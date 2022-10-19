Read full article on original website
WECT
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
coastalreview.org
1898 Wilmington massacre remembrance Nov. 3-13
New Hanover County, Wilmington, organizations and partners have worked together on plans to commemorate Nov. 3-13 the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington massacre and coup d’état. Events leading up to the Nov. 10, 1898, massacre began in 1897 when the state’s conservative Democratic Party launched a white...
WECT
Official Azalea Festival oyster artwork unveiled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The official North Carolina Azalea Festival artwork was unveiled Wednesday in Wrightsville Beach at Bluewater Grill. Ana Brown is the artist behind the Azalea Festival artwork. The work is one-of-a-kind, as it’s the first time the official Azalea festival painting includes azaleas done in painted oyster shells.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code...
WECT
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
foxwilmington.com
Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington. Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:. Yoga. Health and wellness speakers. Local vendors. Cooking demonstrations.
2 new movies filming in NC with combined budgets of $30 million; settings in Wilmington and Charlotte
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
WCNC
Wheelz Pizza says: the secret to delicious pizza is in the dough!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Wheelz Pizza. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. What started as a lark in Wilmington with one food truck and a big dream has expanded to Charlotte! Wheelz Pizza has brought their delicious pizza to the Queen City. Here with more is co-owner Joy Sprenger and General Manager Brian.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport appoints Interim City Manager
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Board of Aldermen has voted unanimously to hire Bonnie Therrien as Interim City Manager. She will replace outgoing City Manager, Gordon Hargrove. According to a press release, Therrien was chosen for her years of experience in municipal government, which includes 13...
WECT
New Hanover County Schools introduces new graduation option, seeks to help students graduate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has introduced a new graduation option that seeks to help students receive their diplomas. Per NHCS, the Reduced Elective Credit (REC) Diploma Option will allow certain students to graduate and receive a full diploma based on North Carolina’s standards. The state...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
whqr.org
In resignation letter, CFCC's Jimmy Hopkins drops legal challenge, says issues at college 'deeply concern' him
Jimmy Hopkins served as a trustee for over 10 years. He was first appointed to the CFCC Board of Trustees by then-Governor Beverly Perdue and then reappointed by New Hanover County. But when he disagreed with college President Jim Morton, who had allegedly kept him out of the loop on...
WECT
Early voting tips to know before you head to the polls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One-Stop Early Voting opened October 20 at 8 a.m. and will run for about two weeks, ending on November 5. Taking advantage of early voting is a great idea, especially if you know you cannot make it to the polls on Election Day. A few tips...
WECT
Wilmington City Council members debate potential conflict of interest over rezoning request
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Things got heated at a city council meeting last night as two council members argued over a potential conflict of interest. The disagreement came to light as Wilmington City Council members discussed a rezoning application. The rezoning in question was for a property along River Road close to the Riverlights area.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
HIGHLIGHTS: Hoggard vs. Ashley volleyball
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Ashley defeated Hoggard 3-1 (25-23, 19-25. 25-20. 25-19) for the third time this season to secure the conference title. Below are the highlights.
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
City of Jacksonville, Onslow Board of Elections being sued over current city ward system
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville and the Onslow County Board of Elections are being sued. Three residents are challenging the current ward system, claiming it’s racially discriminatory and unconstitutional. 9OYS spoke with both sides on this issue. The current ward system has been in place for over 30 years. Following the 2020 […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department takes preventative measures against PFAS found in firefighter turnout gear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As more becomes known about PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, recent studies are showing the potential adverse health risks of it, including in some of the gear firefighters use. PFAS have already been found in firefighting foams, and now a firefighters’ union, the International...
