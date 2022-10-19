ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Dog owner left heartbroken over note in waiting room at vets

People have been left in tears after a TikToker revealed a 'sudden realisation' they had upon taking their dog to the vet. Animals truly are everything. There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend, and despite being a dog person myself, I have to admit cats are pretty cute too.
Newsweek

Emotional Moment Family Realize Their Missing Dog Is Home Caught on Camera

A family's reaction to their long-lost dog returning back home has had the internet in tears after the pet's owners shared the emotional video on social media. The viral clip, shared on TikTok earlier in October, by the dog owner under the username Morganjonesmessina, shows a security camera recording and attached audio. The family can be heard screaming with joy as they see Sadie, their lost dog, returning back home.
DogTime

Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups

In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
iheart.com

Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own

UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
KDRV

Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious

Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
pethelpful.com

Two Senior Poodles Surrendered to Florida Rescue Are Breaking Hearts

As animal lovers, there are few things more upsetting than the seeing an animal suffer. All pets are deserving of care and love, but unfortunately, not all receive that from their owners. Two senior dogs were not given the care they needed before being surrendered to a rescue, and the result is heartbreaking.
VENICE, FL
The Conscious Cat

How Do Cats Choose Their Person? The Surprising Answer!

Conscious Cat is reader-supported. When you buy via links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Learn more. Anyone who’s ever lived with a cat and a few other people has probably witnessed the feline tendency to develop a particularly strong bond with one specific individual. It happens in families, and among friends—anywhere there are several humans and one cat. At some point, the cat will gravitate almost exclusively towards one person.
ohmymag.co.uk

Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why

Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.

