For the 4thTime, MetaSense, Inc Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2,245 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 216%
West Berlin, NJ, October 21, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Today, Inc. revealed that Metasense, Inc. is No. 2,245 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Cadan Technologies, a Futuris Brand, Announces the Appointment of Charles LeVoir as President
FAIRFAX, VA, October 20, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Futuris Company (OTC PINK: FTRS), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, today announces the appointment of Charles “Charlie” LeVoir as President of Cadan Technologies. For over twenty years,...
Inside the Heartbreaking Cons of America’s Most Prolific Romance Scammer
The man on the phone had a south-New Jersey accent, a gift for gab and a low-key alpha male edge. He introduced himself as Pat, and said he was looking for love in his late 40s.Pam Schmidt, a legally blind 46-year-old from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, met the mystery suitor through the phone dating service Quest Personals in 2014. She thought he seemed sweet with an inquisitive charm.During their first conversation, Pat told her he valued personality over physical appearance. No need to wear makeup, he said, inner beauty shines the brightest. He asked questions about her life, and listened intently.“What’s a...
Advisory Excellence Appoints Mahadevan Sekaran and Jayadeep, Hari & Jamil in Malaysia
London, UK, October 20, 2022 – McapMediaWire – Advisory Excellence is pleased to introduce Mahadevan Sekaran and Jayadeep, Hari & Jamil to our network. Mahadevan has joined the Advisory Excellence network, as our exclusively recommended Insurance Law expert in Malaysia. Advisory Excellence is an international network. With over...
