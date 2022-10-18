Read full article on original website
Watermelon Granita From Ghetto Gastro
"We’re going out with that red, black, and green—the colors of the Pan-African flag are symbolic of Black liberation. This is an easy dish to make with kids, and children are ever-present in the Ghetto Gastro orbit. As sons, dads, and god-papis, we’ve experienced that some of the best connections with our young people occur when food is being communally prepared. Give them that good game when they’re coming up and you won’t have to correct them later, ya heard." —Excerpted from Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen by By Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, Lester Walker With Osayi Endolyn Artisan Books). Copyright © 2022. —Food52.
Your Thanksgiving Turkey Might Be Twice As Expensive This Year
A looming turkey shortage coupled with rising inflation means that your Thanksgiving turkey is going to be hard to find and really pricey this year. Not only have food costs continued to creep up at an alarming rate thanks to inflation, turkey supplies are particularly tight thanks to a decision back in 2019 by turkey producers to cut back on the number of birds they raise after the price of turkey crashed. All this has been exacerbated by the ravages of avian flu, which killed 3.6 percent of the nation’s turkeys this year, reducing the number of birds available to purchase in the grocery store further, according to The New York Times.
How to Make Apple Cake, As Seen on 'The Great British Bake Off'
Halloween isn’t for two more weeks, but The Great British Bake Off gives time only as much respect as it gives culture, and thus chose to run the skeleton-filled episode a few weeks early. It doesn’t really matter since nothing could ever be anywhere near as scary as the tacos created by the bakers during Mexican Week. Except, perhaps, the tattoo that James—the baker eliminated on that episode—has since gotten on his upper back, which depicts a cactus with a bushy mustache and a sombrero just above the word “Mexican’t.”
