Heyyyyyy... I know you're probably already mad but please read the article before coming at me with your pitchforks and torches. Enjoy :) Every state has a certain other state they love to hate (excuse the rhyme). Texas hates Oklahoma, California hates Texas and Montana hates California, this map from mattsurelee on Instagram has them all. I think the "hate" states have for each other is mostly based on a silly rivalry or a feeling of social superiority— but Montanans have a legitimate grievance against some Californians, the ones who buy a great lake-view property only to spend half a summer actually living here, contributing little to the local economy. It's impossible to know how often that actually happens but the scenario seems to have stained the rep of Californians who move to Montana. That aside, I actually think Montanans and Californians are pretty much the same.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO