Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!
Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
Don’t Become a Rescue Victim in Montana Cold This Weekend
Emergency responders, hunting managers, and forecasters are all warning people heading outdoors this weekend to take the blunt arrival of winter weather seriously, to keep from being injured, or needing rescue. Not only are Montana temperatures dropping by 30-to-40 degrees heading into the weekend, but the forecast is still warning...
Planning To Move To Montana? Check Out These 5 Winters First
With people constantly moving to Montana for the scenery, I decided to take this opportunity to help out-of-staters understand the reality of Montana winters—just so they are aware of what they are getting themselves into. Montana has some brutal winters, and these are the top 5 that made history....
Fairfield Sun Times
Record fish caught in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Montana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
The Best Places in Montana For Life-Changing Meals
Have you ever eaten a meal that you constantly tell other people about or brings a smile to your face? I can name a few, but is there a place like that in Montana?. Sometimes food can not only take care of hunger but change your life. Whether that is a meal that has been a family recipe for years or a meal you had at a restaurant, it makes an impression on you.
6 Signs You Know It’s Too Cold In Montana
When the Treasure State temperatures start falling, Montanans notice instantly. The long summer days seem like a distant memory when the beautiful fall colors begin to wither, leaving (pun intended) bare trees in their place. But when do we notice that it's too cold in Montana? This is what locals say when asked...
The 8 Most Popular Montana License Plates of 2022
Unlike other states which take a "meh, two or three will do fine" approach to license plate design (looking at you, Idaho and North Dakota), Montana takes a very different approach. There's currently over 200 different specialty plates and they're all tied to a specific cause or non-profit organization. We'll show you the most popular license plates in Montana as of September 2022.
Autumn storm system making presence known with Rockies snow, storms in Plains
A storm moving through the Rockies is bringing the first significant mountain snow throughout the Intermountain West this weekend and could end with severe storms in the northern Plains.
Montana Says “Pow, Brah” With 20 Inches of Snow Possible By Sunday
Well that escalated quickly. Nobody ever said Montana weather was boring. Some mountains in southwest Montana may get hammered this weekend with 10 to 20 inches of snow piling up by Sunday afternoon. All of this happening in a drastic turn from the seemingly endless days of gorgeous, warm fall...
Hot Take: Montanans and Californians are the Same
Heyyyyyy... I know you're probably already mad but please read the article before coming at me with your pitchforks and torches. Enjoy :) Every state has a certain other state they love to hate (excuse the rhyme). Texas hates Oklahoma, California hates Texas and Montana hates California, this map from mattsurelee on Instagram has them all. I think the "hate" states have for each other is mostly based on a silly rivalry or a feeling of social superiority— but Montanans have a legitimate grievance against some Californians, the ones who buy a great lake-view property only to spend half a summer actually living here, contributing little to the local economy. It's impossible to know how often that actually happens but the scenario seems to have stained the rep of Californians who move to Montana. That aside, I actually think Montanans and Californians are pretty much the same.
Montana Texting: Emojis in the Treasure State
The 1966 musical Cabaret has a song called "Money Money" which is likely the origin of the phrase "money makes the world go 'round." Though in the year 2022, I'd argue that it's actually emojis that make the world go 'round. I can feel you doubting that, so let me explain myself.
Was This Natural Disaster The Biggest To Ever Hit Montana?
Here in Montana, we've certainly seen Mother Nature at her worst. From record flooding to earthquakes, blizzards, and forest fires, we've had our share of natural disasters over the years. The question is: which would go down as the biggest natural disaster in the state's history?. According to The Active...
The 10 Most Common Things Found In A Montana Home
There's a point of pride that comes with living in the Treasure State. We've written about it so many times our fingerprints look more like an outline of the state more than a nice swirly pattern. What items make a Montana home truly Montanan? If you ask 100 people you're likely to get 100 different answers, and that's exactly what we did.
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
What One Word Will Annoy a Montanan? Here are the Top 20 Answers
Growing up in Montana, it is hard to imagine living elsewhere. Sure, some people think the grass is greener in a bigger city or another state. But, I have always noticed that Montana tends to have a "long umbilical cord." Some Montanans may roam elsewhere, but they always seem to gravitate back home. Until you get outside of Montana, you never really hear our slight accent. Or never really noticed our way of saying specific phrases or words. And when you hear someone point out your Montana accent or word choice, you are taken back slightly.
NBCMontana
Travel impacts likely as our next storm brings valley rain and mountain snow
WINTER STORM WARNING from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 22 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana
Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you also enjoy going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
