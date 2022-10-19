Read full article on original website
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County. Due to extremely...
Mississippi Press
Joint funeral set for Hurley teens killed in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A joint funeral service will be held Saturday for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, 16-year-old Hurley residents killed in a crash last Saturday night. The service will be held at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church on Mississippi Highway 63, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and...
Picayune Item
MHP works fatal collision in Harrison County
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 West in Harrison County. A 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck driven by 58-year-old Franklin Culler of St Amant, LA, traveled west on Interstate 10 when it collided with a 2023 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Changyi Ren of Arcadia, CA, that was parked on the westbound shoulder on Interstate 10. Franklin Culler received fatal injuries from the crash.
2 killed in George County early morning house fire
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
Mississippi officials investigating early morning shooting involving George County deputy
Mississippi investigators are collecting evidence in a shooting that involved a George County deputy. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving George County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, around 1:30 a.m. near Hill Top Drive in Lucedale.
wxxv25.com
Driver killed in accident on I-10 near County Farm Road is identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened overnight on I-10. The accident happened about 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the County Farm Road exit. Two tractor trailer rigs were involved. One driver died and the other was taken to a local hospital. Harrison County Coroner...
George Co. Deputy shoots man during domestic disturbance call
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21. The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. […]
wxxv25.com
Saucier murder suspect accused of shooting great-grandfather in Harrison County Court
A Saucier man who allegedly died at the hands of his great-grandson was shot in the face and leg, according to court testimony today. Matthew McDonough, 26, was charged with murder in the October 6th death of Hugh Polk in Saucier. McDonough also is charged with two counts of aggravated...
WLOX
Start planning an alternate route; Hwy 49 road closures to begin on Sunday
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Start planning now. That’s the advice from city leaders as one of Gulfport’s busiest roads is set to shut down for two weeks. “We’re just really trying to stay on top of it, really educate the citizens as possible,” said Jase Payne, Gulfport Public Information Officer.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore man is accused of following a woman and her two children home, after they left a store on DIP. Investigators say Charles Snider claimed he was a Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy. They say there’s no telling what Snider’s intentions were. Snider...
WLOX
Man arrested, held on 6 charges after armed carjacking in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested and charged after a reported armed carjacking Wednesday ended in gunfire. Sheriff Mike Ezell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook Thursday morning. He’s being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond for the following charges:
WAPT
MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Vancleave
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents...
WLOX
UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula officials say repairs to a damaged water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities are now complete. But the entire city is still under a boil water notice until further notice. Water pressure should be restored in a couple of hours. The...
Mississippi officials investigating officer-involved shooting on Gulf Coast
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Gulf Coast. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports in a press release an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, around 3:30 P.M. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. MBI is currently...
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing.
Water pump damaged, Pascagoula under boil water notice
UPDATE: Pascagoula City Officials say the boil water notice will likely remain in effect until Saturday morning. PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The City of Pascagoula was put under a boil water notice Thursday morning. A news release from the city said a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment plants had been damaged. […]
WLOX
Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
New Leakesville doctor making house calls, practicing old-school medicine
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Greene County doctor hopes to provide the community with care from an old, simpler way of life at his new clinic in Leakesville. Dr. Casey Stanford and his wife Hannah, a nurse, started seeing patients in July. It’s been a busy year for the family since they moved to Greene […]
WLOX
Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County
It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!
WTOK-TV
2nd human case of West Nile Virus reported in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A case of human West Nile virus (WNV), a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis, has been confirmed in Mobile County, according to Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, health officer for Mobile County. This is the second human case reported in Mobile County this year. Humans with WNV and...
