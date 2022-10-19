Read full article on original website
Dog owner left heartbroken over note in waiting room at vets
People have been left in tears after a TikToker revealed a 'sudden realisation' they had upon taking their dog to the vet. Animals truly are everything. There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend, and despite being a dog person myself, I have to admit cats are pretty cute too.
Emotional Moment Family Realize Their Missing Dog Is Home Caught on Camera
A family's reaction to their long-lost dog returning back home has had the internet in tears after the pet's owners shared the emotional video on social media. The viral clip, shared on TikTok earlier in October, by the dog owner under the username Morganjonesmessina, shows a security camera recording and attached audio. The family can be heard screaming with joy as they see Sadie, their lost dog, returning back home.
Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups
In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
Video of Little Senior Dog Cuddling With Her Stuffed Animal While Awaiting Adoption Is Stealing Hearts
It is so sad when dogs are at shelters because they aren't receiving the love, care, and attention they deserve. We hate to see these dogs without homes, however videos of pups in these circumstances that are shared online can help them get adopted. One senior pup that is still waiting on her forever home is stealing hearts in this adorable video.
Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own
UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
Nearly 60 animals rescued from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, filthy conditions in Richmond
The animal rescue said despite an already full shelter, its crews performed a "life-saving mission" last week, removing 19 dogs, 33 cats, a rabbit, turtle, pot belly pig and a raccoon from what photos depict as filthy conditions at a location in the city.
Video of Maine Coon Cat Giving the Dog a Massage Is Enough to Make Anyone Envious
Sometimes you really need a massage. But why shell out the big bucks to pay for a professional masseuse when your cat is willing to break up those knots for free? We're being 100 percent serious, just look at a video shared on TikTok by one person who caught their Maine Coon Cat working their magic on the dog's back.
Sweet Video of Dogs Comforting Baby Who Was Fussing in Dad's Arms Is Just the Best
TikTok user @trice_winston blessed us with a throwback video that seriously put the biggest smile on our faces. All we know is that we hope our pets show this much love to our future babies. This creator's baby was fussing in his arms, but thankfully he has two very capable...
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
Pekingese left on side of the road in his bed
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Pekingese named Max. Max has a sad story. He was found on the side of the road sitting in his dog bed!
Two Senior Poodles Surrendered to Florida Rescue Are Breaking Hearts
As animal lovers, there are few things more upsetting than the seeing an animal suffer. All pets are deserving of care and love, but unfortunately, not all receive that from their owners. Two senior dogs were not given the care they needed before being surrendered to a rescue, and the result is heartbreaking.
How Do Cats Choose Their Person? The Surprising Answer!
Conscious Cat is reader-supported. When you buy via links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Learn more. Anyone who’s ever lived with a cat and a few other people has probably witnessed the feline tendency to develop a particularly strong bond with one specific individual. It happens in families, and among friends—anywhere there are several humans and one cat. At some point, the cat will gravitate almost exclusively towards one person.
Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire home
BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF) – Belmont County Hoof and Paw tell us they’ve rescued 11 dogs, 20-30 cats, 3 chickens and a donkey from a home on Indian Run Road, in Bellaire. Hoof and Paw officials were out at the home a few days ago, but had to wait on a warrant before they could go […]
Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why
Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
