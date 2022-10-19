ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Issues Renewed Warning On Pet Bearded Dragons Linked To Salmonella Infections

By Scripps National Desk
 3 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are issuing a renewed warning about pet reptiles and pathogens, warning bearded dragon owners of recent salmonella infections.

The CDC says that there have been at least 23 recently reported salmonella illnesses that have infected people in 15 U.S. states, with eight hospitalizations.

Half of the reported cases were in children under the age of one.

The CDC recommends that any child under age 5 entirely avoid contact with bearded dragons and their living areas and areas where they roam.

The agency says that even if a bearded dragon looks clean and healthy, it can still carry salmonella, and people can get sick just by touching or coming in contact with the reptile.

The CDC says to thoroughly wash your hands after handling a bearded dragon or cleaning its living area, and you should never kiss or snuggle a bearded dragon.

By Douglas Jones, Scripps National.

