Your dream neighborhood has it all–tasty restaurants, good bars, a pristine location, endless fun to be had, and an overall aesthetically pleasing vibe–but finding these neighborhoods sometimes proves to be like finding a needle in a haystack, especially when many of these neighborhoods come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, StreetEasy set out to fix this issue and analyzed their search data to determine which neighborhoods had the most searches year-to-date in 2022 for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, compiling a list of the city’s dreamiest neighborhoods in relation to their cost. Needless to say, the results don’t come as a surprise to us! Manhattan’s most searched neighborhood is the West Village–which has been in the number one spot for the past five years–followed by Greenwich Village, Chelsea, SoHo, and Gramercy Park.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO