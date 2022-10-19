TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Paul scored a buzzer-beating second-period goal, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Brandon Hagel, Corey Perry and Alex Killorn. Backup Brian Elliott made 33 saves to get his 268th career win to tie Don Beaupre for 53rd place on the career list. The Lightning swept back to back games after beating Florida 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. “I thought we expended a lot of energy to win that game last night,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “But tonight, we didn’t execute. I thought we were extremely opportunistic. You have to find ways to win when you’re not at your best. You have to grind out some points when you don’t have your ‘A’ game.”

