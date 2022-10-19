ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Mississippi Press

Joint funeral set for Hurley teens killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A joint funeral service will be held Saturday for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, 16-year-old Hurley residents killed in a crash last Saturday night. The service will be held at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church on Mississippi Highway 63, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and...
HURLEY, MS
Picayune Item

MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 killed in George County early morning house fire

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Vancleave

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WKRG News 5

Water pump damaged, Pascagoula under boil water notice

UPDATE: Pascagoula City Officials say the boil water notice will likely remain in effect until Saturday morning. PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The City of Pascagoula was put under a boil water notice Thursday morning. A news release from the city said a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment plants had been damaged. […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

2nd human case of West Nile Virus reported in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A case of human West Nile virus (WNV), a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis, has been confirmed in Mobile County, according to Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, health officer for Mobile County. This is the second human case reported in Mobile County this year. Humans with WNV and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

