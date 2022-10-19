Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Julie Reiner Brings Back Milady’s Dive Bar in SoHo
In a case of what’s old is new again, Milady’s a SoHo dive bar that’s been around for 70 years, has been revived and refreshed. Julie Reiner (aka the “Mixtress”) and the team behind Brooklyn’s Clover Club have taken over the space introducing playful cocktails and dive inspired bites.
15 Best Cuban Restaurants In NYC To Try This Weekend
Fact: New York boasts some of the best food in the world. In particular, the city’s Cuban food scene has been going strong for decades, and some of the best Cuban cuisine chefs have made their homes right here in NYC. Bringing the bright flavors of their home country and taking New Yorkers along for the ride, it’s no secret why we have the closest avant-garde flavors and dishes to Cuba itself. If you’re looking for a little slice of Havana, start planning your visit to one of these best Cuban restaurants in NYC! Located in Harlem near the famous...
Storefronts empty on Upper East Side as major retailers move elsewhere
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed many empty storefronts on Manhattan's Upper East Side. A number of big box stores closed their doors for good following the pandemic, and the once bustling shopping area is no longer. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with a business expert about what this means for the future.Video shows what 59th Street and Lexington Avenue look like these days -- retail space after retail space now on the market after places like H&M, Gap and Zara, to name a few, closed their doors in the neighborhood. For months now, some say it has been a retail wasteland. "What...
High Tide Lands at Brooklyn’s Historic Fulton Ferry Landing
From the crew behind Grand Banks, Pilot and Island Oyster comes High Tide, a new seasonal restaurant at the Fulton Ferry Landing in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge. The breezy hangout is the perfect spot for some light bites and drinks. Look for things like Maine lobster rolls with pickled cucumber served on a griddled potato bun, corn chowder with Fresno peppers and bacon, and galley fries with sea salt. There are cocktails to warm you on a brisk fall day like Wild Cider - hot apple cider spiked with bourbon or rum, lemon and cinnamon. Visitors will also find a nice selections of craft beers and wine. High Tide is open Thursday thru Sunday from noon till 8pm while the weather permits.
Popculture
Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home
Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
Reyna Arrives in NYC with an Over-The-Top Celebration
Reyna rocked it at its Grand Opening party in Union Square. The popular Toronto-based restaurant and bar is replacing Le Midi on East 13th Street. The gilded space is a bit eccentric with a European vibe and feathers for lamps above the bar. For the opening, dancers with powdered wigs kicked off the celebration in honor of Le Louis XIV, which is also the name of Reyna’s subterranean speakeasy. The menu is inspired by the Middle East and Mediterranean.
The Origins of the Names of 10 Famous NYC Buildings
Over the years, developers have named buildings after historic references, lofty aspirations, and even their own family names. From “Empire State” to “Chrysler” to “World Trade Center,” the names of New York City buildings can be just as iconic as their physical appearance. Not only do these monikers shed light on a building’s history, but they also provide a glimpse into its function and character. Here, we look back at 10 iconic buildings in New York City and how they got their unique names.
This Famous NYC Chef Is Opening a Restaurant Lounge at LaGuardia Airport
Taking a flight from LaGuardia will soon some extra culinary perks. In collaboration with Capital One, renowned Chef José Andrés is opening a restaurant lounge at the Queens airport. Among his latest endeavors, Andrés recently opened two restaurants, Zaytinya and Nubeluz, at the Ritz-Carlton in Nomad. Sprawling...
5 Underrated New York City Neighborhoods to Stay In
Keep these neighborhoods in mind when choosing where to stay. If you’re planning a trip to New York City, chances are you’re already panicking about the price of accommodation. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or an Airbnb, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world to stay in — but if you look outside the typical neighborhoods and choose one of these underrated hideaways, you can cut your costs in half. Avoid the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and experience a different side of NYC: consider staying in one of these five underrated neighborhoods.
These Are NYC’s Dreamiest Neighborhoods
Your dream neighborhood has it all–tasty restaurants, good bars, a pristine location, endless fun to be had, and an overall aesthetically pleasing vibe–but finding these neighborhoods sometimes proves to be like finding a needle in a haystack, especially when many of these neighborhoods come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, StreetEasy set out to fix this issue and analyzed their search data to determine which neighborhoods had the most searches year-to-date in 2022 for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, compiling a list of the city’s dreamiest neighborhoods in relation to their cost. Needless to say, the results don’t come as a surprise to us! Manhattan’s most searched neighborhood is the West Village–which has been in the number one spot for the past five years–followed by Greenwich Village, Chelsea, SoHo, and Gramercy Park.
Road Trip Close to Home: Little Italy in the Bronx
News 12 takes a trip to Little Italy, the heart of the Bronx where families can grab a slice of pizza, fresh seafood and have fun.
15 Things Only New Yorkers Do On A Daily Basis
So we decided to ask our hilarious and loyal following what common practices they do on a daily basis living in the greatest city in the world. Here are some of our favorites: via GIPHY
Where to Celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in NYC
Diwali is the festival of light thought to fill your days with luck, prosperity and good health. Sona (36 East 20 St) in Flatiron is offering a special Diwali menu with a choice of vegetable or meat forward dishes. On the vegetable side there is Matar Paneer, Aloo Baingan and Rajastani Kadhi Pakora. On the meat side, look for things like Goat Curry, Malabar Shrimp Masala and Black Pepper chicken. Each board is served with masala papad, bharwa mirchi, laccha onion, and lemon pickle. A special Jamun Tonic Cocktail is also offered made with Empress Gin, grapefruit juice, St. Germain, blueberries and tonic. Sona will be celebrating Dawali through Oct 30th.
Around Town - Ellington Jazz, Liebrandt Cooks, Hopper on Display and more...
Duke Ellington’s granddaughter Mercedes Ellington is continuing her popular jazz series at Ellington on Broadway on the Upper West Side, on Oct 23 from 6pm to 9pm. It includes performances by Marion Cowings, AC Lincoln and Ty Stephens. For complete details and tickets, click here. Photo: Chef Paul Liebrandt.
This new book about the ups and downs of living in NYC is way too accurate
The mouse—or is it cockroach?—emerging from under your stove; the upstairs neighbor apparently vacuuming up marbles; the feeling of your heel getting stuck in a sewer grate: horror story or just daily life in New York City?. A new book called I Love(ish) New York: Tales of City...
The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
Real estate developers charged by Manhattan DA
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Manhattan District Attorney charged six real estate developers with crimes ranging from grand larceny in the second degree to criminal tax fraud. The developers are accused of defrauding New York’s 421-a affordable housing program. During a press conference to announce the indictment, DA Alvin Bragg said, “when we have a […]
Shedding the shacks: DOT dismantles 100th decrepit dining shed to cheers of Lower Manhattan residents (EXCLUSIVE)
The Department of Transportation (DOT) Thursday took a drill and power saw to the 100th derelict outdoor dining shed, much to the delight of locals. “You are taking it down? Thank you!” one passerby exclaimed as he saw workers descend upon the boarded-up structure on 25 Cleveland Place in Lower Manhattan. “Now let’s get the rest,” another man added.
The Rockettes to Perform "Dance of the Frost Fairies"
Before you know it, Christmas will be upon us. This year the Christmas Spectacular starring the world famous Radio City Rockettes will celebrate the season with “Dance of the Frost Fairies” marking the magical first snowfall of every season. In one scene, the Rockettes become winged frost fairies performing alongside fairy drones which dance above the audience, turning Radio City into a magical winter wonderland. A staple of the holidays in New York City, the 2022 Christmas Spectacular kicks off November 18, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall.
