Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins begging for help after escaping handcuffs
The mother of the malnourished children, Zaikaya Duncan, was arrested in Baton Rouge after police issued an AMBER Alert for five other missing kids.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
This Puppy as Sweet as Ghirardelli Chocolate Looking for a Home
This sweet puppy melted our hearts like his namesake promised today at Townsquare Tower. Ghirardelli, the 10-week-old heeler mix, brightened our studios today. If you are looking for a beautiful puppy to take home and you like getting kisses from puppies, Ghirardelli is the one for you. You can find all the information regarding how to adopt him as well as the other animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter by visiting their website below.
Inside the Heartbreaking Cons of America’s Most Prolific Romance Scammer
The man on the phone had a south-New Jersey accent, a gift for gab and a low-key alpha male edge. He introduced himself as Pat, and said he was looking for love in his late 40s.Pam Schmidt, a legally blind 46-year-old from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, met the mystery suitor through the phone dating service Quest Personals in 2014. She thought he seemed sweet with an inquisitive charm.During their first conversation, Pat told her he valued personality over physical appearance. No need to wear makeup, he said, inner beauty shines the brightest. He asked questions about her life, and listened intently.“What’s a...
