Watch The Trailer For ‘A Christmas Story Christmas,’ Which Brings Ralphie Parker Back As A Grown-Up

By Marie Rossiter
 3 days ago
Grab your Red Ryder BB Guns, everyone! Ralphie Parker and some of his friends from the classic movie “A Christmas Story” will be back this holiday season. HBO Max released the teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” which will air on the streaming network beginning on Nov. 17. And we already can’t wait for this gift of nostalgia!

It’s been almost 40 years since the original movie featured Peter Billingsley as 9-year-old Ralphie, the boy whose only Christmas wish was for a Red Ryder BB gun. Now, in “A Christmas Story Christmas,” Ralphie returns to his childhood home on Cleveland Street with his own family to try to recapture the magic of the holidays.

The 30-second trailer features Ralphie driving up to his home, and the voices from the past guide the audience through the Parker House. First, we see it in its glory from the 1940s, when the original film was set. Then, we see remnants of memorable moments from the first movie, including the iconic leg lamp: the Old Man’s “major award.”

About 30 years have passed since the events of the original movie and the upcoming film, so Ralphie and company are now in the middle of the 1970s during their visit.

According to WhattoWatch.com, the movie will not only feature Ralphie’s wife and kids but will include the return of his brother Randy (Ian Petrella) and his friends Flick (Scott Schwartz) and Schwartz (R.D. Robb). And, in a surprise twist, the school bully Scott “Scut” Farkus is still around town, but this time he appears to be a police officer!

It’s also likely that part of the movie plot will deal with the passing of the Old Man. Actor Darren McGavin died in 2006, and the role doesn’t seem to be re-cast. Also, Ralphie’s mom, who was played by Melinda Dillon, was not present or mentioned in the trailer, as you can see here:

What will Santa bring this year for Ralphie, his family, and his friends? We’ll have to tune in to HBO Max on Nov. 17 to find out!

