flagship-grade Dimensity 9000+ SoC and "Pro+" dedicated chipset for its FHD+ 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, not to mention the step up to 120W charging for its large battery.
iPhone SE 4 renders show off a familiar but uninspiring design and three colourways
Apple's upcoming "mid-range" iPhone SE 4 was slated to bring some marginal, but essential upgrades over its predecessors. However, the time-honoured tradition of slapping some new hardware in a four-generation-old chassis is alive and kicking. Now, FrontPageTech, in collaboration with Ian Zelbo, has drawn up some iPhone SE 4 renders. It is a mixture of previous rumours and some information from Jon Prosser's source.
Rumor | Honor 80 Pro Plus will debut with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC and a 200MP main camera
Honor has been said to put the potentially killer combination of a top-end 200MP camera sensor and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset into an upcoming Android smartphone before. However, as a device of this spec is now rumored to arrive alongside 2 smaller siblings, it is possible that it might belong to the x0 series rather than the Magic flagship line.
Xiaomi 13 Pro design leaks with three rear-facing cameras, Leica branding and a bright silver colourway
Hands-on leaks concerning the Xiaomi 13 series are starting to mount up. Little over a week has passed since an alleged image of the Xiaomi 13 or the Xiaomi 13 Pro emerged, seemingly a prototype unit considering the 'Laser' lettering that Xiaomi had included in the device's camera housing. For context, Xiaomiui claimed to have obtained an image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro's display, which surfaced in September.
Samsung patents 'Galaxy Ring' wearable as alternative to Galaxy Watch series
It seems that Samsung is planning to enter a new wearable segment. First reported on the South Korean Naver forum, industry insiders allege that Samsung has been developing a smart ring that could offer a lot of the features that the Galaxy Watch5 series delivers, such as tracking health metrics and monitoring activities like exercising, walking and sleeping.
Apple confirms iOS 16.1 release date with various changes and improvements
Earlier this week, Apple outlined a release date for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, covered separately. Subsequently, the company has informed 9to5Mac that it plans to ship iOS 16.1 simultaneously. Hence, Apple is currently working towards distributing the first major iOS update on October 24. Based on recent beta builds,...
Xiaomi Redmi X Pro: Gaming TV arrives boasting a 4K native resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDMI VRR connectivity
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi X Pro, a device that the company is marketing as a gaming TV. Available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, the TV combines a 4K native resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4 ms response times. Although Xiaomi has not disclosed what panel type it has used, we suspect it is IPS rather than OLED.
Samsung W23 Flip launches as a first-gen luxury clamshell foldable smartphone alongside its flagship W23 sibling
Samsung and China Telecom's shared history of collaborating on flip phones with a high-end appeal was re-booted when the former made the breakthrough to market-ready foldable smartphones. Therefore, the W23 as an upgrade for the W22 was somewhat predictable in 2022. However, it might come as a pleasant surprise for some that it has acquired a Flip sibling for the first time this year.
Pictures of alleged 900 W RTX 4000 Titan quad-slot GPU cooler surface online
The RTX Titan series might never see the light of day anymore, but signs pointing to the development of a Titan model based on the full AD102 die can still be found in the wild, as a ChipHell forum member recently posted pictures showing monstrous quad-slot coolers for a 900 W TDP model.
Stable One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to arrive in Italy on October 24
Samsung promised it would start rolling out the Android 13 update to eligible devices sometime in October. The ongoing One UI 5.0 beta program received its fourth and final update not too long ago, indicating that a stable release was around the corner. Tutto Android reports that users in Italy will be able to download the One UI 5.0 update on their on October 24. Eligible devices include the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Z Flip4.
Xiaomi outlines Redmi Note 12 series release window with major innovations on the horizon
Xiaomi has started teasing the Redmi Note 12 series, nearly a year after debuting Redmi Note 11 smartphones. Predictably, Xiaomi has not revealed many details about its upcoming smartphones yet. However, JD.com recently hinted that there could be up to four devices on the table, such as the Redmi Note 12 Extreme Edition.
AMD set to unleash the RX 7000 GPUs next month as the company confirms the RDNA 3 launch event time and date
After months of leaks and rumors, AMD RX 7000 GPUs based on the RDNA 3 architecture are less than two weeks away. The company previously revealed the launch event date for the upcoming RDNA 3 boards. Now, in a press release, Team Red has confirmed the time at which the “together we advance_gaming” event is set to take place.
Apple iPad 10th Gen and Apple TV 4K have more RAM than their predecessors
Officially, Apple presented the iPad (10th Gen) and a new Apple TV 4K on Tuesday, with the company outlining numerous changes from those that they have replaced. Now, MacRumors has been able to confirm that Apple has made a significant upgrade that it decided against, including its press release. By...
MINISFORUM releases the Ryzen 9 5900HX-driven UM590 mini PC
Mini PC Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Cezanne (Zen 3) Chinese Tech Deal. A few months after the introduction of the Neptune HX90G mini PC, MINISFORUM is back to using the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor once again. This time, AMD's Zen 3 chip comes alongside an integrated graphics solution instead of the AMD Radeon RX 6600M used by the aforementioned mini PC.
Best Buy discounting the latest HP Envy x360 13 with 8 GB of fixed RAM to just $700 USD
Deal | Best Buy discounting the latest HP Envy x360 13 with 8 GB of fixed RAM to just $700 USD. Alder Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Intel Evo Laptop Review Snippet Touchscreen. HP recently started shipping its latest 2022 Envy x360 13 convertible with Intel 12th gen U-series processors. SKUs would include either 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM with various CPU and storage options ranging from $900 up to $1200 USD for the highest option. Best Buy, however, is already heavily discounting one specific SKU despite how new the model is.
Persona 5 Royal now available for Nintendo Switch
Persona 5 was developed by P-Studio and was first announced in 2013, when it was supposed to launch in 2014. However, it only managed to arrive in 2016, but was received as one of the greatest role-playing video games of all time and received multiple awards ever since. The enhanced Royal version, which features new content, was released worldwide in March 2020. Now, it is finally available for Nintendo Switch.
New Galaxy S23 Ultra leak purports to Samsung moving away from symmetrical display bezel motif
Earlier this month, @UniverseIce declared that renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra shared by @OnLeaks were not correct. Instead, the former alleged that Samsung had settled on making fewer changes from the Galaxy S22 Ultra than @OnLeaks implied would be the case. Subsequently, @UniverseIce asserted that people should wait for Samsung to release the Galaxy S23 Ultra rather than picking up the Galaxy S22 Ultra, despite their similarities.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT to get a hefty VRAM upgrade over the RX 6900 XT
AMD recently confirmed the launch date and time for its Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. However, the launch event, scheduled for November 3, will be host to only two high-end SKUs, namely the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT. Both graphics cards are slated to use the multi-die Navi 31 GPU, but everything else is shrouded in mystery. Wccftech's sources have now let slip some important information about the RDNA 3 flagship.
Extreme overclocker smashes world record by pushing an Intel Core i9-13900K to 8.8 GHz
Even pre-production Intel Raptor Lake samples showed impeccable overclocking ability. The Core i9-13900K easily breached the 8.0 GHz barrier, while its Zen 4-based competitor, the Ryzen 9 7950X, stalled at around 7.2 GHz. Extreme overclocker Elmor has smashed all records by pushing their Core i9-13900K to 8,812 MHz with liquid nitrogen.
Model X key malfunction forces Glenn Howerton to give up on Tesla after support couldn't help and tow mode didn't work
"Always Sunny" actor Glenn Howerton had a harrowing Tesla Model X key fob malfunction story to tell on the 53rd edition of the show's podcast. During his "rich guy moment of Zen" ordeal, Glenn went into the Director's Guild of America underground parking garage even though he noticed that something was off with his key fob on previous starts. Still, he needed the Model X to get to a screening, and used the Tesla app to open and start the car.
