Oppo Find Flip: Specifications leak online for upcoming Galaxy Z Flip4, Moto Razr 2022 and P50 Pocket competitor

Persona 5 was developed by P-Studio and was first announced in 2013, when it was supposed to launch in 2014. However, it only managed to arrive in 2016, but was received as one of the greatest role-playing video games of all time and received multiple awards ever since. The enhanced Royal version, which features new content, was released worldwide in March 2020. Now, it is finally available for Nintendo Switch.

